Bludso's BBQ
1329 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90404
Starters
Salads
- Green Salad
Romaine, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Corn, Crispy Shallots, Bludso's Ranch.$9.00
- BBQ Chicken Salad
Bludso's Smoked Chicken, Romaine, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Smoked Corn, Crispy Shallots, Ranch Dressing$15.00
- Turkey Caesar
Romaine, Parmesan, Cornbread Croutons, House Caesar Dressing$15.00
Sandwiches
- Brisket Sandwich
Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce.$17.00
- Chicken Sandwich
Served with slaw & BBQ sauce.$15.00
- Turkey Sandwich
Served with slaw, pickles and BBQ sauce.$15.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served with slaw & BBQ sauce.$15.00
- Brisket & Hot Link Sandwich
Served with pickles, onions, slaw & BBQ sauce.$16.00
Meats
- Brisket
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.$12.00
- Lean Brisket
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side. *Lean brisket will still have the fat cap unless you choose "Trim Fat" option below.$13.00
- Chicken
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.$10.00
- Turkey$9.00
- Pulled Pork
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low and mopped with our famous vinegar sauce. All BBQ sauce is served on the side.$10.00
- Pork Ribs
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.$12.00
- Rib Tips (Pork)
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.$11.00
- Smoked BBQ Jackfruit
Smoked & Tossed in BBQ Sauce & Rub. (Vegetarian)$10.00
- Dinosaur Beef Rib (1 lb ea)
Beef Short Rib. Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side.$39.00
- Texas Red Hot Link (ea)
Beef Hot Link Made in house from scratch$11.00
- Chicken Link (ea)
Housemade Chicken Link$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Sides
- Mac and Cheese
All sides are made in house from scratch. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl$7.50
- Baked Beans
Contains brisket. All sides are made in house from scratch. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl$7.50
- Collard Greens
All sides are made in house from scratch Contains pork & turkey. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl$7.50
- Cornbread
All sides are made in house from scratch$3.00
- Potato Salad
All sides are made in house from scratch. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl$7.00
- Coleslaw
All sides are made in house from scratch. 1/2 Pint Feeds 1-2ppl Pint Feeds 3-4ppl Quart Feeds 6-8ppl$7.00
- Seasoned Fries
Bludso's Famous Seasoned French Fries$8.00
- Pickles
All sides are made in house from scratch$2.00
- Pickled Jalapeno$2.00
- Extra BBQ Sauce$2.00
- Extra Honey Butter (2oz)*$1.00
- Ranch
House Made Ranch$2.00
- Sandwich Bun (ea)
Our Potato Sandwich Roll. Add 1 make your own sandwich!$1.00
Trays
- The Lunch Tray
1/2lb Brisket, 1/2lb Pulled Pork, Half Chicken, 1/2 Rack Pork Ribs, 2 Texas Red Hots, Half Pint: Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Collard Greens, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Pickles, Cornbread w/ Honey Butter, BBQ Sauce$160.00
- The Bludso's Tray
1/2lb Brisket, 1/2lb Pulled Pork, Half Chicken, Full Rack Pork Ribs, 1/2lb Rib Tips 2 Texas Red Hots, Half Pint: Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Collard Greens, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Pickles, Cornbread w/ Honey Butter, BBQ Sauce$220.00
- The Party Tray
1.5lb Brisket, 1.5lb Pulled Pork, 1.5 Whole Chicken, 1.5 Rack Pork Ribs, 4 Texas Red Hots. Served with Qts: Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Collard Greens, Coleslaw, Potato Salad, Pickles, Cornbread w/ Honey Butter, BBQ Sauce. Serves 10-12ppl.$360.00
Desserts
Utensils
Drinks
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Sweet Tea
Bludsos famous sweet tea, available in half gallon size.$3.50
- Arnold Palmer
a perfect blend of our famous sweet tea and home made lemonade, available in half gallon.$3.50
- Lemonade
Home made lemonade, available in half gallon size.$3.50
- Canned Sodas$3.00
- Topo Chico$4.00
- Cheerwine Soda
Cheerwine is a cherry-flavored soft drink by Carolina Beverage Corporation of Salisbury, North Carolina. It has been produced since 1917, claiming to be "the oldest continuing soft drink company still operated by the same family".$4.00
- Boylans Cream Soda
delicious cream soda.$4.00
- Gingerbeer$4.00
Merchandise
- Bludso's BBQ Cookbook
In this honest and engaging cookbook, Kevin teaches you everything you need to know about BBQ: from choosing, seasoning, and cleaning your pit to selecting your brisket, ribs, and sausages, plus all the rubs and sauces you could need. Kevin also shares seventy-five delicious recipes for main meats such as BBQ Lamb Leg, Spicy Curried Oxtails, Buffalo Rib Tips, Blackened Catfish, and Grilled Mojo Shrimp; sides such as Creole Cabbage, Pinto Beans, and Down Home Mac & Cheese; and even desserts such as Mom’s Banana Pudding, Buttermilk Pie, and Kevin’s famous Hennessy on the Rocks, along with mouthwatering photographs to accompany them. But Bludso’s BBQ Cookbook is also a story about Kevin's family and community. It’s a love letter to the often misunderstood city of Compton, and the story of how Kevin has fed and supported his own community while teaching everyone the art of barbecue.$30.00
- Bottled BBQ Sauce - Hot
The perfect gift for BBQ & food fans alike. The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie Mae Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Sauce.$10.00
- Bludso's Sauce & Rub Gift Set - 4 PACK
The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie May Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Sauces & Rubs. Gift Pack Includes: 1 x Bludso's Hot BBQ Sauce (16oz) 1 x Bludso's Mild BBQ Sauce (16oz) 1 x Bludso's Brisket Rub (8oz) 1 x Bludso's Pork Rub (8oz)$38.00
- Brisket Dry Rub
The perfect gift for BBQ & food fans alike. The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie Mae Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Rubs.$10.00
- Pork Dry Rub
The perfect gift for BBQ & food fans alike. The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. This craftmanship & distinct flavor began with Kevin's Granny, Willie Mae Fields & continued to develop through secret family recipes, eventually making its way to southern California. Now, Kevin & the Bludso family are happy to bring the authentic taste of Texas straight to your home, with his own Bludso's Barbeque Rubs.$10.00
- Black Trucker Hat$25.00OUT OF STOCK
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Bludso’s brings the best of authentic Texas-style barbeque to Los Angeles courtesy of renowned pitmaster, Kevin Bludso.
1329 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404