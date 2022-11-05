Blue 22 Sports Grill
No reviews yet
2230 TX 114
Suite 500
Trophy Club, TX 76262
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Asada Tots
Crispy tater tots topped with green chili queso, marinated Carne Asada, Poblano Ranch, Pico de Gallo, avocado, charred lime and fresh cilantro
Buffalo Cauliflower
battered, flash fried cauliflower tossed in our signature buffalo sauce with house made ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles and shaved green onion, celery salad
Buffalo Shrimp
Battered shrimp flash fried and tossed in our signature buffalo sauce with house made ranch dressing, blue cheese crumble, and shaved green onion and celery salad
Chips and Queso
Warm chips served with our signature green chili queso
Full Wings
Half Wing
Fried and tossed in desired sauce, then grilled to seal in the flavor. Choice of buffalo, BBQ, sweet heat, or Boom sauce. Served with house made ranch and bleu cheese dressing. Size: Half pound
Loaded Nachos
Warm tortilla chips topped with Shredded jack cheese, beef chili, green chile queso, Pico de Gallo, Sour cream, and fresh quac.
N'Awlins Drunken Shrimp
garlicky Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy Cajun ale butter sauce. Served with garlic ciabatta bread. No substitutions
Spinach Dip
warm creamy spinach dip with jack and Parmesan cheeses, served with chips or garlic ciabatta bread
TC Four Bone
4 bone portion of fall off the bone pork ribs tossed in smokey sauce served with a side of jalapeno slaw. Garnished with sliced scallions. No substitutions
Tipsy Tenders
Ale Marinated chicken tenders, hand breaded, flash fried and served with choice of dipping sauces
Ciabatta and Dipping Oil
Salads
Blackened Salmon Ceaser
Blackened Salmon, Romaine lettuce tossed with baby kale, Caesar dressing, seasoned ciabatta croutons, and grated parmesan cheese.
Twenty Two Chop Salad
Chopped lettuce mix tossed in Poblano Ranch, topped with chopped eggs, diced tomatoes, roasted corn, red onions, shredded jack cheese, black beans, diced grilled chicken and chopped cilantro
Grilled Steak Salad
Romain and baby kale, tossed in our signature roasted red pepper vinaigrette, with candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles and grilled seasonal veggies
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped salad mix tossed with diced red onions, diced cucumbers, sliced celery, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, topped with crispy chicken breast and blue cheese crumbles
Entree House Salad
House Salad mix with diced tomato, shredded carrots, red onion, cucumber, jack cheese, chopped egg and seasoned ciabatta croutons. Served with choice of dressing.
The 3 Volt
Cilantro farro and arcadian mix topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red cabbage, fresh avocado, poblano peppers and toasted pepitas. Served with housemade poblano ranch on the side
Burgers
The Bacon Cheese
fresh ground chuck, American cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, dill pickle, lettuce, tomato, signature burger sauce served on a toasted Challah bun
Cowboy 22 Burger
fresh ground chuck, Cheddar cheese, bacon jam, BBQ smoke sauce, fried onion ring, served on a toasted Challah bun
Precinct
fresh ground chuck, blue cheese crumbles, balsamic glazed red onion, arcadian mix greens, balsamic mayo on a toasted challah bun
Engine 681
fresh ground chuck, pepper jack, grilled jalapeno, pickled jalapeno slaw, poblano ranch, on a toasted challah bun
Mushroom Swiss Burger
marinated Portobello mushroom cap, Arcadian mixed greens, jack cheese, roasted peppers and balsamic mayo on a toasted challah bun
BYOB
Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak
shaved slow roasted prime rib, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Provolone cheese on a butter toasted hoagie roll
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
hand breaded chicken breast, flash fried and tossed in house made buffalo sauce, with blue cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Served on a butter toasted Challah bun
Poblano Grilled Chicken
marinated grilled chicken breast, topped with provolone, Applewood smoked bacon, poblano ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and avocado. Served on a butter toasted Challah bun
The Freedom Dip
grilled thinly sliced ribeye, piled high on toasted ciabatta with caremelized onions, creamy horeradish and provolone cheese
Mack Rib Sandwich
Bone out ribs tossed in smoke sauce on a buttered challah bun with mayo, pickles, fried onions straws, and Jalapeno Slaw
Club Sandwich
toasted sourdough bread, ham, turkey, american cheese, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonaisse
Pasta
Main Entree
Top Sirloin
10oz hand cut Top Sirloin seasoned, grilled and topped with garlic butter. Served with house salad, garlic ciabatta bread and choice of two sides.
Honey Jalapeno Salmon
7oz atlantic salmon with a sweet and savory maple glaze, house salad with garlic ciabatta bread, and choice of 2 of sides.
Full Rack of Ribs
Slow cooked fall off the bone baby back ribs brushed with smokey sauce. Served with green chili corn muffin and your choice of two sides.
Half Rack of Ribs
Slow cooked fall off the bone baby back ribs brushed with smokey sauce. Served with green chili corn muffin and choice of two sides.
