Blu-Willy's imageView gallery

Blu-Willy's Located in the Heart of Grove City

249 Reviews

3985 Broadway

Grove City, OH 43123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Jumbo Chicken Wings
Blu Willy Burger
1/2 pound Boneless Wings

Appetizer

1/2 pound Boneless Wings

$7.00

Breaded thigh meat 1/2 pound per order

Bacon Jam Fries

$10.00

Large portion of hand cut fries covered in shredded cheddar jack and nacho cheese with house made bourbon bacon jam and Blu-Willy's sauce

Bacon Jam Waffle Fry

$12.00

Basket of pork rinds

$4.00

house made basket of pork rinds available in Salt & Pepper, Salt & Vinegar, Cajun, and Franks Red Hot

Fish tacos

$11.00

Fried Banana Pepper Rings

$8.00

banana pepper rings coated in a dry seasoned batter served with garlic parmesan dipping sauce

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Creamy homemade hummus served with assorted vegetables, and mini naan bread dippers

Loaded Fries (Cheese And Bacon)

$9.00

Large portion of hand cut fries covered in shredded cheddar jack and nacho cheese sauce and bacon crumbs

Loaded Waffle Fry (Cheese And Bacon)

$11.00

Mediterranean Nachos

$11.00

Mini Naan bread dippers with mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomatoes, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, hummus, and giardiniera

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Fried mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce

Pickle fries

$9.00

thin-cut dill pickle fries in a spicy cornmeal batter served with a side of ranch

Soft Bavarian Style Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Warm soft pretzel served with nacho cheese

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.00

Wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded with a spicy flavorful kick served with ranch

Tater Kegs

$9.00

5 Jumbo tots stuffed with bacon, cheddar cheese, and chives served with homemade keg sauce

Traditional Jumbo Chicken Wings

Comes in three sizes with you choice of sauce.

Burgers

Served with you choice of hand cut fries or sweet potato fries. All burgers served on a toasted bun. A meat free beyond burger may be substituted for any burger patty for $ 3.50 Add bacon for $2. All burgers cooked medium unless specified

Bacon Jam Burger

$12.00

Beef patty topped with homemade Bourbon Bacon Jam and Boursin cheese

BEYOND WILLY

$13.00

A meatless plant base "Beyond Burger" with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Blu Willy Burger

$10.00

Burger topped with onion, lettuce, pickles, and our signature Blu-Willy's sauce

Blue Jacket Burger

$11.00

Burger topped with house made creamy bleu cheese sauce, Cajun seasoning, carnalized onions, and tomato

French Onion Burger

$12.00

A burger patty topped with trademark flavors of great French onion soup with Swiss cheese and carnalized onions

Hamburger

$8.00

Plain hamburger

Italian Burger

$12.00

Beef patty topped with Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, Swiss cheese, and Italian dressing

Patty Melt

$10.00

Beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, carnalized onions on rye bread

Street Corn Burger

$12.00

Sandwiches W/ Side Of Fries

BLT

$10.00

a healthy portion of crispy bacon topped with fresh tomato, lettuce, and mayo on Texas toast

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$11.00

Seasoned chicken, peppers, onions, and nacho cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of blue cheese dressing. May sub grilled chicken

Chicken Tender Basket

$11.00

Classic Reuben

$10.00

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 dressing on rye bread

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Fried fish topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce

Fried German Bologna

$10.00

Fried German bologna topped with your choice of cheese, bread and butter pickles, and onion

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Ham And Cheese

$9.00

naturally smoked sliced ham and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Italian Sub

$11.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola pilled 3 high and topped with mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion, and Italian dressing

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville Hot sauce topped with Cole slaw, dill pickle, and sriracha mayo

Open face pizza

$9.00

tossed sub bun topped with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, and cup pepperoni

Kids

Kids chicken tenders

$6.00

Kids Chicken Wings

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids sliders

$6.00

Salads

All salads consists of mix greens and your choice of dressing

BLT Salad

$12.00

crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, and red onion

Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Cajun seasoned chicken breast with Caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast, pickled onion, bleu cheese, hard boil egg, bacon, and tomato

House Salad

$11.00

Tomato, red onion, bacon, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, and cucumbers. Add Grilled or fried chicken for $2

Pecan Chicken Salad

$12.00

Mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, pecans, feta cheese, and dried cranberries

