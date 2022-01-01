Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Blue 42 Sports Grille and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

36 West Villard Street

Dickinson, ND 58601

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Jalapeno Poppers
Bone-In Wings

Starters

42 Pinwheels

$9.42

jalapeno & cream cheese in bite-sized tortilla rolls

Ahi Tuna Starter

$13.00

raw ahi, sesame seed with ginger soy & wasabi

Baked Brie

$10.99Out of stock

baked brie served with crostini, pesto & pepper jelly

Bone-In Wings

$14.99

one dozen

Boneless Wings

$14.99

one pound

Breaded Cauliflower

$9.99

deep-fried buffalo battered cauliflower served with ranch

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Cheese Curds

$9.42

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.42

Chili Queso Dip

$8.42

homemade chili, queso, pico de gallo & jalapenos

Edamame

$6.42

tossed in sweet chili soy

Fiesta Fries

$10.99

crinkle-cuts smothered in guac, sour cream & queso with a choice of carne asada, al pastor, beef or chicken

Frickles

$10.42

deep-fried pickles with havarti cheese

Fried Avocados

$11.99

deep-fried avocados served with chipotle ranch

Funnel Cake Fries

$12.42

topped with powdered sugar, caramel & chocolate

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.99

wontons stuffed with jalapenos & cream cheese

Lettuce Wraps

$10.99

romaine lettuce leaves with seasoned chicken, mushrooms, onions & water chestnusts

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.42

deep-fried gouda mac & cheese

Nachos

$15.99

choice of carne asada, al pastor, chicken, beef with lettuce, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions, olives servedwith sour cream, salsa & queso

Onion Petals App

$7.42

beer battered onion petals

Pizzadilla

$11.42

pepperoni, mozz served with pizza sauce

Poutine App

$8.99

waffle fries, gravy & mozz

Siracha Chicken Egg Rolls

$13.42

Steak Tips App

$14.99

juicy beef tenderloin tips flash-fried in cajun batter

Steakadilla

$12.99

cheesesteak quesadilla

Burgers

Bacon/Egg/Cheese

$13.99

bacon, fried egg, american

Belgian & Beef

$17.42

Black & Bleu 42

$14.42

bacon, smoked bleu, worchestershire, parsley

Bruschetta Burger

$14.42

bruschetta, balsamic, mozz

Buster Burger

$13.42

classic cheeseburger served with fry sauce

Cheese Knees

$14.42

Chili Cheese Burger

$13.42

chili, jack cheddar, fritos

Hawaiian Burger

$13.99

pineapple rings, red peppers, jack cheese with teriyaki mayo

The Heater

$13.99

Herd Burger

$15.42

bison burger with jack cheese

Jalapeno Guac Burger

$13.99

guac, tomato, jalapeno, pepperjack

Kebab Burger

$13.99

onion, red pepper, mushroom, pineapple, jack

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.42

mushrooms & swiss

Patty Melt

$13.42

Peanut Butter & Pepper Jelly

$14.42

peanut butter, pepper jelly, bacon, jalapenos, pepperjack

Pizza Burger

$13.99

pepperoni, mozz, pizza sauce

Popper'd Pepper Burger

$14.42

cream cheese, jack cheddar, jalapeno, pepper jelly

Poutine Burger

$13.99

fries, gravy, mozz

Queen City Burger

$14.99

pesto mayo, parsley, worchestershire, brie

Queso Burger

$13.42

fries, queso

'Strami 'N 'Slaw

$13.99

Veggie Burger

$11.99

black beans, corn, peppers

Wagyu Burger

$21.99Out of stock

Wedge Burger

$13.42

bacon, tomato, romaine, bleu

Western Burger

$13.99

onion petals, bacon, jack cheese, bbq sauce

Zach's Mac Attack

$14.42

mac & cheese bites, jack cheese

1881

$18.81

Salads/Soups

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.42

raw sliced ahi, romaine, sesame seeds, cabbage, carrots, edamame, fried wontons, ginger soy

Chef Salad

$13.42

Chicken Caesar

$13.42

grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Cup Of Soup

$4.99

Monday - Chicken Tortilla, Tuesday - Roasted Red Pepper, Wednesday - Kneophla, Thursday - Chicken Wild Rice, Friday - Vegetable Beef

Homemade Chili

$4.99

topped with cheese

Southwest Chicken

$13.99

blackened chicken, mixed greens, guac, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Strawberry Chicken

$13.99

grilled chicken, fresh strawberries, spinach, almonds, red onions, poppy seed dressing

Taco Salad

$13.42

ground beef, iceberg, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla strips, jack cheddar, sour cream, salsa

Sandwiches

Blackened Walleye

$14.99

walleye filet, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, 42 sauce on a roll with choice of side

BLAST

$12.42

Cajun Chicken Ranch

$12.42

blackened chicken, pepperjack, ranch on a roll with choice of side

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.99

Cordon Bleu Melt

$12.99

grilled chicken, ham, swiss, honey mustard aioli on a roll with choice of side

Half Deli Sandwhich & Soup

$8.42

Philly

$14.42

sliced beef, provolone, onions, peppers, mushrooms on a roll with choice of side

the Great Hambino

$12.42

homemade pulled pork smothered in brenarsk's barbeque with coleslaw & chipotle mayo on a roll with choice of side

Tommy Pastrami

$13.42

Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$14.42

bruschetta, alfredo

Cajun Pasta

$18.99

blackened chicken, andouilla sausage, shrimp, red peppers, cajun sauce

Chicken Alfredo

$16.42

grilled chicken, bruschetta, alfredo

Chicken Pesto Pasta

$16.42

grilled chicken, creamy pesto

Lefty's Chili Pasta

$15.42

pasta, chili, jack cheddar

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$18.99

Vodka Cream Pasta

$16.99

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$13.99

grilled or homestyle chicken strips with two belgian waffles & maple syrup

Chicken Strips

$13.42

hand-breaded chicken tenderloins served with choice of side

Honey Balsamic Grilled Chicken

$15.42

served with choice of two sides

Steak Tips

$20.99

juicy beef tenderloin tips flash-fried in cajun batter with choice of side

Villard Street Tacos

$14.42

your choice of carne asada, beef, al pastor, chicken, shrimp, walleye or fried avocados with queso fresco, pico de gallo & jalapeno aioli

Wraps

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$15.42

raw sliced ahi, romaine, sesame seeds, cabbage, carrots, edamame, fried wontons, ginger soy

Blackened Walleye Wrap

$14.99

walleye filet, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, 42 sauce with choice of side

BLAST Wrap

$12.42

Chef Wrap

$13.42

Cajun Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.42

blackened chicken, pepperjack, ranch with choice of side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.42

grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, black olives, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Cordon Bleu Melt Wrap

$12.99

grilled chicken, ham, swiss, honey mustard aioli with choice of side

Philly Wrap

$14.42

sliced beef, provolone, onions, peppers, mushrooms with choice of side

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$13.99

blackened chicken, mixed greens, guac, black beans, corn, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch

Strawberry Chicken Wrap

$13.99

grilled chicken, fresh strawberries, spinach, almonds, red onions, poppy seed dressing

Taco Wrap

$13.42

ground beef, iceberg, tomatoes, black olives, tortilla strips, jack cheddar, sour cream, salsa

the Great Hambino Wrap

$12.42

homemade pulled pork smothered in brenarsk's barbeque with coleslaw & chipotle mayo with choice of side

Tommy Pastrami Wrap

$13.42

Kids

Kids Beef Tacos

$5.99

two ground beef tacos with jack cheddar & lettuce

Kids Cheese Curds

$5.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids Cheesebuger Sliders

$6.42

two mini burgers with american cheese

Kids Chicken & Waffles

$6.42

a chicken strip & a belgian waffle with maple syrup

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.99

hand-breaded chicken tenderloins

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

$5.99

deep-fried gouda mac & cheese

Desserts

Chocolate Shake

$8.42

Cookie Shake

$8.42

Hot Fudge Brownie

$7.42

a la mode

Lemon Cake

$7.42

a la mode

Rootbeer Float

$6.42

Scotcharoo

$5.42

rice krispies, peanut butter, cholcolate, butterscotch

Strawberry Shake

$8.42

Vanilla Shake

$8.42

Sides

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Cheesy Tots

$3.00

Chili Fries

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Coleslaw

$1.50

French Fries

$2.00

Onion Petals Side

$3.00

Side Of Poutine

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

VEGGIES

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Single Waffle

$4.00

Dipping Sauce

42 Special

$0.42

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Bleu Cheese

Bleu Marshmallow

$0.42

Brenarsky's BBQ

$0.25

Caesar

Carolina Reaper

$0.25

Chipotle Ranch

$0.42

French

Fry Sauce

$0.42

Garlic Parmesan

$0.25

Gravy

$1.00

Honey Mustard

Hot

$0.25

Hot Strawberry BBQ

$0.25

Jalapeno Aioli

$0.42

Ketchup

Korean BBQ

$0.25

Mango Habanero

$0.25

Mayo

Mild

$0.25

Mustard

PB & J

$0.25

Pepper Jelly

$0.42

Poppy Seed

$0.42

Queso

$1.00

Ranch

Regular BBQ

Root Beer BBQ

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Spicy Honey

$0.25

Sweet Chili

$0.25

Sweet Mustard

$0.25

Teriyaki

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

36 West Villard Street, Dickinson, ND 58601

