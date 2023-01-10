Blue Agave 3000 Chapel Hill Road

- Home
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Papas Locas
French fries, with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or chorizo topped with cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Guacamole Dip
Mexican Guacamole
Chunky avocado with chopped tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and cilantro.
Taquitos
Four corn tortillas rolled and fried stuffed two with chicken and two with shredded beef, served in a bed of lettuce with guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream on top.
Fundidos Blue Agave
A traditional hot Mexican cheese fondue with grilled mushrooms and bell peppers, sauteed with garlic and white wine served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, and 3 tortillas.
Ceviche
Citrus-marinated shrimp or octopus, with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, and jalapeno peppers served in a bowl. Your choice of chips or saltine crackers.
Ceviche Campechano (Mixed)
Citrus-marinated shrimp and octopus, with chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, and jalapeno peppers served in a bowl. Your choice of chips or saltine crackers.
Stuffed Jalapenos
Breaded jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese served with guacamole salad, pico de gallo and sour cream
Jalapenos Blue Agave (Spicy)
4 breaded jalapenos, stuffed with cheese and shrimp and wrapped In bacon, served with chipotle dressing, guacamole and sour cream
Flautas
Two long flour tortillas rolled and filled with your choice of chicken or shredded beef. Layered upon a bed of lettuce and topped with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Blue Agave Sampler
An assortment of two chicken taquitos, two flautas (one chicken, poe brisket, one steak or chicken mini quesadilla, and one steak or chicken sopa.Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Quesadilla al Pastor
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese, pastor (Marinated Pork) grilled with pineapple and onions. Sliced in triangle pieces.
Wings (10)
Esquite
Sautéed Sweet Corn kernels, garlic and onions, with mayonnaise, chili powder and queso fresco.
Mexican Cheese Sticks
Breaded queso fresco, wrapped in bacon served with sour cream, guacamole, and house chipotle mayo dressing.
Soups, Salads, & Sandwiches
Chicken Soup
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, rice and pico de gallo served in a bowl.
House Tortilla Soup
Chicken broth, shredded chicken, a touch of tomato sauce, rice. cubes of queso fresco, avocado and crispy tortilla strips, served In a bowl.
Menudo
A traditional Mexican soup, made with beef stomach (tripe) in broth with a red chili pepper base:
Agave Seafood Soup
Bowl of soup with a mixture of shrimp, octopus, tilapia and vegetables
Ensalada Mixta
Green salad with lettuce, spinach, sweet cons, cucumbers, avocado, corn crispy strips, pico de gallo, goat cheese and bacon bits.
Chicken Ceaser Salad
Romaine lettuce, avocado, croutons, parmesan cheese and crispy chicken or grilled.
Fiesta Salad
Grilled chicken, grilled onions and bell peppers, mushrooms, avocado, cucumbers on a bed of lettuce garnished with green olives.
Grilled Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with corn crispy tortilla strips, avocado, tomatoes, and shredded cheese. Your choice of dressing.
Taco Loco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell with shredded chicken or ground beef, shredded cheese, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Fajita Taco Salad
A flour tortilla shell filled with grilled steak or chicken, grilled onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, shredded cheese, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, and sour cream.
Black Beans & Chicken Salad
Shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, black beans and cheese
Blue Deluxe Burger
Fresh made pattie, Bacon, cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms with Lettuce, tomato and avocado, served with french fries or house salad.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast or breaded with lettuce, tomatoes, queso fresco, chipotle sauce and avocado served with french fries or house salad.
Torta
Mexican sandwich filled with your choice carnitas, steak, chicken, lomo adobado or pastor with sour cream, avocado, lettuce, and tomato. Served with house salad.
Burritos & Wraps
Single Burrito Ranchero
Roasted pork burrito covered in a red spicy tomatillo sauce, cheese dip, and pico de gallo.
Double Burrito Ranchero
Burrito Delight
Two burritos with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef covered with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Super Burrito
A large flour tortilla rolled with ground beef and beans, topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole.
Burrito Especial
One ground beef burrito covered with sauce topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes.
Burrito Maravilla
A flour tortilla rolled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, and beans, inside topped with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, guacamole, and lettuce.
