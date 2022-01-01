Mexican & Tex-Mex
Blue Agave Tequila Bar & Restaurant
828 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Use this gift card for your carry-out or dine-in order! We can't wait to have you in to try out our tacos and grand selection of tequilas!
579 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL 60654
