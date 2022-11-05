Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Blue 22 Sports Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2230 TX 114

Suite 500

Trophy Club, TX 76262

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Twenty Two Chop Salad
Full Wings
The Bacon Cheese

Appetizers

Fried and tossed in desired sauce, then grilled to seal in the flavor. Choice of buffalo, BBQ, sweet heat, or Boom sauce. Served with house made ranch and bleu cheese dressing. Size: One pound
Asada Tots

Asada Tots

$13.00

Crispy tater tots topped with green chili queso, marinated Carne Asada, Poblano Ranch, Pico de Gallo, avocado, charred lime and fresh cilantro

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

battered, flash fried cauliflower tossed in our signature buffalo sauce with house made ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles and shaved green onion, celery salad

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Battered shrimp flash fried and tossed in our signature buffalo sauce with house made ranch dressing, blue cheese crumble, and shaved green onion and celery salad

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Warm chips served with our signature green chili queso

Full Wings

Full Wings

$16.00

Half Wing

$8.00

Fried and tossed in desired sauce, then grilled to seal in the flavor. Choice of buffalo, BBQ, sweet heat, or Boom sauce. Served with house made ranch and bleu cheese dressing. Size: Half pound

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$14.00

Warm tortilla chips topped with Shredded jack cheese, beef chili, green chile queso, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, and fresh quac.

N'Awlins Drunken Shrimp

N'Awlins Drunken Shrimp

$16.00

garlicky Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy Cajun ale butter sauce. Served with garlic ciabatta bread. No substitutions

Spinach Dip

Spinach Dip

$14.00

warm creamy spinach dip with jack and Parmesan cheeses, served with chips or garlic ciabatta bread

TC Four Bone

TC Four Bone

$13.00

4 bone portion of fall off the bone pork ribs tossed in smokey sauce served with a side of jalapeno slaw. Garnished with sliced scallions. No substitutions

Tipsy Tenders

$14.00

Ale Marinated chicken tenders, hand breaded, flash fried and served with choice of dipping sauces

Ciabatta and Dipping Oil

$6.00

Salads

Blackened Salmon Ceaser

$18.00

Blackened Salmon, Romaine lettuce tossed with baby kale, Caesar dressing, seasoned ciabatta croutons, and grated parmesan cheese.

Twenty Two Chop Salad

Twenty Two Chop Salad

$15.00

Chopped lettuce mix tossed in Poblano Ranch, topped with chopped eggs, diced tomatoes, roasted corn, red onions, shredded jack cheese, black beans, diced grilled chicken and chopped cilantro

Grilled Steak Salad

$16.00

Romain and baby kale, tossed in our signature roasted red pepper vinaigrette, with candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles and grilled seasonal veggies

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chopped salad mix tossed with diced red onions, diced cucumbers, sliced celery, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, topped with crispy chicken breast and blue cheese crumbles

Entree House Salad

$11.00

House Salad mix with diced tomato, shredded carrots, red onion, cucumber, jack cheese, chopped egg and seasoned ciabatta croutons. Served with choice of dressing.

The 3 Volt

The 3 Volt

$15.00

Cilantro farro and arcadian mix topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red cabbage, fresh avocado, poblano peppers and toasted pepitas. Served with housemade poblano ranch on the side

Burgers

The Bacon Cheese

The Bacon Cheese

$16.00

fresh ground chuck, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, signature burger sauce served on a toasted Challah bun

Cowboy 22 Burger

Cowboy 22 Burger

$15.00

fresh ground chuck, Cheddar cheese, bacon jam, BBQ smoke sauce, fried onion ring, served on a toasted Challah bun

Precinct

$14.00

fresh ground chuck, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic glazed red onion, arcadian mix greens, balsamic mayo on a toasted challah bun

Engine 681

$14.00

fresh ground chuck, pepper jack, grilled jalapeno, pickled jalapeno slaw, poblano ranch, on a toasted challah bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.00

marinated Portobello mushroom cap, Arcadian mixed greens, jack cheese, roasted peppers and balsamic mayo on a toasted challah bun

BYOB

BYOB

$13.00

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

shaved slow roasted prime rib, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Provolone cheese on a butter toasted hoagie roll

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

hand breaded chicken breast, flash fried and tossed in house made buffalo sauce, with blue cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a butter toasted Challah bun

Poblano Grilled Chicken

Poblano Grilled Chicken

$15.00

marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with provolone, Applewood smoked bacon, poblano ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and avocado. Served on a butter toasted Challah bun

The Freedom Dip

The Freedom Dip

$16.00

grilled thinly sliced ribeye, piled high on toasted ciabatta with caremelized onions, creamy horeradish and provolone cheese

Mack Rib Sandwich

Mack Rib Sandwich

$14.00

Bone out ribs tossed in smoke sauce on a buttered challah bun with mayo, pickles, fried onions straws, and Jalapeno Slaw

Club Sandwich

$14.00

toasted sourdough bread, ham, turkey, american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaisse

Pasta

Pasta Jambalaya

$18.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, tomatoes, peppers and onions with fettuccine tossed in a spicy Cajun cream sauce. Served with house salad and garlic ciabatta bread

Main Entree

Top Sirloin

$26.00

10oz hand cut Top Sirloin seasoned, grilled and topped with garlic butter. Served with house salad, garlic ciabatta bread and choice of two sides.

