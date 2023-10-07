Restaurant info

At Blue 42 Market, our work is simple: To Serve & Create— to serve our community with the highest quality goods, and to create a space where the community can come together on a regular basis to share in music, food, art, and local culture. Blue 42 Market will provide a sustainable source of Georgia grown™ fresh fruit, vegetables, honey, bread, pastries, locally roasted coffee, local art, crafts, provisions & goods to residents, the students and faculty of the University of North Georgia, and to all who visit the historic downtown square of our special mountain town.