COFFEE & TEA

COFFEE

8 OZ DRIP COFFEE

$2.75

12 OZ DRIP COFFEE

$3.00

16 OZ DRIP COFFEE

$3.25

20 OZ DRIP COFFEE

$3.50

16 OZ ICED COFFEE

$4.00

20 OZ ICED COFFEE

$4.25

ONE SIZE POUR OVER

$5.00

8 OZ

$3.50

12 OZ

$3.75

16 OZ

$4.00

20 OZ

$4.25

ESPRESSO

SINGLE SHOT

$1.50

DOUBLE SHOT

$3.00

8 OZ LATTE

$3.50

12 OZ LATTE

$4.25

16 OZ LATTE

$5.00

20 OZ LATTE

$5.75

8 OZ CAP

$3.50

12 OZ CAP

$4.25

16 OZ CAP

$5.00

20 OZ CAP

$5.75

ONE SIZE CORTADO

$3.50

ONE SIZE MACCHIATO

$3.50

12 OZ AMERICANO

$3.50

8 OZ AMERICANO

$3.25

16 OZ AMERICANO

$3.75

20 OZ AMERICANO

$4.00

CHAI

8 OZ DIRTY CHAI

$5.50

12 OZ DIRTY CHAI

$6.00

16 OZ DIRTY CHAI

$6.50

20 OZ DIRTY CHAI

$7.00

8 OZ CHAI LATTE

$5.00

12 OZ CHAI LATTE

$5.50

16 OZ CHAI LATTE

$6.00

20 OZ CHAI LATTE

$6.50

8 OZ CHAI TEA

$4.50

12 OZ CHAI TEA

$4.75

16 OZ CHAI TEA

$5.00

20 OZ CHAI TEA

$5.25

MATCHA

8 OZ MATCHA LATTE

$5.00

12 OZ MATCHA LATTE

$5.50

16 OZ MATCHA LATTE

$6.00

20 OZ MATCHA LATTE

$6.50

8 OZ MATCHA TEA

$4.25

12 OZ MATCHA TEA

$4.75

16 OZ MATCHA TEA

$5.25

20 OZ MATCHA TEA

$5.75

TEA

16 OZ UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

20 OZ UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

16 OZ SWEET TEA

$2.50

20 OZ SWEET TEA

$3.00

16 OZ TRACTOR

$3.50

20 OZ TRACTOR

$4.00

8 OZ BLACK TEA

$3.00

12 OZ BLACK TEA

$3.00

16 OZ BLACK TEA

$3.00

20 OZ BLACK TEA

$3.00

8 OZ GREEN TEA

$3.00

12 OZ GREEN TEA

$3.00

16 OZ GREEN TEA

$3.00

20 OZ GREEN TEA

$3.00

8 OZ HERBAL TEA

$3.00

12 OZ HERBAL TEA

$3.00

16 OZ HERBAL TEA

$3.00

20 OZ HERBAL TEA

$3.00

8 OZ TEA LATTE

$3.50

12 OZ TEA LATTE

$4.00

16 OZ TEA LATTE

$4.50

20 OZ TEA LATTE

$5.00

OTHER

16 OZ FROSTY

$6.00

20 OZ FROSTY

$6.50

OLD FASHION

$12.50

8 OZ STEAMER

$3.50

12 OZ STEAMER

$4.00

16 OZ STEAMER

$4.50

20 OZ STEAMER

$5.00

16 OZ CUP OF MILK

$3.50

20 OZ CUP OF MILK

$4.00

Food/Bakery

Muffin

Muffineach

$3.75

Muffin

Croissant

Croissanteach

$4.00

Croissant

Panini

Paninieach

$10.00

Panini

Tomato

Tomatoeach

$4.00

Tomato

Apparel

B42 Logo T Shirt

$38.00

Blue 42 Market Logo T-Shirt