Honey Jalapeno Salmon

$24.00

7oz atlantic salmon with a sweet and savory maple glaze, house salad with garlic ciabatta bread, and choice of 2 of sides.

Full Rack of Ribs

$30.00

Slow cooked fall off the bone baby back ribs brushed with smokey sauce. Served with green chili corn muffin and your choice of two sides.

Half Rack of Ribs

$20.00

Slow cooked fall off the bone baby back ribs brushed with smokey sauce. Served with green chili corn muffin and choice of two sides.

Fish N Chips

$20.00

Beer battered Cod, flash fried till golden brown with hand cut fries and pickled jalapeno slaw. Served with homemade tartar sauce and malt vinegar

Dinner Tacos, Chips & Salsa

Dinner Tacos, Chips & Salsa

$15.00

three grilled carne asada tacos served on flour tortillas with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, chopped cilantro, and poblano ranch. Served with chips and salsa. $14

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$11.00

house made Neapolitan pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan and fresh basil

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

house made pizza sauce, Olli pepperoni, andouille sausage, applewood smoked bacon, grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese

BBQ Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, red onion, mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle and chopped cilantro

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Carne Asada Pizza

$15.00

crispy cauliflower crust with cilantro pesto, topped with marinated carne asada, roasted poblano peppers, yellow onions, jack and mozzarella cheese mix

Kids Menu

Kid Mac N Chz

$7.00

Kid Tenders

$7.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Kid Steak Bites

$7.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$7.00

Kid Plain Burger

$7.00

Dessert

Dole Whip

$5.00
Cappucino Pie

Cappucino Pie

$6.00
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$6.00
Apple Crunch Sundae

Apple Crunch Sundae

$6.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$4.00

Sides & Soups

Bowl of Chili

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Chip Refill

$1.00

Ciabatta Bread Side

$4.00

Corn Muffins

$5.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

French Fries

$5.00

Garlic Ciabatta bread w/ dipping oil

$6.00

Green Chile Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

No Sides

Ranch Side

$1.00

Roasted Salsa Side

$1.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Side of fruit

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zer0

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Flavored Tea

$3.00

RedBull

$4.00

Cold Brew

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Q Club Soda

$4.00

Q Ginger Beer

$4.00

Topochico

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

NA Heineken Bottle

$6.00

Beer

22oz Draft Blood N Honey

$8.00

22oz Draft Community Mosiac IPA

$8.00

22oz Draft Dallas Blonde

$8.00

22oz Draft Hazy Little Thing IPA

$8.00

22oz Draft Mango Cart

$8.00

22oz Draft Mich Ultra

$7.00

22oz Draft Miller Lite

$7.00

22oz Draft Seasonal Hazy Hefe

$8.00

22oz Draft Shinerbock

$7.00

22oz Draft Stella Artois

$8.00

Austin East Cider Can

$6.00

Belhaven Scottish Ale Bottle

$6.00

Bud Light Aluminum Can

$5.00

Budweiser Aluminum Can

$5.00

Coors Aluminum Can

$5.00

Coors Light Aluminum Can

$5.00

Corona Aluminum Can

$6.00

Modelo Can

$6.00

NA Heineken Bottle

$6.00

Wine

GL Cabernet Tap

$7.00

GL Twenty Acres Cab

$7.00

GL Joel Gott Cab

$10.00

GL Sand Point Merlot

$11.00

GL Boen PNoir

$9.00

GL Murphy Goode Pinot Noir

$10.00

BTL Twenty Acres Cab

$32.00

BTL Boen Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Murphy Goode Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Sand Point Merlot

$44.00

BTL Joel Gott Cab

$40.00

GL Chardonnay Tap

$7.00

GL Echo Bay Sauv Blanc

$7.50

GL Mon Frere Chard

$9.00

GL J Vineyards 3 County Chardonnay

$11.00

GL Jermann Pinot Grigio

$12.00

BTL Echo Bay Sauv Blanc

$30.00

BTL Mon Frere Chard

$38.00

BTL J Vineyards 3 County Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio

$48.00

GL Rose Tap

$9.00

GL Prosecco

$7.00

BTL Prosecco

$28.00

Seltzers

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Blk Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$5.00

Long Drink Blue

$6.00

Long Drink White

$6.00

Lone River Ranch Water

$5.00

Lone River Ranch Water Prickly Pear

$5.00Out of stock

Lone River Ranch Water Spicy

$5.00

Lone River Ranch Water Grapefruit

$5.00Out of stock

Specialty Cocktails TO GO

Vodka Brah Citrus

$10.00

Seasonal Old Fashioned

$12.00

Smokey Paloma

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

The Whip

$12.00

Vodka Brah Blackberry Peach

$10.00

Paper Plane

$12.00Out of stock

Spicy Mango Rita

$14.00

Smokey Blue 22

$14.00

Zero Proof

$6.00

Vodka Brah Watermelon Mint

$10.00Out of stock

Espresso Tini 2.0

$12.00

Cranberry Mule

$10.00

Daily Drink Special

$13.00

Chamoy Straw/ Tajin Rim

$1.00

Catering

Catering Queso & Chips

$35.00

Large pan of signature green chile queso served with chips and salsa.

