- Blu-Willy's - Located in the Heart of Grove City
Blu-Willy's Located in the Heart of Grove City
249 Reviews
3985 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Appetizer
1/2 pound Boneless Wings
Breaded thigh meat 1/2 pound per order
Bacon Jam Fries
Large portion of hand cut fries covered in shredded cheddar jack and nacho cheese with house made bourbon bacon jam and Blu-Willy's sauce
Bacon Jam Waffle Fry
Basket of pork rinds
house made basket of pork rinds available in Salt & Pepper, Salt & Vinegar, Cajun, and Franks Red Hot
Fish tacos
Fried Banana Pepper Rings
banana pepper rings coated in a dry seasoned batter served with garlic parmesan dipping sauce
Hummus Plate
Creamy homemade hummus served with assorted vegetables, and mini naan bread dippers
Loaded Fries (Cheese And Bacon)
Large portion of hand cut fries covered in shredded cheddar jack and nacho cheese sauce and bacon crumbs
Loaded Waffle Fry (Cheese And Bacon)
Mediterranean Nachos
Mini Naan bread dippers with mozzarella, gyro meat, red onion, fresh tomatoes, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, hummus, and giardiniera
Mozzarella Sticks
Fried mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce
Pickle fries
thin-cut dill pickle fries in a spicy cornmeal batter served with a side of ranch
Soft Bavarian Style Pretzel Sticks
Warm soft pretzel served with nacho cheese
Spicy Cheese Curds
Wisconsin cheese curds lightly breaded with a spicy flavorful kick served with ranch
Tater Kegs
5 Jumbo tots stuffed with bacon, cheddar cheese, and chives served with homemade keg sauce
Traditional Jumbo Chicken Wings
Comes in three sizes with you choice of sauce.
Burgers
Bacon Jam Burger
Beef patty topped with homemade Bourbon Bacon Jam and Boursin cheese
BEYOND WILLY
A meatless plant base "Beyond Burger" with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Blu Willy Burger
Burger topped with onion, lettuce, pickles, and our signature Blu-Willy's sauce
Blue Jacket Burger
Burger topped with house made creamy bleu cheese sauce, Cajun seasoning, carnalized onions, and tomato
French Onion Burger
A burger patty topped with trademark flavors of great French onion soup with Swiss cheese and carnalized onions
Hamburger
Plain hamburger
Italian Burger
Beef patty topped with Ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, Swiss cheese, and Italian dressing
Patty Melt
Beef patty topped with Swiss cheese, carnalized onions on rye bread
Street Corn Burger
Sandwiches W/ Side Of Fries
BLT
a healthy portion of crispy bacon topped with fresh tomato, lettuce, and mayo on Texas toast
Buffalo Chicken Philly
Seasoned chicken, peppers, onions, and nacho cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a side of blue cheese dressing. May sub grilled chicken
Chicken Tender Basket
Classic Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 dressing on rye bread
Fish Sandwich
Fried fish topped with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce
Fried German Bologna
Fried German bologna topped with your choice of cheese, bread and butter pickles, and onion
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Ham And Cheese
naturally smoked sliced ham and mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola pilled 3 high and topped with mozzarella cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onion, and Italian dressing
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville Hot sauce topped with Cole slaw, dill pickle, and sriracha mayo
Open face pizza
tossed sub bun topped with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce, and cup pepperoni
Kids
Salads
BLT Salad
crumbled bacon, chopped tomatoes, and red onion
Cajun Chicken Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and Cajun seasoned chicken breast with Caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, pickled onion, bleu cheese, hard boil egg, bacon, and tomato
House Salad
Tomato, red onion, bacon, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, and cucumbers. Add Grilled or fried chicken for $2
Pecan Chicken Salad
Mixture of iceberg and romaine lettuce with grilled chicken, pecans, feta cheese, and dried cranberries
Side Salad
Additional Sides
Extra sauce
*. 1000 Island
*. bacon
*. Bleu Cheese
*. Blu-Willys sauce
*. Buffalo Trace BBQ
*. Cajan Season
*. Carolina Gold
*. Celery
