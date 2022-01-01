Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Agave Mexican Restaurant

4401 NW 25th PL

Suite A

Gainesville, FL 32606

Popular Items

CHEESE DIP
QuesaBirria Tacos
S- CHIPS

STREET TACOS

BAJA TACOS

$14.00

Three shredded chicken or ground beef soft flour tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

FISH TACOS

$14.00

Three grilled fish tacos in corn tortillas served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce

GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$13.00

Three flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce

SHRIMP TACOS

$15.00

Three grilled shrimp tacos with pico de gallo and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and hot sauce

TACOS AL CARBON

$14.00

Three corn tortillas filled with chopped steak and served with cilantro, onions, hot sauce, Mexican rice and refried beans

TACOS AL PASTOR

$14.00

Traditional Mexican pork tacos marinated in a combination of dried chillies, spices and pineapple. Served in three corn tortillas and topped with onions and cilantro. Comes with refried beans and Mexican rice.

TACOS CHORIZO

$13.00

Three corn tortillas filled with chorizo, chopped onions and cilantro. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and hot sauce

TACOS DE ALAMBRE

$15.00

Three soft tacos with grilled chicken, chorizo, bacon, onions, cilantro and shredded cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and hot sauce

TACOS DE CARNITAS

$13.00

Three corn tortillas filled with carnitas, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce

TRIO TACOS

$15.00

Choose any of the above tacos of your choice (3) served with Mexican rice and refried beans

QuesaBirria Tacos

$15.00

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

TOUR OF MEXICO

$18.00

CARNE ASADA

$17.00

Delicately charbroiled steak served with sliced avocados, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas

CARNE A LA DIABLA

$16.00

Strips of steak simmered with onions, mushrooms and chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.

CHILE COLORADO

$16.00

Chopped steak cooked in hot sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas

CARNITAS DINNER

$16.00

Tender pork tips with Mexican rice, refried beans, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapenos, lime slice and three tortillas

POLLO FUNDIDO

$15.00

Two charbroiled chicken breasts accompanied with sautéed bell peppers and onions, covered with Mexican rice and cheese dip

POLLO CHIPOTLE

$16.00

Slices of grilled chicken and onions, simmered in our special chipotle sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas

POLLO POPEYE

$16.00

Two charbroiled chicken breasts with spinach cream, served with mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

POLLO POBLANO

$16.00

Slices of grilled chicken, onions and mushrooms simmered in our poblano sauce. Served with Mexican rice, black beans, feta cheese and three flour tortillas

POLLO HAWAIANO

$15.00

Marinated chicken strips sauteed with onions, bacon and pineapple. Served on a bed of Mexican rice & covered with cheese dip.

FLAUTAS DINNER

$13.00

Three rooled corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken. Deep-fried to perfection to make a hard corn shell. Served with Mexican rice,refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

TRES AMIGOS

$19.00

Premium chicken and steak on top of chorizo, onions and bell pepper grilled to perfection. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and three flour tortillas

CHILE VERDE

$15.00

Chunks of pork cooked with our green sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans and three flour tortillas

CHORIPOLLO

$16.00

A grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo and shredded melted cheese. Served with rice, guacamole salad and three flour tortillas.

MOLCAJETE

MOLCAJETE

$26.99

Volcanic Rock filled with Steak, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp, Chorizo, Salsa, Green Onions and Nopal. Served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans.

FAJITAS

Marinateed strips of beef, carnitas (pork), chicken, shrimp or fish grilled with fresh bell peppers, onions and spices.Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and three flour tortillas.

FAJITA CHICKEN

$15.00

FAJITA STEAK

$16.00

FAJITA CARNITAS

$15.00

FAJITA MIXED

$18.00

Chicken and Beef Mix

FAJITA TEXANAS

$22.00

Chicken, Beef and Shrimp

FAJITA SHRIMP

$25.00

FAJITA VEGITARIANA

$15.00

Broccoli, carrots, squash and cauliflower

FAJITAS VEGANAS

$16.00

ULTIMATE FAJITAS

$45.00

The perfect mix of grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and carnitas. Served with two fajita-side plates.