Side Salad

$4.00

Additional Sides

Basket Of Fries

$5.00

Basket of Waffle fries

$6.00

Basket Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Garlic Cottage Cheese

$4.00

*Grilled Chicken

$2.00

Pork Rinds

$4.00

Salt And. Pepper Pork Rinds

$4.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$3.00

*Side 8 Naan Dippers

$3.00

*.side 16 Naan Dippers

$5.50

Extra sauce

*. 1000 Island

$0.50

*. bacon

$2.00

*. Bleu Cheese

$0.50

*. Blu-Willys sauce

$0.50

*. Buffalo Trace BBQ

$3.00

*. Cajan Season

$0.50

*. Carolina Gold

$0.50

*. Celery

$0.75

*. Extra Egg

$1.00

*. Extra Side Of Sweet Pickles

$0.25

*. Extra Wet

$0.25

*. Fiery Honey Garlic

$0.50

*. French Dressing

$0.50

*. Garlic

$0.50

*. Garlic Bbq

$0.50

*. Garlic Parm

$0.50

*. Greek

$0.50

*. HoneyMustard

$0.50

*. Hot

$0.50

*. Hot BBQ

$0.50

*. Hot Garlic

$0.50

*. Italian

$0.50

*. Jalo

$0.50

*. Keg Sauce

$0.50

*. Large Blu Cheese

$1.00

*. Large Vinegerette

$1.00

*. LG Dressing Ranch

$1.00

*. Mango Habanero

$0.50

*. Maple Mustard

$0.75

*. Marinara Sauce

$0.50

*. Nacho Cheese

$0.75

*. Nashville Hot

$0.50

*. Ranch

$0.50

*. Side Bacon Jam

$2.00

*. Side Hummus

$2.00

*. Side Of Blue Jacket Sauce

$1.00

*. Side Of Boursin

$1.00

*. Side of Mayo

$0.25

*. sour Cream

$0.50

*. Sweet Asain Chili

$0.50

*. Tarter

$0.50

*. Tzatziti

$0.50

*. X-hot

$0.50

*.Bbq

$0.50

*.Blazin Bufflo Bourbon BBQ

$0.75

*.French

$0.50

*.Giardiniera

$1.00

*.Large Ceasar Dressing

$1.00

*.Medium

$0.50

*.Mild

$0.50

*.Side Of Pickles

$0.50

Dessert

Carmel Peanutbutter Pie With Snickers

$4.50Out of stock

Cholcolate Fudge Devils Food Cake Ho Ho Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Peanut butter Pie

$3.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate fudge layer, cake

$4.50

Wednesday Bologna Special

Fried German Bologna Sandwich with bread and butter pickles, onions, and your choice of cheese