Catering N'Awlins Drunken Shrimp

$60.00

Large pan of Garlicky Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy Cajun ale butter sauce. Served with garlic ciabatta bread.

Catering Tenders

$75.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders served with choice BBQ, Ranch and Buffalo dipping sauces.

Catering Wings

$75.00

3 dozen signature 2-step wings served with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dipping Sauce and carrot/celery salad. Choice of Buffalo, Sweet Heat or BBQ.

Catering TC Fore Bone Ribs

$65.00

Smokey fall of the bone ribs basted in housemade BBQ sauce served with Jalapeno Slaw and garnished with green onion.

Catering Club Sandwich Platter

$48.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, black forest ham, turkey, american and Swiss cheese. Served with mayonnaise and mustard.

Catering Pasta Jambalya

$75.00

Cajun seasoned shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, tomatoes, peppers, onions with fettuccine tossed in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.

Catering 3 Volt Powerbowl

$48.00

Cilantro farro and spring mix topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red cabbage, fresh avocado, poblano peppers and toasted pepitas. Served Poblano Ranch.

Catering Spinach Dip

Catering Spinach Dip

$35.00

warm creamy spinach dip with jack and Parmesan cheeses, served with chips or garlic ciabatta bread

Catering Chili

Catering Chili

$30.00
Catering Buffalo Chicken Salad

Catering Buffalo Chicken Salad

$48.00

Chopped salad mix tossed with diced red onions, diced cucumbers, sliced celery, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, topped with crispy chicken breast and blue cheese crumbles

Catering Grilled Steak Salad

$48.00

Romain and baby kale, tossed in our signature roasted red pepper vinaigrette, with candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles and grilled seasonal veggies

Catering Twenty Two Chop Salad

$48.00

Chopped lettuce mix tossed in Poblano Ranch, topped with chopped eggs, diced tomatoes, roasted corn, red onions, shredded jack cheese, black beans, diced grilled chicken and chopped cilantro

Catering Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$48.00

Catering Grilled Salmon

$100.00

Salmon, veggies, and mashed potatoes

Catering Cookies & Brownie Platter

$24.00

Cookie and Brownie Catering Platter 12 cookies, 10 brownies

Catering Seasonal Vegetables

$32.00

Catering Mashed Potatoes

$32.00

Catering Green Chile Mac N Cheese

$32.00

Catering Corn Muffins & Orange Butter

$32.00

Catering Garlic Ciabatta bread w/ dipping oil

$32.00

Catering Fruit Platter

$32.00

Catering House Salad

$34.00

House Salad mix with diced tomato, shredded carrots, red onion, cucumber, jack cheese, chopped egg and seasoned ciabatta croutons. Served with choice of dressing.

XMAS Beer Dinner

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2230 TX 114, Suite 500, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Blue 22 image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
orange star4.7 • 1,005
504 N. Oak Street Roanoke, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Roanoke TX #104
orange star4.6 • 2,039
856 E Hwy 114 Roanoke, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Coal Vines Pizza & Wine Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1251 E. Southlake Blvd. Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
Kincaid's - Southlake
orange star4.5 • 908
100 N Kimball Ave Southlake, TX 76092
View restaurantnext
DeVivo Bros Eatery - Keller, Tx
orange starNo Reviews
750 South Main Street suite #165 Keller, TX 76248
View restaurantnext
CLINK Wine Bar + Bites
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Lakeside Parkway Suite 100 Flower Mound, TX 75022
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Trophy Club

The Brass Tap - Roanoke TX #104
orange star4.6 • 2,039
856 E Hwy 114 Roanoke, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Meat U Anywhere- Trophy Club
orange star4.4 • 1,340
91 Trophy Club Dr Trophy Club, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
The Classic Cafe at Roanoke
orange star4.7 • 1,005
504 N. Oak Street Roanoke, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Los Molcajetes - Roanoke
orange star4.6 • 223
113 N. Oak St. Roanoke, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Dan's Bagels
orange star5.0 • 20
301 Trophy Lake Drive Trophy Club, TX 76262
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Trophy Club
Keller
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Southlake
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Argyle
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Colleyville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
North Richland Hills
review star
No reviews yet
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Hurst
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston