Blue Agave-Ave 5080 Annunciation Circle
No reviews yet
5080 Annunciation Circle
Ave Maria, FL 34142
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers/Aperitivos
Fajitas
- Chicken/Pollo Fajitas$22.40
Chicken with sauteed onion, bell pepper and tomato served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Al Pastor/Pork Fajitas$22.40
Al Pastor with sauteed onion, bell pepper and tomato served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Steak/Asada Fajitas$26.00
Steak with sauteed onion, bell pepper and tomato served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Agave Trio Fajitas$32.30
- Shrimp/Camaron Fajitas$25.00
Shrimp with sauteed onion, bell pepper and tomato served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
- Blue Agave Pick 2 Combo$28.00
Your choice of 2 meats with sauteed onion, bell pepper and tomato served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chicken/ Pollo
Beef/ Res
Seafood/Mariscos
- Mahi Mahi Empanizado Platillo/Mahi Mahi Platter$18.80
Grilled fish or fried, served with rice, beans, and a side salad
- Red Snapper/ Mojarra Frita$35.00
Whole fried fish served with rice, beans, and a salad
- Mahi Mahi Tacos (3)$21.00
3 beer battered Mahi Mahi tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortilla. Served with cabbage slaw, chipotle cream sauce and rice and beans.
- Shrimp Tacos Platter (3)/ Platillo de Tacos de Camaron (3)$23.00
Three shrimp tacos with your choice of flour or corn tortilla. Served with cabbage, chipotle cream sauce, rice and beans.
- Aguachile Verde de Camaron/Cold Shrimp in Lime Sauce$20.60
Shrimp, onion, spicy lime green sauce, cucumber, and sliced avocado served cold with chips
- Ceviche De Camaron/Shrimp in spicy red sauce$20.60
Shrimp marinated in citrus juices with diced onions, cilantro, tomatoes, and jalapeños. Topped with sliced avocado. Served with chips
- Coctel De Camaron/Shrimp Cocktail$19.70
Shrimp, tomato, onions, cilantro, jalapeno, and avocado served with saltine crackers
Traditional/Platillos Tradicionales
- Chiles Rellenos$18.80
Poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco. Served with rice and beans
- Flautas$20.60
4 fried corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado, queso fresco, and sour cream. Served with rice and beans
- Molcajete Miahuatlan$30.50
Carne asada, chicken, shrimp, and cactus topped with melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Chimichanga$19.70
2 flour tortillas fried and filled with your choice of meat and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Mole$20.60
Chicken topped with mole sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Tlayuda$26.00
A large, thin, crunchy, tortilla covered with a spread of refried beans, lettuce, avocado, meat, cheese, and salsa your choice of asada, chicken or al pastor.
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes$18.80
Corn tortilla filled with shredded chicken or cheese, topped with a green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Rojas$18.80
Corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken or cheese, topped with a red sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Divorciadas$18.80
1 enchilada in red sauce, 1 enchilada in green sauce and 1 enchilada in a cream sauce. Served with rice and beans
Tortas
Tacos
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla de Al Pastor/Marinated Pork$5.00
Your choice of flour or corn tortilla filled with Al Pastor and cheese.
- Quesadilla de Pollo/Chicken$5.00
Your choice of flour or corn tortilla filled with Chicken and cheese.
- Quesadilla de Asada/Steak$5.00
Your choice of flour or corn tortilla filled with Steak and cheese.
- Quesadilla de Barbacoa/Shredded Beef$5.00
Your choice of flour or corn tortilla filled with Barbacoa and cheese.
- Quesadilla de Camaron / Shrimp$5.00
Your choice of flour or corn tortilla filled with Shrimp and cheese.
- Quesadilla de Chorizo$5.00
Your choice of flour or corn tortilla filled with Chorizo and cheese.
- Quesadilla de Queso$5.00
- Quesadilla de Birria$6.00
Birria/Beef Brisket
Tostadas
Specialties/Especialidades
- Taco Feast$62.00
Your choice of 4 meats, 12 tortillas, onion, cilantro, salsa and guacamole. Served with flour or corn tortillas.
- Taco Platter$48.00
12 Tacos- your choice of 3 meats served with onion, cilantro, guacamole and salsa. With your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
- Birria Pizza$28.00
Mexican Cheese Mix loaded with Birria Beef Brisket, cilantro & onions. Served with Consomme and salsa.
Caldos/Soups
Sides
Desserts/Postres
Kids Menu/Niños
Brunch Menu
Brunch Entrees
- Chilaquiles El Agave
Fried corn tortilla chips sauteed with green or red salsa, topped with two fried eggs, queso fresco, and crema. Served with beans
- Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs smothered in a ranchero sauce, served with refried beans and potatoes.
- Sunrise Burrito
Refried beans, scrambled eggs, carne asada, and potatoes
- Dulce De Leche Chicken and Waffles
Belgian waffle, spicy crispy chicken strips topped with powdered sugar, and dulce de leche
- El Agave Pancake Special
Two buttermilk pancakes with a side of bacon or two sausage links, and your choice of eggs
- Canela French Toast
French toast tossed in cinnamon and sugar, topped with condensed milk and powdered sugar
Omelettes
- Picante Poblano
Roasted poblano peppers, bell peppers, onions, carne asada, queso fresco and avocado. Served with house potatoes.
- A La Mexicana
Tomato, onion, jalapeno, ham and cheese. Topped with ranchero sauce. Served with house potatoes
- Spicy Sunrise Chorizo
Chorizo, onion, green bell pepper, and cheese served with house potatoes
- Chicken Fajita
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions, and cheese. Topped with salsa and crema
Pancakes
Bar
Beer
- Bud Light$5.00
- Budweiser$5.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Corona Extra$6.00
- Modelo Especial$6.00
- Modelo Negra$6.00
- Nutrl Pineapple$7.00
- Nutrl Watermelon$7.00
- Nutrl Mango$7.00
- Modelo Especial Draft$5.00
- Stella Artois Draft$5.00Out of stock
- Michelob Ultra Draft$4.00
- Islamorada Draft$5.00
- Bone Hook Daper Dans IPA Draft$7.00
- Corona Extra Draft$5.00
- Modelo Tower$35.00
Mocktails
Liquor
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Ketel One$10.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Absolut Vanilia$8.00
- Titos$8.00
- Skyy Pineapple$8.00
- Skyy Raspberry$8.00
- Captain Morgan Silver$8.00
- Captain Morgan Spiced Rum$8.00
- Bacardi Superior$8.00
- Bacardi Gold$8.00
- Malibu$8.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Casamigos Anejo$14.00
- Casamigos Silver$12.00
- Casamigos Resposado$14.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Reposado$14.00
- Espolon$12.00
- Espolon Reposado$12.00
- Cazadores$10.00
- Casadores Anejo$12.00
- 1800 Silver$12.00
- Hornitos$10.00
- Patron Silver$12.00
- Patron Anejo$14.00
- Patron Reposado$14.00
- Don Julio 1942$35.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$42.00
- Hypnotic$8.00
- Grand Marnier$12.00
- Midori$8.00
- Jagermeister$10.00
- Baileys Irish Cream$8.00
- Buchanans$10.00
- Buchanans Special Reserve$15.00
- Johnny Walker Black$10.00
- Johnny Walker Red$8.00
- Johnny Walker Blue$15.00
- Montelobos$10.00
- Dos Hombres$12.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$14.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Knob Creek$12.00
- House Vodka$6.00
- House Rum$6.00
- House Tequila$6.00
- House Gin$6.00
- House Whiskey$6.00
- Hennesey$12.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5080 Annunciation Circle, Ave Maria, FL 34142