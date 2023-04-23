Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blu Jam Xpress 3rd Street Promenade

1315 3rd Street Promenade

Santa Monica, CA 90401

Xpress Food

Crunchy Sandwich

Crunchy Sandwich

$9.95

Our Signature Item!!! A delicious Sandwich consisting of brioche dipped in batter and rolled in cornflakes, grilled, and layered with cream cheese and strawberry jam

Eggwich

Eggwich

$9.50

Egg scrambled with grilled onions, tomatoes, chives, cream cheese and cheddar served on a brioche bun with arugula, and chipotle ketchup aioli

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Scrambled eggs, black beans, cilantro, potatoes, pico de gallo, and cheddar wrapped in a grilled whole wheat tortilla

Breakfast Panini

Breakfast Panini

$9.95

Grilled rustic sourdough with scrambled eggs, cheddar & mozzarella cheese, chopped bacon, and chipotle aioli

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$11.95

Grilled ground beef, over-medium egg, cheddar, grilled onions, arugula, chipotle ketchup aioli on a brioche bun

Vegan Wrap

Vegan Wrap

$10.50

Soyrizo sausage with black beans, cilantro, potatoes, baby arugula, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli wrapped in a whole wheat tortilla

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Cheddar, mozzarella, goat cheese, tomatoes, grilled rustic bread

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$9.50

Roasted vegan tomato soup served with a side of toast

Side Arugula Salad

Side Arugula Salad

$3.00

Arugula with a lemon vinaigrette

Side Potatoes

Side Potatoes

$5.00

Grilled potatoes with fresh parsley

Cheesy Bacon Potatoes

Cheesy Bacon Potatoes

$6.00

Bacon & cheddar grilled potatoes, with chipotle ketchup

Xpress Beverage

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.95

Cane Sugar Never Corn Syrup!

Cane Sugar Sprite

Cane Sugar Sprite

$4.95

Just the real sugar no fake stuff

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.95
Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.95
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.95
Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$4.95
S. Pellegrino

S. Pellegrino

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
