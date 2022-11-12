Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Blu Moon Bistro

1,198 Reviews

$$

125 S James St

Ludington, MI 49431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab wontons
Sexy Roll
Vegas Roll

Beer

Bells Quite Brite

$6.00+

Founders Centennial IPA

$6.00+

Amberbock

$6.00+

Oktoberfest

$6.00+Out of stock

Monday-thursay-OBERON

$4.00Out of stock

Moonshadow Pint

$6.50

Bells Quite Brite

$7.00Out of stock

Beards Wet Hopped

$4.00

Bell's Official

$4.00

Bells Two Hearted

$4.50

Blake's Flannel Mouth

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Heineken N/A

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Corona

$4.00

Fat Tire Can

$4.00

Founder's All Day Can

$3.50

Guinness 16 oz

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Molson Canadian

$3.00

New Castle

$4.25

Sapporo

$7.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Uncle John's Blueberry

$7.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

Smirnoff RWB

$4.00

Milkshake IPA

$5.00

Athletic NA

$4.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$2.75

Bell's Official Can

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Soda

$2.99

Barrits Ginger Beer

$3.00

Root Beer- Fillberts

$3.00

Coffee/Hot Tea

$2.75

Flavored Tea/Lemonade (1 refill)

$3.99

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Kids Soda

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$4.25

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.25

Mexican Coke (employee)

$1.50

Menu Cocktails

Rum Runner

$10.00

Coconut Sunset

$8.00

Dragonfly

$8.00

Strawberry Mojito

$8.00

PB White Russian

$8.00

Lavendar Lemonade

$9.00

Mammoth Mule

$32.00

Prickly Pear

$8.00

Red Sangria

$8.75

Smoked Old Fashion

$14.00

Moon Dance

$8.00

Moon Beam

$8.00

Appetizers

Bacon Tott Kegs

$7.00

Bang Bang Shrimp

$18.00

Crab wontons

$9.00

Vegan Potstickers

$11.00

Salads/Soup

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Classic Caesar

$5.00+

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Forest Floor Soup

$9.00

Dinner

Daily Steak Burger

$15.00

Bistro Rueban

$14.50

Choice Steak Dip

$15.00

Colorado Nachos

$15.00

Enchiladas

$13.50

3 Pepper Burrito

$14.50

Perogie Bowl

$13.50

Fish and Chips

$18.50

Pot Roast

$17.50

Steamed Shrimp

$16.00+

14 oz New York Strip (veg & potato)

$27.50

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.50

Bourbon Chicken

$16.50

Walleye Basket

$20.50

Alaskan King Crab 1.25lbs

$72.00

PRIME RIB (Wednesday only)

$100.00

Side Daily Vegetable

$3.00

Side Daily Potato

$3.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side of Rice

$2.00

Vegan/Vegetarian

Curry Vegetables

$14.00

Vegetable Ratatoille

$14.00

Tempura Fried Vegetables

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Fish and Chips

$8.00

Kid's Pot Roast

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Sushi

Cucumber Maki

$6.00

Maki Salmon

$12.00

Maki Tuna

$11.00

Michigan Futomaki

$9.00
Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$12.50
Sexy Roll

Sexy Roll

$14.00

South Philly Roll

$13.00

Spider Roll

$14.50

Tamago Futomaki

$9.50

Volcano Roll

$14.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.50

Hidden Dragon

$14.00

Fin & Tail Futomaki

$18.00

Crouching Tiger

$17.00

Scorpion Roll (SPICY)

$15.50

Vegas Roll

$14.50

Okinawa Roll Futomaki

$19.00
Samurai Roll

Samurai Roll

$14.00

Calamari Ceviche

$13.00

Edamame

$6.00

Japanese Salad Flight

$20.00

Calamari ceviche, spicy seaweed salad, regular seaweed salad

Thai Wakame

$8.00

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Wakame

$8.00

Tofu Poke

$9.00

Chef's Platter

$38.00
Ooki Platter

Ooki Platter

$66.00

4 full sushi rolls (chef's choice), nigiri, sashimi, japanese salads.

Dessert

Chef's Cheese Cake

$8.00

Carrot cake for 2

$13.00Out of stock

Mama's Bread pudding

$6.75

Chocolate Truffel Bomb Cake

$9.00

Sticky Bowls

Tuna Poke Bowl

$17.00

Prime Rib (Wednesday Only)

Prime rib

Prime rib

$16.99

Slow roasted Prime rib served with daily potato, au jus.

Tossed salad

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We specialize in using fresh, sustainable ingredients. Offering sushi, sandwiches, steaks and Mexican fare. A true eclectic assortment. We also meet gluten free, vegetarian and vegan needs.

Website

Location

125 S James St, Ludington, MI 49431

Directions

Gallery
Blu Moon image
Blu Moon image
Blu Moon image
Blu Moon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Jamesport Brewing Co. - Ludington
orange starNo Reviews
410 South James Street Ludington, MI 49431
View restaurantnext
Crown and Cork - 502 W. Loomis St.
orange star3.3 • 18
502 W. Loomis St. Ludington, MI 49431
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Ludington
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Muskegon
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Grand Haven
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
review star
Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston