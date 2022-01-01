Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blu, The Restaurant

660 Reviews

$$

3355 Richmond Rd

Beachwood, OH 44122

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon
Moxie Burger
Cut 151 House Salad

Starters

Cut 151 House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Onion, Tomato, Radish, Cucumber, Carrot, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Herbed Croutons, Pecorino

Beef & Barley Soup- 1QT

$14.00

Root Veg, Prime Rib, Barley, Side of Bone Marrow Toast

Beef & Barley Soup- 1 PT

$8.00

Duck Wings

$14.00Out of stock

12 Wings, Honey Lime Sriracha Sauce, Scallions

Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

5 Jumbo Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

Stuffed Peppers

$15.00

Banana Peppers, House Made Sausage, Red Sauce, Pecorino

Entrees

Salmon

$35.00

8oz Salmon Filet, Sage Walnut Pesto, Roasted Carrots and Potatoes

Airline Chicken

$25.00

10oz Bell and Evans Airline Chicken Breast, Herb Jus, Roasted Carrots and Potatoes

Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

8oz Certified Angus Beef®, Roasted Carrots and Potatoes

Ribeye

$60.00

16oz Certified Angus Beef®, Roasted Carrots and Potatoes

Prime Rib

$40.00

12oz Certified Angus Beef®, Natural Jus, Roasted Carrots and Potatoes

Short Rib

$28.00

8oz Certified Angus Beef®, Beef Reduction, Roasted Carrots and Potatoes

Mashed Potato and Fried Chicken Bowl

$18.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, Gravy, Carrots, Mashed Potatoes

Fried Chicken and JoJos

$15.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, Honey Lime Sriracha Sauce, JoJos and Slaw

Beef Bolognese

$18.00

Rosemary Pappardelle, Pecorino

Mushroom Bolognese

$18.00

Rosemary Pappardelle, Cremini and Oyster Mushrooms, Pecorino

Sandwiches

Moxie Burger

$20.00

Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Herb Aioli, Challah Bun, JoJos

Prime Rib Sandwich

$26.00

8oz Shaved Certified Angus Beef® Prime Rib, Horseradish Creme Fraiche, Arugula, Gruyere Cheese, Onion Rings, Side of Jus

Sides

JoJos

$7.00

Whipped Potatoes

$7.00

Marble Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted Carrots

$7.00

Mac'n'Cheese

$7.00

Cauliflower Mix

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Cocktails To Go

Bourbon Sage Honey Smash

$10.00

Bourbon, Fresh Lemon Juice, Sage Honey Syrup

Pomegranate Sour

$10.00

Vodka, Pomegranate Juice, Fresh Lemon, Simple, Smiles

Margarita

$10.00

$125 Pharm Food

$61.15

$125 Wine/Beer

$32.94

$100 Food

$48.92

$100 Wine/Beer

$26.35

$115 Pharm Food

$55.90

$115 Pharm Wine/Beer

$30.10
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Carryout friendly food and family style meals brought to you by Cut 151.

Website

Location

3355 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122

Directions

