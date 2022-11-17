Restaurant info

A Classic American Road Trip Blu Hwy is a casual, modern space designed for community and authentic American cuisine. Inspired by the nostalgia of shared experience, we place the customer experience at the core of all we do and deliver outstanding food and service every visit. Modern American Cuisine Blu Hwy brings a strong Kansas City food pedigree into this new chef-driven concept. Built for “regulars,” Blu Hwy offers dine-in, carry-out, and a walk-up window for ease. Blu Hwy represents American cuisine as it exists today – not as a single, unmoving, defined thing, but as a seasonal, ever-changing melting pot of influences and flavors. Come in and enjoy! Take a Road Trip down the BLU HWY Located at 51st and Main in the South Plaza area, Blu Hwy is opening to the public in (Month) 2021. It features a nostalgic look back at road trips of the past viewed through the eye of culinary travels from north to south and east to west.