COMBOS

COMBO OF 2

$12.00

Served with Mexican rice and refried beans

COMBO OF 3

$14.00

VEGETARIAN

EL TRIO

$12.00

One cheese chile poblano, one cheese enchilada and one bean taco

EL VEGETARIANO

$14.00

One spinach cream burrito, one cheese enchilada, Mexican rice, refried beans and sour cream

EL JARDIN

$12.00

One black bean burrito, One refried bean chalupa and One cheese quesadilla served with Mexican rice.

FLAUTAS DE PAPA

$13.00

VEGAN TACO SALAD

$13.00

A crispy taco bowl filled rice, black beans, avocado, lettuce, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

CHILES POBLANOS

$16.00

ANTOJITOS

FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS

$9.00

Tender seasoned, shredded beef or shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas and deep-fried to perfection to make a hard corn shell. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo

CEVICHE

$13.00

Chunks of fish marinated in citrus juices, seasoned with onion, cilantro, avocados and tomatoes. Accompanied with tortilla chips

MINI CHIMI

$10.00

5 mini chimichangas with choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef served with cheese dip

BOTANA

$13.00

Quesadilla, flautas, nachos, guacamole, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cheese dip and sour cream

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$14.00

Broiled shrimp with onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado and our homemade cocktail sauce

MADUROS (5)

$5.00

GNV NACHOS

$12.00

A mix of grilled chicken, chorizo and bacon. Topped with refried beans, cheese dip, tomatoes, jalapenos and sour cream

REFRIED BEANS NACHOS

$9.00

GROUND BEEF NACHOS

$9.00

BEEF & BEANS NACHOS

$10.00

SHRD CHICKEN NACHOS

$9.00

SUPREME NACHOS

$11.00

Ground beef and shredded chicken topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

CELESTE NACHOS

$11.00

Refried beans, black beans, spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream all over crispy tortilla chips with cheese dip.

FAJITA NACHO

$13.00

Steaming chicken or beef fajita served on a bed of crispy tortilla chips with cheese dip Extra price for chicken or beef mix.

BEAN DIP

$7.00

Refried with cheese dip.

CHEESE DIP

$6.00

FIESTA DIP

$8.00

Ground beef, pico de gallo and cheese dip

QUESO FUNDIDO

$8.00

Cheese fondue with chorizo

SPINACH DIP

$7.00

TABLE GUAC

$10.00

LARGE CHEESE DIP

$10.00

TRIO DIP

$18.00

SIDE ORDERS

S- CHIPS

$2.50+

S- RANCHERO SAUCE

$1.00

S- REFRIED BEANS

$3.25

S- SALSA

$1.00+

S- SHRD CHEESE

$1.50

S- SOFT TACOS

$2.95

S- SOUR CREAM

$0.95

S- STEAK QUES

$7.00

S- TAMALE

$4.00

S- TOMATILLO SAUCE

$0.75

S- TOMATOES

$0.75

S- TORTILLAS (3)

$1.25

Large Shrimp

$2.00

DESSERTS

BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$5.75
CHANGA BANANA

CHANGA BANANA

$5.75

CHEESECAKE

$6.75
CHOCOLATE LAVA

CHOCOLATE LAVA

$6.75
CHURROS

CHURROS

$5.00
FLAN

FLAN

$5.75
FRIED ICE CREAM

FRIED ICE CREAM

$4.50

ICE CREAM

$2.75
SOPAPILLAS

SOPAPILLAS

$4.00

TURTLE CHEESE CAKE

$7.00
LEMON RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE

LEMON RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE

$7.00

Donut Raspberry Cheesecake

$7.00

CAKE FEE

$1.00

Arroz Con Leche

$5.50Out of stock

Cotton Candy Cheesse Cake

$7.00Out of stock

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA SUPREME

$13.00

One beef and one chicken quesadilla served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