Black Bean Chicken Salad Burrito
Grilled chicken with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, black beans, and cheese.
Single Chicken & Chorizo Burrito
Shredded chicken and chorizo burrito covered with a tomatillo sauce, nacho cheese, and pico de gallo.
Double Chicken & Chorizo Burrito
California Burritos & Bowls
Original California Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo inside, covered with salsa ranchera and sour cream.
Shrimp Burrito
Grilled shrimp, black beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and grilled onions covered with creamy salsa verde.
Chipotle Burrito
Shredded chicken in chipotle sauce with rice, black beans, cheese, and avocado.
Burrito a la Diabla (Extra Hot)
Grilled shrimp or tilapia with our diablo sauce, rice, black beans, cheese, and avocado.
Chori-Pollo Burrito
A mix of grilled chicken and chorizo with rice, black beans, and cheese.
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, & Mushroom Burrito
Grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, with rice, black beans, and cheese, covered with salsa verde.
Chori-Steak California
Grilled skirt steak strips and chorizo with black beans, rice, and cheese.
Al Pastor Burrito
Marinated pork or chicken grilled with pineapple and onions served with cheese, black beans, and rice.
Bacon Cheese Burger Burrito
With tomatoes, lettuce, grilled onions, fries and our house chipotle mayo.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas de Camaron
Two corn tortillas rolled around a filling of shrimp (sautéed with butter garlic and diced carrots) and covered with salsa ranchera, melted cheese guacamole and sour cream
Enchiladas Verdes
One chicken and one cheese enchilada covered with a cream and chile verde sauce and cheese
Enchiladas Poblanas
Two enchiladas filled with Carnitas (roasted pork) covered with mole poblano sauce (includes chocolate), sour cream and queso fresco
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two enchiladas one chicken and one cheese covered with salsa ranchera topped with cheese, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas, one beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean: topped with red enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, and lettuce.
Enchiladas Adobadas
Two shredded pork enchiladas cooked with red sauce topped with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
Vegetarian Dishes
Enchiladas de Espinacas
Two enchiladas filled with sauteed spinach, tomatoes, garlic, onions, and mushrooms, covered with a cream and chile verde sauce and cheese.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla with cheese, grilled spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, and onions. Served with rice.
Jalapeno Burrito
California style burrito with grilled vegetables(jalapenos, onions, mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes) black beans, rice, and cheese, topped with creamy green tomatillo sauce and sour cream.
Veggie & Jalapeno Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled veggies(jalapenos, onions, mushrooms, spinach, and tomatoes). Served with rice and beans.
Veggie Nachos
Grilled spinach, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, and cheese.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled carrots, broccoli, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, and cauliflower. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and tortillas.
Spinach & Mushroom Loco Mix
A bed of rice with grilled spinach, mushroom, tomatoes, and onions, covered with our delicious cheese sauce and tortillas.
Spinach & Mushroom Burrito
Grilled onions, mushrooms, and spinach burrito topped with melted cheese, and salsa verde. Served with rice and beans.
Veggie Plate
Grilled veggies (asparagus, sugar snap peas, onions, spinach, mushrooms, and zucchini) served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Mexican Salad
Lettuce, avocado, cucumbers, grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and green olives.
Fajitas
Fajitas
Your choice of our marinated chicken or beef with grilled onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.
Pastor Fajitas
Marinated pork and pineapple.
Shrimp Fajitas
Texas Fajitas
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp.
Fajitas for Two
Grilled chicken or steak.
Texas for Two
Special Fajitas
Steak or chicken with grilled spinach, mushrooms, and onions. Topped with cheese dip, served on a hot sizzling skillet with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.
Mexican Fajitas
Chorizo, chicken, and steak with grilled onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served on a sizzling hot skillet with rice, beans, guacamole salad, and three tortillas.
Beef
Carne Asada
Thin Steak done to perfection with grilled onions and a corn quesadilla served on a hot sizzling skillet "
Texas Most Wanted
Grilled Ribeye steak strips and grilled shrimp topped with melted cheese
Parrillada
Ribeye strip, shrimp, chorizo (mex sausage) and wings *
Molcajete
A combination of grilled chicken, carne asada, shrimp, chorizo (mexican sausage) over a hot mortar with onions, avocado slices, tomatoes, grilled cactus, and grilled jalapeno peppers.
