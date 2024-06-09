Blu Sardinia 8862 161st Ave NE Ste 101
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our Sardinian inspired menu is simple & seasonal with an emphasis on pairing the best from the Pacific Northwest with one of a kind Italian imports. A creative cocktail menu & a selection of Amari & Grappa are served in our comfortable intimate bar. Salute! Our Wine Spectator Awarded Wine List has something for all wine lovers.
Location
8862 161st Ave NE Ste 101, Redmond, WA 98052