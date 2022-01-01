- Home
- /
- Gainesville
- /
Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant
Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant
No reviews yet
4401 NW 25th PL
Suite A
Gainesville, FL 32606
Popular Items
STREET TACOS
BAJA TACOS
Three shredded chicken or ground beef soft flour tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
FISH TACOS
Three grilled fish tacos in corn tortillas served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce
GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS
Three flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce
SHRIMP TACOS
Three grilled shrimp tacos with pico de gallo and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and hot sauce
TACOS AL CARBON
Three corn tortillas filled with chopped steak and served with cilantro, onions, hot sauce, Mexican rice and refried beans
TACOS AL PASTOR
Traditional Mexican pork tacos marinated in a combination of dried chillies, spices and pineapple. Served in three corn tortillas and topped with onions and cilantro. Comes with refried beans and Mexican rice.
TACOS CHORIZO
Three corn tortillas filled with chorizo, chopped onions and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and hot sauce
TACOS DE ALAMBRE
Three soft tacos with grilled chicken, chorizo, bacon, onions, cilantro and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and hot sauce
TACOS DE CARNITAS
Three corn tortillas filled with carnitas, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce
TRIO TACOS
Choose any of the above tacos of your choice (3) served with Mexican rice and refried beans
QuesaBirria Tacos
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
TOUR OF MEXICO
CARNE ASADA
Delicately charbroiled steak served with sliced avocados, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas
CARNE A LA DIABLA
Strips of steak simmered with onions, mushrooms and chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.
CHILE COLORADO
Chopped steak cooked in hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas
CARNITAS DINNER
Tender pork tips with Mexican rice, refried beans, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapenos, lime slice and three tortillas
POLLO FUNDIDO
Two charbroiled chicken breasts accompanied with sautéed bell peppers and onions, covered with Mexican rice and cheese dip
POLLO CHIPOTLE
Slices of grilled chicken and onions, simmered in our special chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas
POLLO POPEYE
Two charbroiled chicken breasts with spinach cream, served with mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
POLLO POBLANO
Slices of grilled chicken, onions and mushrooms simmered in our poblano sauce. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, feta cheese and three flour tortillas
POLLO HAWAIANO
Marinated chicken strips sauteed with onions, bacon and pineapple. Served on a bed of Mexican rice & covered with cheese dip.
FLAUTAS DINNER
Three rooled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken. Deep-fried to perfection to make a hard corn shell. Served with Mexican rice,refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
TRES AMIGOS
Premium chicken and steak on top of chorizo, onions and bell pepper grilled to perfection. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas
CHILE VERDE
Chunks of pork cooked with our green sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas
CHORIPOLLO
A grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and shredded melted cheese. Served with rice, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.
MOLCAJETE
Volcanic Rock filled with Steak, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Chorizo, Salsa, Green Onions and Nopal. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.
FAJITAS
FAJITA CHICKEN
FAJITA STEAK
FAJITA CARNITAS
FAJITA MIXED
Chicken and Beef Mix
FAJITA TEXANAS
Chicken, Beef and Shrimp
FAJITA SHRIMP
FAJITA VEGITARIANA
Broccoli, carrots, squash and cauliflower
FAJITAS VEGANAS
ULTIMATE FAJITAS
The perfect mix of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and carnitas. Served with two fajita-side plates.
VEGETARIAN
EL TRIO
One cheese chile poblano, one cheese enchilada and one bean taco
EL VEGETARIANO
One spinach cream burrito, one cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream
EL JARDIN
One black bean burrito, One refried bean chalupa and One cheese quesadilla served with Mexican rice.
FLAUTAS DE PAPA
VEGAN TACO SALAD
A crispy taco bowl filled rice, black beans, avocado, lettuce, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
CHILES POBLANOS
ANTOJITOS
FLAUTAS
Tender seasoned, shredded beef or shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas and deep-fried to perfection to make a hard corn shell. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
CEVICHE
Chunks of fish marinated in citrus juices, seasoned with onion, cilantro, avocados and tomatoes. Accompanied with tortilla chips
MINI CHIMI
5 mini chimichangas with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef served with cheese dip
BOTANA
Quesadilla, flautas, nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cheese dip and sour cream
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
Broiled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and our homemade cocktail sauce
MADUROS (5)
GNV NACHOS
A mix of grilled chicken, chorizo and bacon. Topped with refried beans, cheese dip, tomatoes, jalapenos and sour cream
REFRIED BEANS NACHOS
GROUND BEEF NACHOS
BEEF & BEANS NACHOS
SHRD CHICKEN NACHOS
SUPREME NACHOS
Ground beef and shredded chicken topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
CELESTE NACHOS
Refried beans, black beans, spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream all over crispy tortilla chips with cheese dip.
