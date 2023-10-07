Blue 42 Market 15 Arcadia St.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
At Blue 42 Market, our work is simple: To Serve & Create— to serve our community with the highest quality goods, and to create a space where the community can come together on a regular basis to share in music, food, art, and local culture. Blue 42 Market will provide a sustainable source of Georgia grown™ fresh fruit, vegetables, honey, bread, pastries, locally roasted coffee, local art, crafts, provisions & goods to residents, the students and faculty of the University of North Georgia, and to all who visit the historic downtown square of our special mountain town.
15 Arcadia St., Dahlonega, GA 30533