Wednesday Bologna special

$5.00

Blue jacket burger

Blue jacket burger no side

$6.00Out of stock

Beer

Miller Light

$3.65

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bud Light

$3.85

Budweiser Alluminum

$3.85

Busch Lite

$3.75

Commodore IPA

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.65

Corona

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Lost Coast Tangerine

$5.25

Mckenzie

$4.50

Mckenzie Pumpkin

$4.75

Molson Canadian

$3.25

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.25

Pacifico

$4.75

Stella Artios

$4.50

Thirsty Dog Ol Leg Humper

$4.50

Yuengling Black And Tan

$4.50

Yuengling Light

$4.50

Yuengling Traditional

$4.50

Yuengling Hersheys Chocolate Porter

$5.00

Astra Orange Crush

$5.50

Astra Pink Lemonade

$5.50

Black Cherry Bourben Barrel

$5.25

Bud Light Next

$4.75

Bud Zero

$4.75

Cannon Blast

$6.00

CBC India Pale Ale

$5.50

Elvis Juice

$5.50

Guiness

$6.50

Happy Coffee Pumpkin

$8.00

Ignite Scarlet

$5.50

Labatt

$4.00

Mom water Julie

$2.00Out of stock

Mom water Sandy

$2.00

Paetea Raspberry Watermelon

$5.25

Paloma

$5.00

Partea Hibiscus Flowers

$5.25

Partea Lemon And Lime

$5.25

Rhinegeist Cheetah

$6.00

Rhinegeist Lemmy Nade

$2.00Out of stock

Rhinegeist Truth IPA

$5.50

Rouge Hazlenut Brown Ale

$4.50

Spittin Chiclets

$3.50

Waffle Sauce Rusty Rail

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.25

White Claw Lime

$4.25

White Claw Mango

$4.25

White Claw Watermelon

$4.25

High Noon Pineapple

$5.50

High Noon Mango

$5.50

High Noon Passion Fruit

$5.50

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.50

High Noon Cranberry

$5.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$5.50

High Noon Pear

$5.50

Apple Lantern

$5.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$5.50

Nutrl Raspberry

$5.50

Nutrl Pineapple

$5.50

Nutrl Mango

$5.50

Bucket Of 5 Budweiser

$15.00

Ultra Bucket Of 5

$15.00

Miller Lite Bucket of 5

$15.00

Coors Lite Bucket of 5

$15.00

Bucket of 5 Corona

$15.00

Bud Lite Bucket Of 5

$15.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$10.00

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$10.00

Wine

19 Crimes Chardoney

$5.25

19 Crimes Red Wine

$5.25

Prosecco Sparkling Wine

$6.00

Stone Cellars Moscato

$5.00

White Zin

$4.75

Woodbridge Cabernet

$4.75

Woodbridge Merlot

$4.75

Pino Grigio

$5.00

Mask

Black and White Mask

$8.00Out of stock

Hat

Black and Grey Hat

$18.00Out of stock

Black and Red Hat

$18.00Out of stock

Glass

$5.00

Bourbon

Ancient Age and cherry coke SINGE

$5.50

Ancient Age DOUBLE

$6.25

Ancient Age SINGLE

$4.00

Angels Envy SINGLE

$8.00

Buffalo Trace SINGLE

$7.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof SINGLE

$10.00

Makers Mark and Coke SINGLE

$8.00

Makers Mark DOUBLE

$9.50

Makers Mark SINGLE

$7.50

Markers Mark and Coke DOUBLE

$10.00

Weller Green SINGLE

$7.00

Weller Red SINGLE

$9.00

Mix drinks

Long Island

$6.00

Blu-Willy's Long Island

$6.50

Classic Bloody Mary

$7.00

Green Chili Bloody Mary

$8.00

Broadway Apple

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Blu-Willy Lemonade

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$4.00

Cincinati Toast Crunch

$7.00

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Lemon Dop

$5.00

Margarita on Rocks

$5.00

Peach Margirita On Rocks

$5.00

Red Tea Shot

$7.00

Royal Flush

$7.00

Screwdriver

$5.50

Sex on beach

$5.00

Strawberry Margaritta On Rocks

$5.00

Washington Apple

$6.50

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Grape Bomb

$4.00

Peqch Schnapp

$3.50

Pineapple Upside Down

$6.00

Jack-o- Lantern Punch

$5.00

White Gummy Bear

$4.50

Yager

$6.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$6.50

Rum

Bacardi Coconut And Juice Double

$8.00

Bacardi And Juice DOUBLE

$8.00

Bacardi And Juice SINGLE

$6.50

Bacardi Coconut Andd Juice Single

$6.50

Bacardi Double

$6.50

Bacardi Single

$4.75

Captain and coke DOUBLE

$7.50

Captain and coke SINGLE

$6.00

Captain Apple and Sprite DOUBLE

$7.50

Captain Apple And Sprite SINGLE

$6.00

Captain Apple DOUBLE

$7.00

Captain Apple SINGLE

$5.50

Captain Morgan DOUBLE

$7.00

Captain Morgan SINGLE

$5.50

Rum Coke Well

$5.00

Tequilla

Quervo Gold

$6.50

Double Quervo Gold

$9.75

Quervo Silver

$6.50

Double Quervo Silver

$9.75

Cantera Anejo Tequila SINGLE

$8.00

Cantera Anjeo Tequila Double

$12.00

Cantera Silver Tequila SINGLE

$7.00

Cantera Siler Tequila Double

$10.50

Viva Agave Tequila SINGLE

$5.50

Viva Agave Tequila Double

$7.50

Vodka

Cherry Vodka

$4.50

Cherry Vodka Double

$4.50

Prickly Pear

$4.00

Titos And Cranberry DOUBLE

$8.00

Titos and cranberry SINGLE

$6.50

Titos and fountain pop SINGLE

$6.50

Titos and soda water SINGLE

$6.50

Titos DOUBLE

$7.00

Titos SINGLE

$5.50

Well Vodka And Cranberry

$4.00

Well vodka SINGLE

$5.00

Whipped Vodka

$4.00

Western Sun DOUBLE with Cranberry

$6.50

Westren Son SINGLE

$4.50

Western Son DOUBLE

$6.00

Grape Vodka

$4.00

Whiskey

Crown And Coke SINGLE

$7.50

Crown Apple DOUBLE

$9.50

Crown Apple SINGLE

$6.50

Crown Peach SINGLE

$6.50

Crown Royal DOUBLE

$9.50

Crown Royal SINGLE

$6.00

Fireball SINGLE

$4.50

Fireball DOUBLE

$6.00

Jack Daniels And Coke DOUBLE

$10.00

Jack Daniels And Coke SINGLE

$7.00

Jack Daniels DOUBLE

$9.50

Jack Daniels SINGLE

$6.00

Jameson and coke DOUBLE

$11.00

Jameson and coke SINGLE

$7.00

Jameson DOUBLE

$9.50

Jameson SINGLE

$7.50

Jim Beam DOUBLE

$7.50

Jim Beam Red Stag DOUBLE

$7.50

Jim Beam Red Stag SINGLE

$6.00

Jim Beam SINGLE

$6.00

McCormick's and coke DOUBLE

$8.50

McCormick's and coke SINGLE

$7.50

McCormick's DOUBLE

$6.50

McCormick's SINGLE

$4.00

Tullamore Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Gin

Tanqeray

$5.50

Double Tanqeray

$7.00

Scotch

Dewars

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markParking
check markSolo Dining
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned, family friendly restaurant

Location

3985 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123

Directions

Gallery
Blu-Willy's image
Blu-Willy's image

Map
