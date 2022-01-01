Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant

828 Reviews

$$

579 W Kinzie St

Chicago, IL 60654

Popular Items

Tacos
Fajita Burrito
Taco A La Carte (1)

Cocktails - Beer - Non- Alcoholic Beverages

16oz Blue Agave House Margarita

16oz Blue Agave House Margarita

$13.00

Olmeca Altos Reposado Tequila shaken with orange liquor, fresh lemon and fresh lime juice

Margarita Bottle - Serves 6

Margarita Bottle - Serves 6

$55.00

1 Liter of our extra strong Olmeca Altos Reposado Margaritas - Serves over 6 margaritas (when poured on ice in 12oz glassware) let us know if you need a side of ice, cups and limes!

16oz 3G Margarita

16oz 3G Margarita

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado Tequila shaken with Grand Marnier, fresh lemon and fresh lime juice.

16oz Grapefruit Paloma

16oz Grapefruit Paloma

$14.00

Casa Noble Crystal shaken with orange liquor, pink grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave nectar and a splash of Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

16oz Mezcal Margarita

16oz Mezcal Margarita

$14.00

EL Buho Mezcal shaken with orange liquor, fresh lemon and fresh lime juice. This margarita is smokey and refreshing!

16oz Organic Skinny Margarita

16oz Organic Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Casa Noble Reposado shaken with fresh lime juice, agave nectar and topped with soda

16oz Poco Loco Coco

16oz Poco Loco Coco

$14.00

Cenote Tequila shaken with pineapple juice and coconut cream

Gallon of Margaritas - Serves 24 Margaritas

Gallon of Margaritas - Serves 24 Margaritas

$140.00

1 gallon of our house margaritas! Serves 24 margaritas when served in 12oz glasses with ice. Please let us know if you need cups and limes.

Mojito

Mojito

$12.00

Mint muddled with Bacardi Rum, lime juice, agave nectar and soda water

Te Amo

Te Amo

$13.00

Bacardi Rum muddled with fresh mint and limes - shaken with agave nectar and topped with sparkling water

Corona Light

$5.00
Frozen Piña Colada

Frozen Piña Colada

$14.00

White rum and Dark Rum blended with pineapple juice and coconut cream

High Noon Passion Fruit Seltzer

$7.00

High Noon Mango Seltzer

$7.00

High Noon Grapefruit Seltzer

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Pacifico

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Corona

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Crossing the Border

16oz Blue Agave House Margarita

16oz Blue Agave House Margarita

$13.00

Olmeca Altos Reposado Tequila shaken with orange liquor, fresh lemon and fresh lime juice

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

house made salsa with tortilla chips

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

Avocados diced tomatoes, onions, cilantro and a squeeze of lime juice. Served with home made red and blue crispy corn tortilla chips

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Chicken broth, shredded chicken, mexican rice, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla strips

Chile Con Queso

Chile Con Queso

$8.00

Hot melted jalapeno cheese dip served with corn tortilla chips

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour tortillas filled with melted chihuahua cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream.

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips layered with melted queso, guacamole salsa, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, beans and jalapeño peppers

Tijuana Street Fries

$9.00

Crispy Potato Wedges topped with salsa valentina, chipotle aioli, carnitas, cilantro

Tres Queso Fundido

$13.00

Three Mexican melted cheeses served with tortillas

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Ten jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce - served with ranch

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$22.00Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with cheese and wrapped in apple wood smoked bacon

Tacos - Enchiladas - Burritos

Tacos

Tacos

$15.00

Three soft shell corn, flour, or crispy corn tortillas with your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onion or lettuce, tomatoes and queso fresco. Served with choice of two sides

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$16.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese or veggies and your choice of salsa roja or roasted tomatillo Verde sauce. Topped with cotija cheese and sour cream - Served with your choice of two sides

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$16.00

Your choice of meat or veggies stuffed and rolled in a grande tortilla with grilled onions, peppers, tomatoes, beans, cheese, lettuce, and sour cream. Topped with salsa roja and chili queso sauce. Served with choice of two sides

Chicken Fajita Salad

Chicken Fajita Salad

$15.00

Spring Mix Salad topped with grilled chicken, green peppers, onion, black beans, grilled corn, tomato, queso fresco, tortilla strips and avocado ranch

Birria Taco Plate

Birria Taco Plate

$16.00

Three shredded beef bird tacos in a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion - served with guajillo chile dipping broth and mexican rice. ITS SO GOOOOOD!