FAJITA NACHO
Steaming chicken or beef fajita served on a bed of crispy tortilla chips with cheese dip Extra price for chicken or beef mix.
BEAN DIP
Refried with cheese dip.
CHEESE DIP
FIESTA DIP
Ground beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip
QUESO FUNDIDO
Cheese fondue with chorizo
SPINACH DIP
TABLE GUAC
LARGE CHEESE DIP
TRIO DIP
SIDE ORDERS
DESSERTS
BROWNIE
CHANGA BANANA
CHEESECAKE
CHOCOLATE LAVA
CHURROS
FLAN
FRIED ICE CREAM
ICE CREAM
SOPAPILLAS
TURTLE CHEESE CAKE
LEMON RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE
Donut Raspberry Cheesecake
CAKE FEE
Arroz Con Leche
Cotton Candy Cheesse Cake
QUESADILLAS
QUESADILLA SUPREME
One beef and one chicken quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
FAJITA QUESADILLA
Marinated chicken strips or steak strips cooked with onions and bell peppers, in a 10-inch grilled flour tortilla with cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
BRANDON`S SPECIAL
A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled with cheese and shrimp, folded and covered with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
FIESTA QUESADILLA
A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and folded with cheese. Comes with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
CHIMICHANGAS
CHIMICHANGA
Two shredded chicken or beef chimichangas topped with nacho cheese and sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA
Two shredded shrimp chimichangas topped with nacho cheese and sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream
JUMBO CHIMICHANGA
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, then rolled up and fried. Topped with nacho cheese and salsa. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes
JUMBO CHIMI - SHRIMP
A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with shrimp, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, then rolled up and fried. Topped with nacho cheese and salsa. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes
CHIMICHANGA VERDE
Two shredded pork chimichangas topped with cheese dip and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
CHIMICHANGAS VEGETARIANAS
Two steamed vegetable chimichangas topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.
BURRITOS
BURRITO SUPREME
One beef and bean and one chicken and bean burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
FRIED BURRITOS
Two fried chicken burritos topped with nacho cheese and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans
RIO GRANDE BURRITO
A 12-inch rolled flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
TEX-MEX BURRITOS
Two chicken burritos covered with spinach cream. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and special sauce
BURRITO SAN JOSE
A 10-inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
STEAK BURRITOS
Two steak burritos topped with nacho cheese and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans
SPINACH CREAM BURRITOS
Two bean burritos topped with spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
BURRITO VEGANO
BURRITO CALIENTE
ENCHILADAS
ENCHILADAS SUPREME
Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one shredded beef and one cheese, covered with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
ENCHILADAS SAN MIGUEL
Three chicken enchiladas covered with chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice.
ANDREA'S
Three chicken enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice
ENCHILADAS POBLANAS
Three chickenenchiladas covered with poblano sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice
ENCHILADAS VERDES
Three chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS
Three enchiladas, one spinach cream, one cheese and one refried beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, shredded cheese and a special sauce. Served with Mexican rice
ENCHILADAS VEGANAS
SEAFOOD
CAMARONES CON HONGOS
Large shrimp sautéed with garlic butter cream, cooked with squash and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad
CAMARONES FUNDIDOS
Marinated shrimp sautéed with butter cream cooked with squash and pineapple on top of Mexican rice. Covered with cheese dip
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO
Marinated shrimp simmered in buttery garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sliced avocadoes
CAMARONES CANCUN
Sautéed shrimp with butter cream, peppers, onions and pineapple with cheese dip on top. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sliced avocados
N/A BEVS
COKE
COKE ZERO
DIET COKE
CHERRY COKE
FANTA
SPRITE
PIBB
GINGER ALE
LEMONADE
SWEET TEA
UNSWEET TEA
ARNOLD PALMER
ORANGE JUICE
APPLE JUICE
CRANBERRY JUICE
JARRITOS - PINEAPPLE
JARRITOS - TAMARIND
JARRITOS - MANDARIN
JARRITOS - FRUIT PUNCH
JARRITOS - LIME
Coca-Cola Méxicana
JARRITOS
Fresca - STRAWBERRY
Fresca - RASPBERRY
Fresca - PEACH
Fresca - MANGO
Fresca - PASSION FRUIT
Fresca - HORCHATA
Fresca - TAMARINDO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4401 NW 25th PL, Suite A, Gainesville, FL 32606