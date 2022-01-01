Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue

217 Front Street

Pacific Beach, WA 98571

Order Again

Bowls

Chai Latte Chia Pudding

$14.00

chai spice infused chia pudding base, topped with apple, cinnamon, granola and maple syrup.

Sunshine Bowl

$14.00

acai base, topped with blueberries, banana, pomegranate seeds, granola, coconut flakes, and agave.

Apple Cobbler Oatmeal

$14.00

oatmeal base with apple butter, topped with diced apples, walnuts, raisins, cinnamon and maple syrup.

Pumpkin Pie Oatmeal

$14.00

oatmeal base with pumpkin butter, topped with pecans, granola, pumpkin pie spice and maple syrup.

Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

avocado, sliced hard boiled egg, chia seed, salt, pepper and agave on choice of bread.

Fruit Toast

$10.00

choice of spread, almond butter, nutella, apple butter or pumpkin butter spread topped with seasonal fruit chia seed and agave.

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$5.00

Salads

Harvest Salad

$15.00

kale, quinoa, roasted butternut squash, feta, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds tossed in apple cider vinaigrette.

Washingtonian Salad

$15.00

mix of romaine and spinach, mandarin oranges, apple, feta, dried cranberries, walnuts, almonds tossed in citrus dressing.

Holiday Crunch

$15.00

kale, beets, feta, pomegranate seeds, red onion, pecans tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.

Atumn Apple Salad

$15.00

spinach, apple, red onion, bacon, walnuts, blue cheese crumbles in a maple dijon vinaigrette

Wraps

BLTA Wrap

$13.00

bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.

Cobb Wrap

$13.00

spinach, romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, blue cheese crumbles tossed in blue cheese dressing.

Kale Cesar

$13.00

kale, grilled chicken, tomato, feta, walnuts tossed in cesar dressing.

Vegan Wrap

$13.00

kale, quinoa, chickpeas, avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, tossed in italian dressing.

Citrus Crunch Wrap

$13.00

romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, feta, carrot, red onion, dried cranberries, slivered almond, sunflower seeds tossed in citrus vinaigrette.

Apple Chicken Walnut Wrap

$13.00

spinach, grilled chicken, apple, dried cranberries, walnuts tossed in citrus vinaigrette.

Lunch Special

Soup and Bacon Tomato Grilled Cheese

$11.00

3 strips of bacon and tomato between provolone and American cheese grilled to perfection on choice of bread served along side soup of the day.

Soup and Classic Grilled Cheese

$11.00

American, provolone and mozzarella cheese melted together on choice of bread and served along side soup of the day.

Soup and Turkey Dijon Melt

$11.00

Turkey, Dijon, Spinach, Tomato and Provolone cheese grilled on choice of bread and served along side soup of the day.

Soup and Turkey Ham Melt

$11.00

Turkey, Ham, Provolone and American cheeses melted together between choice of bread and served along side soup of the day.

Soup and Tripple Meat Melt

$11.00

Turkey, Ham and Bacon between Provolone and American Cheeses melted together on choice of bread and served along side soup of the day.

Soup and Turkey Cran Melt

$11.00

Melts

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$10.00

bacon, tomato, provolone, american cheese, mayo

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

provolone, american cheese, mozzarella

Turkey Ham Melt

$10.00

turkey, ham, provolone, american cheese, mayo

Turkey Dijon Melt

$10.00

turkey, provolone, tomato, spinach, mayo, dijon

Triple Meat

$10.00

turkey, ham, bacon, provolone, american cheese, mayo

Turkey Cran Melt

$10.00

turkey, cream cheese, cranberry sauce, provolone cheese, dijon

Breakfast Bagel Melt

$10.00

Raw Juice Bar

Alkalizer

$11.00+

Zinger

$11.00+

Purifier

$11.00+

Green Machine

$11.00+

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.00+

Immunity

$11.00+

Smoothies

Apple, Banana, Almond Butter, Spinach, Hemp harts, Nutmeg

Hulk

$11.00+

Apple, Banana, Almond Butter, Spinach, Hemp harts, Nutmeg

Blue Brezze

$11.00+

banana, blueberry, orange juice, coconut milk, agave

Vitamin C-Brook

$11.00+

mango, pineapple, orange juice, agave

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$11.00+

pumpkin puree, banana, cream cheese, pumpkin pie spice, almond milk, maple syrup, topped with whip cream, pumpkin spice

Amazonian

$11.00+

AMAZONIAN

Snacks

Amki Sesame Bar

$1.50

keto cup

$1.50

Second Nature Mix

$2.00

Beast Cookie

$3.00

Bobos Bite

$1.50

Bobos Bar

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$1.50

Voss Water

$4.50

La Colombe Coffe

$4.50

Coconut Water

$4.50

String Cheese

$1.50

Hard eggs

$2.50

Bai Tea

$4.00

Gold Peak

$3.50

Dry Mango

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Baked Goods

$4.00

Humm Kombucha

$4.50

Perfect Bar

$2.50

Celsius

$4.00

Karma Water

$4.50

Aussie Bite

$1.50

Merchandaise

Hats

$25.00

Beanie

$20.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Tote bag

$30.00

Blue T-shirt

$35.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

217 Front Street, Pacific Beach, WA 98571

Directions