*. Extra Egg
*. Extra Side Of Sweet Pickles
*. Extra Wet
*. Fiery Honey Garlic
*. French Dressing
*. Garlic
*. Garlic Bbq
*. Garlic Parm
*. Greek
*. HoneyMustard
*. Hot
*. Hot BBQ
*. Hot Garlic
*. Italian
*. Jalo
*. Keg Sauce
*. Large Blu Cheese
*. Large Vinegerette
*. LG Dressing Ranch
*. Mango Habanero
*. Maple Mustard
*. Marinara Sauce
*. Nacho Cheese
*. Nashville Hot
*. Ranch
*. Side Bacon Jam
*. Side Hummus
*. Side Of Blue Jacket Sauce
*. Side Of Boursin
*. Side of Mayo
*. sour Cream
*. Sweet Asain Chili
*. Tarter
*. Tzatziti
*. X-hot
*.Bbq
*.Blazin Bufflo Bourbon BBQ
*.French
*.Giardiniera
*.Large Ceasar Dressing
*.Medium
*.Mild
*.Side Of Pickles
Dessert
Wednesday Bologna Special
Blue jacket burger
Beer
Miller Light
Angry Orchard
Michelob Ultra
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser Alluminum
Busch Lite
Commodore IPA
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Premier
Lost Coast Tangerine
Mckenzie
Mckenzie Pumpkin
Molson Canadian
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Pacifico
Stella Artios
Thirsty Dog Ol Leg Humper
Yuengling Black And Tan
Yuengling Light
Yuengling Traditional
Yuengling Hersheys Chocolate Porter
Astra Orange Crush
Astra Pink Lemonade
Black Cherry Bourben Barrel
Bud Light Next
Bud Zero
Cannon Blast
CBC India Pale Ale
Elvis Juice
Guiness
Happy Coffee Pumpkin
Ignite Scarlet
Labatt
Mom water Julie
Mom water Sandy
Paetea Raspberry Watermelon
Paloma
Partea Hibiscus Flowers
Partea Lemon And Lime
Rhinegeist Cheetah
Rhinegeist Lemmy Nade
Rhinegeist Truth IPA
Rouge Hazlenut Brown Ale
Spittin Chiclets
Waffle Sauce Rusty Rail
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Lime
White Claw Mango
White Claw Watermelon
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Mango
High Noon Passion Fruit
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Cranberry
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Pear
Apple Lantern
Nutrl Watermelon
Nutrl Raspberry
Nutrl Pineapple
Nutrl Mango
Bucket Of 5 Budweiser
Ultra Bucket Of 5
Miller Lite Bucket of 5
Coors Lite Bucket of 5
Bucket of 5 Corona
Bud Lite Bucket Of 5
Pitcher Bud Light
Pitcher Michelob Ultra
Wine
Bourbon
Ancient Age and cherry coke SINGE
Ancient Age DOUBLE
Ancient Age SINGLE
Angels Envy SINGLE
Buffalo Trace SINGLE
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof SINGLE
Makers Mark and Coke SINGLE
Makers Mark DOUBLE
Makers Mark SINGLE
Markers Mark and Coke DOUBLE
Weller Green SINGLE
Weller Red SINGLE
Mix drinks
Long Island
Blu-Willy's Long Island
Classic Bloody Mary
Green Chili Bloody Mary
Broadway Apple
Amaretto Sour
Blu-Willy Lemonade
Cherry Bomb
Cincinati Toast Crunch
Frozen Lemonade
Green Tea Shot
Lemon Dop
Margarita on Rocks
Peach Margirita On Rocks
Red Tea Shot
Royal Flush
Screwdriver
Sex on beach
Strawberry Margaritta On Rocks
Washington Apple
Peach Schnapps
Grape Bomb
Peqch Schnapp
Pineapple Upside Down
Jack-o- Lantern Punch
White Gummy Bear
Yager
Tequilla Sunrise
Rum
Bacardi Coconut And Juice Double
Bacardi And Juice DOUBLE
Bacardi And Juice SINGLE
Bacardi Coconut Andd Juice Single
Bacardi Double
Bacardi Single
Captain and coke DOUBLE
Captain and coke SINGLE
Captain Apple and Sprite DOUBLE
Captain Apple And Sprite SINGLE
Captain Apple DOUBLE
Captain Apple SINGLE
Captain Morgan DOUBLE
Captain Morgan SINGLE
Rum Coke Well
Tequilla
Vodka
Cherry Vodka
Cherry Vodka Double
Prickly Pear
Titos And Cranberry DOUBLE
Titos and cranberry SINGLE
Titos and fountain pop SINGLE
Titos and soda water SINGLE
Titos DOUBLE
Titos SINGLE
Well Vodka And Cranberry
Well vodka SINGLE
Whipped Vodka
Western Sun DOUBLE with Cranberry
Westren Son SINGLE
Western Son DOUBLE
Grape Vodka
Whiskey
Crown And Coke SINGLE
Crown Apple DOUBLE
Crown Apple SINGLE
Crown Peach SINGLE
Crown Royal DOUBLE
Crown Royal SINGLE
Fireball SINGLE
Fireball DOUBLE
Jack Daniels And Coke DOUBLE
Jack Daniels And Coke SINGLE
Jack Daniels DOUBLE
Jack Daniels SINGLE
Jameson and coke DOUBLE
Jameson and coke SINGLE
Jameson DOUBLE
Jameson SINGLE
Jim Beam DOUBLE
Jim Beam Red Stag DOUBLE
Jim Beam Red Stag SINGLE
Jim Beam SINGLE
McCormick's and coke DOUBLE
McCormick's and coke SINGLE
McCormick's DOUBLE
McCormick's SINGLE
Tullamore Irish Whiskey
Scotch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Locally owned, family friendly restaurant
3985 Broadway, Grove City, OH 43123