Arrachera Blue Agave
Our marinated skirt steak with salad, grilled cambray onions, jalapeno peppers, and queso fresco. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Asado Blue Agave
Marinated skirt steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, and carnitas.
Steak & Mushrooms
Strips of grilled skirt steak, topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, jalapeno peppers, and our special sour cream sauce.
Carne en su Jugo
Traditional dish from Guadalajara, Mexico. Finely diced flank steak, cooked in its own broth, then mixed with whole pinto beans, green tomatillo sauce, and crispy crumbled bacon.
Barbacoa de Res
Flank steak slowly cooked with spices while being wrapped in maguey or agave leaves, served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Tender pieces of beef in a red chile sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Bistec a la Mexicana
Thin-Sliced beef braised in a fresh tomato, jalapeno, onion, cilantro, and garlic mix. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Alambres
Chicken
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken and chorizo covered with cheese dip.
Mole Poblano
Grilled chicken strips covered with mole poblano sauce (one of the oldest mexican recipes made with more than 12 ingredients (includes chocolate)
Pollo Blue Agave
Chicken sauteed with bell peppers, onion, fresh garlic and wine sauce topped with melted cheese, served on a hot sizzling skillet.
Pollo Loco
Grilled butterfly cut chicken with grilled onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers on top and a small bowl of soup.
El Patron Chicken
Strips of grilled chicken topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, jalapeno peppers, and our special sour cream sauce.
Chicken, Spinach, & Mushrooms
Grilled chicken with a mix of grilled veggies (mushrooms, onions, and spinach) covered with nacho cheese.
Pollo Con Vegetables
Grilled chicken and sauteed veggies (asparagus, sugar snap peas, onions, spinach, mushrooms, and zucchini)
Others
Cochinita Pibil
A traditional Mexican slow roasted pork dish, wrapped in banana leaves, marinated in achiote paste(mexican condiment that gets its main flavor from annatto seeds) An authentic dish from Yucatan, Mexico, of mayan origin.
Chile Verde
Chunks of roasted pork, sauteed with green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Carnitas Dinner
Delicious roasted pork with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Chimichanga Dinner
Deep fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and beans bathed with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans.
Loco Mix
A bed of rice with your choice of grilled chicken or steak covered with our delicious cheese sauce and tortillas.
Poblano Chile Relleno
Deep fried battered chile poblano filled with cheese, covered with our salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Sopes
Two corn meal patties with your choice of grilled chicken or steak topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, beans, lettuce, and sour cream.
Seafood
Camarones Blue Agave
Shrimp sauteed with white wine, fresh garlic, bell peppers, and onions, topped with melted cheese. Served on a sizzling skillet.
Camarones al Ajillo
Shrimp sauteed with a butter garlic, diced carrots, medium hot sauce, served on a bed of guacamole.
Camarones Cozumel
Shrimp sauteed with olive oil, banana peppers, green olives, tomatoes, and onions.
Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimps covered with our special diablo sauce.
Tilapia a la Diabla
Tilapia covered with our special diablo sauce.
Camarones Empanizados
Shrimp breaded and deep fried.
Chile Poblano Relleno de Camaron
Green poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and shrimps dipped in egg batter and fried until golden brown covered with salsa ranchera.
Coctel de Camaron
Shrimp or octopus (cold) soup with avocado, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and tomato sauce.
Mojarra
A whole tilapia deep fried and your choice of two side orders.
Filete Empanizado
Breaded tilapia fillets, and your choice of two side orders.
Tilapia Blue Agave
Tilapia fillets sauteed with wine, onions, bell peppers, and fresh garlic covered with melted cheese. Served on a sizzling hot skillet.
Ceviche Blue Agave Style
Citrus-marinated shrimp or octopus, with chopped onions, pineapple, mango, cilantro, avocado, habanero and jalapeño peppers served in a bowL. Your choice of chips or saltine crackers
Dinner Combinations
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream on the side.