FAJITA QUESADILLA

$14.00

Marinated chicken strips or steak strips cooked with onions and bell peppers, in a 10-inch grilled flour tortilla with cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

BRANDON`S SPECIAL

$16.00

A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled with cheese and shrimp, folded and covered with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

FIESTA QUESADILLA

$11.00+

A 10-inch flour tortilla grilled and folded with cheese. Comes with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

CHIMICHANGAS

CHIMICHANGA

$14.00

Two shredded chicken or beef chimichangas topped with nacho cheese and sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$17.00

Two shredded shrimp chimichangas topped with nacho cheese and sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream

JUMBO CHIMICHANGA

$15.00

A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, then rolled up and fried. Topped with nacho cheese and salsa. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes

JUMBO CHIMI - SHRIMP

$17.00

A 12-inch flour tortilla filled with shrimp, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese, then rolled up and fried. Topped with nacho cheese and salsa. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole and tomatoes

CHIMICHANGA VERDE

$14.00

Two shredded pork chimichangas topped with cheese dip and tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

CHIMICHANGAS VEGETARIANAS

$15.00

Two steamed vegetable chimichangas topped with cheese dip and ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole.

BURRITOS

BURRITO SUPREME

$14.00

One beef and bean and one chicken and bean burrito topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

FRIED BURRITOS

$14.00

Two fried chicken burritos topped with nacho cheese and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans

RIO GRANDE BURRITO

$14.00

A 12-inch rolled flour tortilla stuffed with carnitas, black beans, Mexican rice, guacamole and sour cream. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo

TEX-MEX BURRITOS

$13.00

Two chicken burritos covered with spinach cream. Topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes and special sauce

BURRITO SAN JOSE

$14.00

A 10-inch flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, chorizo, Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.

STEAK BURRITOS

$14.00

Two steak burritos topped with nacho cheese and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and black beans

SPINACH CREAM BURRITOS

$14.00

Two bean burritos topped with spinach cream, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

BURRITO VEGANO

$14.00

BURRITO CALIENTE

$14.00

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS SUPREME

$14.00

Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one shredded beef and one cheese, covered with ranchero sauce and shredded cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

ENCHILADAS SAN MIGUEL

$14.00

Three chicken enchiladas covered with chipotle sauce and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice.

ANDREA'S

$14.00

Three chicken enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce and cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice

ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$14.00

Three chickenenchiladas covered with poblano sauce and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$14.00

Three chicken enchiladas covered with tomatillo sauce and Parmesan cheese. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

ENCHILADAS MEXICANAS

$15.00

Three enchiladas, one spinach cream, one cheese and one refried beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, shredded cheese and a special sauce. Served with Mexican rice

ENCHILADAS VEGANAS

$13.00

SEAFOOD

CAMARONES CON HONGOS

$18.00

Large shrimp sautéed with garlic butter cream, cooked with squash and mushrooms. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad

CAMARONES FUNDIDOS

$18.00

Marinated shrimp sautéed with butter cream cooked with squash and pineapple on top of Mexican rice. Covered with cheese dip

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$18.00

Marinated shrimp simmered in buttery garlic sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and sliced avocadoes

CAMARONES CANCUN

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp with butter cream, peppers, onions and pineapple with cheese dip on top. Served with lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes and sliced avocados

N/A BEVS

COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

CHERRY COKE

$3.00

FANTA

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

PIBB

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEET TEA

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

JARRITOS - PINEAPPLE

$4.00

JARRITOS - TAMARIND

$4.00

JARRITOS - MANDARIN

$4.00

JARRITOS - FRUIT PUNCH

$4.00

JARRITOS - LIME

$4.00

Coca-Cola Méxicana

$4.00

JARRITOS

$4.00

Fresca - STRAWBERRY

$4.00

Fresca - RASPBERRY

$4.00

Fresca - PEACH

$4.00

Fresca - MANGO

$4.00

Fresca - PASSION FRUIT

$4.00

Fresca - HORCHATA

$4.00

Fresca - TAMARINDO

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
4401 NW 25th PL, Suite A, Gainesville, FL 32606