Fish N Chips
Beer battered Cod, flash fried till golden brown with hand cut fries and pickled jalapeno slaw. Served with homemade tartar sauce and malt vinegar
Dinner Tacos, Chips & Salsa
three grilled carne asada tacos served on flour tortillas with pico de gallo, sliced avocado, chopped cilantro, and poblano ranch. Served with chips and salsa. $14
Pizza
Margherita Pizza
house made Neapolitan pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan and fresh basil
Meat Lovers Pizza
house made pizza sauce, Olli pepperoni, andouille sausage, applewood smoked bacon, grilled chicken and mozzarella cheese
BBQ Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, bbq sauce, red onion, mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle and chopped cilantro
Cheese Pizza
Carne Asada Pizza
crispy cauliflower crust with cilantro pesto, topped with marinated carne asada, roasted poblano peppers, yellow onions, jack and mozzarella cheese mix
Kids Menu
Dessert
Sides & Soups
Bowl of Chili
Bowl of Soup
Chip Refill
Ciabatta Bread Side
Corn Muffins
Cup of Chili
Cup of Soup
French Fries
Garlic Ciabatta bread w/ dipping oil
Green Chile Mac N Cheese
Side House Salad
No Sides
Ranch Side
Roasted Salsa Side
Seasonal Vegetables
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Side of fruit
Mashed Potatoes
N/A Beverages
Beer
22oz Draft Blood N Honey
22oz Draft Community Mosiac IPA
22oz Draft Dallas Blonde
22oz Draft Hazy Little Thing IPA
22oz Draft Mango Cart
22oz Draft Mich Ultra
22oz Draft Miller Lite
22oz Draft Seasonal Hazy Hefe
22oz Draft Shinerbock
22oz Draft Stella Artois
Austin East Cider Can
Belhaven Scottish Ale Bottle
Bud Light Aluminum Can
Budweiser Aluminum Can
Coors Aluminum Can
Coors Light Aluminum Can
Corona Aluminum Can
Modelo Can
NA Heineken Bottle
Wine
GL Cabernet Tap
GL Twenty Acres Cab
GL Joel Gott Cab
GL Sand Point Merlot
GL Boen PNoir
GL Murphy Goode Pinot Noir
BTL Twenty Acres Cab
BTL Boen Pinot Noir
BTL Murphy Goode Pinot Noir
BTL Sand Point Merlot
BTL Joel Gott Cab
GL Chardonnay Tap
GL Echo Bay Sauv Blanc
GL Mon Frere Chard
GL J Vineyards 3 County Chardonnay
GL Jermann Pinot Grigio
BTL Echo Bay Sauv Blanc
BTL Mon Frere Chard
BTL J Vineyards 3 County Chardonnay
BTL Jermann Pinot Grigio
GL Rose Tap
GL Prosecco
BTL Prosecco
Seltzers
White Claw Mango
White Claw Blk Cherry
White Claw Lime
High Noon Watermelon
High Noon Black Cherry
Long Drink Blue
Long Drink White
Lone River Ranch Water
Lone River Ranch Water Prickly Pear
Lone River Ranch Water Spicy
Lone River Ranch Water Grapefruit
Specialty Cocktails TO GO
Vodka Brah Citrus
Seasonal Old Fashioned
Smokey Paloma
French 75
The Whip
Vodka Brah Blackberry Peach
Paper Plane
Spicy Mango Rita
Smokey Blue 22
Zero Proof
Vodka Brah Watermelon Mint
Espresso Tini 2.0
Cranberry Mule
Daily Drink Special
Chamoy Straw/ Tajin Rim
Catering
Catering Queso & Chips
Large pan of signature green chile queso served with chips and salsa.
Catering N'Awlins Drunken Shrimp
Large pan of Garlicky Jumbo shrimp sautéed in a spicy Cajun ale butter sauce. Served with garlic ciabatta bread.
Catering Tenders
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with choice BBQ, Ranch and Buffalo dipping sauces.
Catering Wings
3 dozen signature 2-step wings served with Blue Cheese or Ranch Dipping Sauce and carrot/celery salad. Choice of Buffalo, Sweet Heat or BBQ.
Catering TC Fore Bone Ribs
Smokey fall of the bone ribs basted in housemade BBQ sauce served with Jalapeno Slaw and garnished with green onion.
Catering Club Sandwich Platter
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, black forest ham, turkey, american and Swiss cheese. Served with mayonnaise and mustard.
Catering Pasta Jambalya
Cajun seasoned shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, tomatoes, peppers, onions with fettuccine tossed in a spicy Cajun cream sauce.
Catering 3 Volt Powerbowl
Cilantro farro and spring mix topped with grilled chicken, tomatoes, sweet corn, black beans, red cabbage, fresh avocado, poblano peppers and toasted pepitas. Served Poblano Ranch.
Catering Spinach Dip
warm creamy spinach dip with jack and Parmesan cheeses, served with chips or garlic ciabatta bread
Catering Chili
Catering Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chopped salad mix tossed with diced red onions, diced cucumbers, sliced celery, shredded carrots, diced tomatoes, topped with crispy chicken breast and blue cheese crumbles
Catering Grilled Steak Salad
Romain and baby kale, tossed in our signature roasted red pepper vinaigrette, with candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles and grilled seasonal veggies
Catering Twenty Two Chop Salad
Chopped lettuce mix tossed in Poblano Ranch, topped with chopped eggs, diced tomatoes, roasted corn, red onions, shredded jack cheese, black beans, diced grilled chicken and chopped cilantro
Catering Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Catering Grilled Salmon
Salmon, veggies, and mashed potatoes
Catering Cookies & Brownie Platter
Cookie and Brownie Catering Platter 12 cookies, 10 brownies
Catering Seasonal Vegetables
Catering Mashed Potatoes
Catering Green Chile Mac N Cheese
Catering Corn Muffins & Orange Butter
Catering Garlic Ciabatta bread w/ dipping oil
Catering Fruit Platter
Catering House Salad
House Salad mix with diced tomato, shredded carrots, red onion, cucumber, jack cheese, chopped egg and seasoned ciabatta croutons. Served with choice of dressing.
XMAS Beer Dinner
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2230 TX 114, Suite 500, Trophy Club, TX 76262