Quesa Birria
Tender birria beef (marinated beef) which is loaded into broth dipped then you can dunked in birria broth for a delicious finish
Cancun Quesadilla
A shrimp quesadilla with grilled onions, mushroom and bell peppers, topped with cheese dip.
Quesadilla Rellena
Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken and beans Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream on the side.
Quesadilla Supreme
Grilled flour tortilla with your choice of ground beef, shredded chicken, or brisket filled with beans, cheese, grilled mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with lettuce, pico, guacamole, and sour cream on the side.
Quesadilla Chori-Pollo
Grilled Chicken and chorizo, served with rice.
Cheese Steak Dinner
Grilled flour tortilla filled with cheese, grilled steak, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with cheese dip. Served with rice.
Quesadilla Fajita
Grilled flour tortilla with melted cheese, stuffed with your choice of meat, sauteed with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, pico, guacamole and son cream on the side.
Quesadilla Fajita Shrimp
Quesadilla Texas Fajita
Chicken, steak and shrimp
Chicken, Spinach, & Mushroom Quesadilla
Grilled chicken with a mix of grilled vegetables (spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions) Served with rice
Tacos
Baja Style Fish Tacos
Crispy beer battered tilapia with chipotle coleslaw, pico de gallo, cheese.
Tacos de Carne Asada
Grilled steak served with beans, onions, cilantro and salsa
Tacos de Pollo Asada
Grilled chicken served with beans, onions, cilantro and salsa.
Pastor Tacos
Marinated Pork or chicken grilled with pineapple and onions. Served with cheese, onions, cilantro, and salsa.
Breaded Avocado Tacos
Beaded avocado placed on tortilla, served with coleslaw, pico de gallo, cheese and chipotle dressing,
Birria Tacos
Tender and flavorful birria beef, which are loaded into broth-dipped corn tortillas and cheese, fried until crispy, then dunked in birria broth for a delicious finish.
Brisket Tacos
Shredded beef sauteed with onions, cilantro, and tomatoes, served with lettuce, cheese, and black beans.
Rosarito Style Shrimp Tacos
Your choice of grilled or breaded shrimp with chipotle coleslaw, pico de gallo, and cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger Tacos
With tomatoes, lettuce, grilled onions, and our house chipotle-mayo. Served with french fries.
Single Taco
Nachos
Cheese Nachos
Nacho Fajitas
Chips topped with cheese dip and your choice of meat, sauteed with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Super Nachos
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomatoes.
Chicken, Spinach, & Mushroom Nachos
Grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms.
Kids Menu
Mini Quesadilla & Rice
Flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese and served with rice.
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Hamburger & Fries
Cheeseburger & Fries
Kids Burrito
A flour tortilla topped with cheese dip and filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, or beans. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Burrito & Taco
A flour tortilla rolled with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and topped with cheese dip. A hard or soft tortilla, with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, with lettuce and cheese.
Kids Enchilada
A corn tortilla topped with cheese dip and filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheese or beans. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Taco
A hard or soft tortilla, with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Kids Mini Nachos
Tortilla chips covered in cheese dip.
Loco Kid
A bed of rice, topped with cheese dip and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef.
Mini Taco Salad
Small crispy flour tortilla shell with shredded chicken or ground beef, cheese dip, beans, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Chicken Finger Tacos
A la Carta
Side Orders
Rice
Refried Beans
RIce & Beans Mix
Grilled Mushrooms
Grilled Veggies
Chiles Toreados
Fajita Salad
Guacamole Salad
Side Shredded Cheese
Onions & Cilantro
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Tomatoes
Side Jalapenos
Tortillas
Side Sour Cream
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Steak
Chorizo
French Fries
Tilapia
Ribeye
Grilled Bell Pepper
Side Grilled Onions
Sautéed Veggies
Black Beans
Mexican Potatoes
Shrimp (6)
Side Lettuce
Pepino
Eggs (2)
Side Avocado
Small Chips & Salsa
Medium Chips & Salsa
Large Chips & Salsa
Side Spinach
Side Ground Beef
Dessert
Extras
Agua Fresca
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
