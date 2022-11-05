Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Bars & Lounges

Bludso's BBQ

3,035 Reviews

$$

609 N La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. But while his family roots are laid in Texas, Kevin Bludso was born and raised in Compton, California. To stay out of trouble, Kevin spent his childhood summers in Corsicana, working long, grueling hours on the pits for his granny, Willie Mae Fields. There, he honed his craft while swearing up and down that he was never going into the restaurant business. He even spent 15 years with the L.A. Department of Corrections, trying to hide from his true calling. But finally, the allure of smoke, meat and family heritage was just too much to resist. So in 2008, Kevin opened Bludso's BBQ, right in the heart of Compton. It was quickly regarded as the best BBQ in all of Los Angeles. Now, with a beloved sit down bar and restaurant on La Brea Boulevard and even an outpost in Melbourne, Australia, the Bludso's legend continues to grow.

Website

Location

609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

