American

BLU HWY

review star

No reviews yet

5070 Main Street

Kansas City, MO 64112

SNACKS

Soup of the Day Pint

$7.00
Soup of the Day Quart

$14.00
Crab Louis

$16.00

Avocado Toast, Heirloom Tomato, Horseradish, Cured Egg Yolk

Gulf Shrimp

$15.00

Chipotle Cocktail Sauce, Charred Lemon

Biscuits

$8.00

4 Buttermilk-Yogurt Biscuits, Chile de Árbol Honey Butter

House Salad

$12.00

Baby Gem Lettuce, Maytag Blue Cheese, Bacon Lardons, Heirloom Tomato, Croutons, Buttermilk Dressing

Pimento Bites

$12.00

Fried Pimento Cheese Bites With Tomato Jam

Roasted Beets

$10.00

Roasted Beets, Red Grapefruit, House-made Ricotta, Pistachio, Radicchio Castelfranco

HOLD ME

Big Red

$16.00

House Ground beef, Special sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Pickles, Onion, Sesame Seed Bun

Little Pig

$14.00

Tempura Fried Pork Tenderloin, Cabbage Slaw, Thai Chili Mayonnaise, Brioche Bun

Crustacean Sensation

$28.00

Maine Lobster, Lemon Aioli, Celery, Scallion, Tarragon, Brioche Roll

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

A Classic American Road Trip Blu Hwy is a casual, modern space designed for community and authentic American cuisine. Inspired by the nostalgia of shared experience, we place the customer experience at the core of all we do and deliver outstanding food and service every visit. Modern American Cuisine Blu Hwy brings a strong Kansas City food pedigree into this new chef-driven concept. Built for “regulars,” Blu Hwy offers dine-in, carry-out, and a walk-up window for ease. Blu Hwy represents American cuisine as it exists today – not as a single, unmoving, defined thing, but as a seasonal, ever-changing melting pot of influences and flavors. Come in and enjoy! Take a Road Trip down the BLU HWY Located at 51st and Main in the South Plaza area, Blu Hwy is opening to the public in (Month) 2021. It features a nostalgic look back at road trips of the past viewed through the eye of culinary travels from north to south and east to west.

Location

5070 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64112

Directions