Birria Fajita Quesadilla

$16.00

Grande flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded birria - served with guajillo dipping broth, guacamole and sour cream

Stacked Carnitas Enchiladas

$17.00

​ STACKED CARNITAS ENCHILADAS  CRISPY TORTILLAS LAYERED WITH GRILLED PEPPERS, ONIONS, SHREDDED CARNITAS, MELTED CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, SHREDDED CABBAGE, AVOCADO, RADISH AND CHOICE OF SALSA ROJA OR SALSA VERDE

Fajitas

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$22.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$19.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Rotisserie Pork Fajita

$19.00

Al pastor. Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Veggie Fajita

$17.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp Fajita

$25.00

Grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Includes a side plate of soft flour tortillas, beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, chihuahua cheese, guacamole and sour cream

Barbacoa Fajita

$19.00

Shredded Beef Barbacoa grilled with peppers, and onions - Served with tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, beans

Carnitas Fajita

Carnitas Fajita

$19.00

Shredded pork carnitas grilled with peppers and onions - served with tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and beans

Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita

Steak & Chicken Mix Fajita

$24.00

Steak and Chicken grilled with peppers and onions - served with your choice of tortillas, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and refried beans

Molcajete

Chicken Molcajete

$22.00

your choice of meat or veggies cooked in a lava rock bowl with fire roasted salsa, peppers and onions - topped with panela cheese and cilantro - served with tortillas and your choice of two sides.

Steak Molcajete

$25.00

your choice of meat or veggies cooked in a lava rock bowl with fire roasted salsa, peppers and onions - topped with panela cheese and cilantro - served with tortillas and your choice of two sides.

Shrimp Molcajete

$26.00

Black Tiger Shrimp cooked in a lava rock bowl with fire roasted salsa, peppers and onions - topped with panela cheese and cilantro - served with tortillas and your choice of two sides.

Barbacoa Molcajete

$22.00

your choice of meat or veggies cooked in a lava rock bowl with fire roasted salsa, peppers and onions - topped with panela cheese and cilantro - served with tortillas and your choice of two sides.

Carnitas Molcajete

$22.00

your choice of meat or veggies cooked in a lava rock bowl with fire roasted salsa, peppers and onions - topped with panela cheese and cilantro - served with tortillas and your choice of two sides.

Veggie Molcajete

$19.00

your choice of meat or veggies cooked in a lava rock bowl with fire roasted salsa, peppers and onions - topped with panela cheese and cilantro - served with tortillas and your choice of two sides.

Sides & Extras

Taco A La Carte (1)

Taco A La Carte (1)

One Taco with your choice of tortilla and toppings

Side Mexican Rice

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side of Extra Tortillas

$2.50

Chips and Salsa

$5.50

Side of Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Side Mexican Rice

$3.00

Side Mexican Street Corn

$3.00

Side Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Fire Salsa

$2.00

Side Habanero Salsa

$2.00

Side Tomatillo Salsa

$2.00

Bag of Chips

$3.25

8oz House Salsa

$2.50

16oz House Salsa

$4.00

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$1.50

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$1.50

CATERING PANS

Enchiladas Pan - Feeds 10

Enchiladas Pan - Feeds 10

$150.00

Enchilada Pan for 10! Rolled tortillas stuffed with your choice of filling, topped with your choice of sauce, and topped with sour cream and cheese

Chicken Fajita Buffet - Feeds 5

Chicken Fajita Buffet - Feeds 5

$85.00

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Breast with peppers, onion and tomato served with your choice of tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Chicken Fajita Buffet -Feeds 10

$170.00

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Breast with peppers, onion and tomato served with your choice of tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Steak Fajita Buffet - Feeds 5

Steak Fajita Buffet - Feeds 5

$90.00

Char grilled skirt steak with peppers, onion and tomato served with your choice of tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese

Steak Fajita Buffet - Feeds 10

$180.00
Gallon of Margaritas - Serves 24 Margaritas

Gallon of Margaritas - Serves 24 Margaritas

$140.00

1 gallon of our house margaritas! Serves 24 margaritas when served in 12oz glasses with ice. Please let us know if you need cups and limes.

MARGARITA BOTTLE - 1LITER

$55.00

3G MARGARITA BOTTLE - 1LITER

$60.00

SANGRIA BOTTLE - 1LITER

$42.00

Bea catering Kinzie Park

$7,375.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Use this gift card for your carry-out or dine-in order! We can't wait to have you in to try out our tacos and grand selection of tequilas!

Website

Location

579 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

