  Blue Angel Grill - 1350 South Blue Angel Parkway Suite A, Pensacola, FL, United States, Florida
Blue Angel Grill 1350 South Blue Angel Parkway Suite A, Pensacola, FL, United States, Florida

review star

No reviews yet

1350 South Blue Angel Parkway Suite A, Pensacola, FL, United States, Florida

Pensacola, FL 32506

APPETIZERS

LUMPIA

LUMPIA

$6.99Out of stock

HAND ROLLED BEEF LUMPIA

FISH NUGGETS

$6.99

CRAB RANGOONS

$6.99
FRIED PICKLES

FRIED PICKLES

$6.99

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$7.99

SPRING MIX, LETTUCE TOMATO, PICKLE,CHEESE, ONION

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$9.99
CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

BURGER WITH AMERICAN CHEESE

BACON CHEESEBURGER

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

AMERICAN CHEESE AND 2 STRIPS BACON

SMASH BURGER

$9.99

2 FLATTEN PATTIES AND SMASHSAUCE

SMASH CHEESEBURGER

SMASH CHEESEBURGER

$10.99

2 FLATTEN PATTIES, SMASHSAUCE, AMERICAN CHEESE

SMASH BACON CHEESEBURGER

$11.99

2 FLATTEN PATTIES, AMERICAN CHEESE, BACON ,SMASH SAUCE

CHICKEN

CHICKEN TENDER BASKET

$11.99

FRIED CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDER SANDWICH

$9.99

FRIED TENDERS ON HAMBURGER BUN

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

$14.99

10 JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

BONELESS WINGS

$11.99

10 BONELESS CHICKEN WINGS

TERIYAKI

REGULAR TERIYAKI CHICKEN & RICE

$9.99
LARGE TERIYAKI CHICKEN & RICE

LARGE TERIYAKI CHICKEN & RICE

$11.99

REGULAR TERIYAKI STEAK & RICE

$11.99
LARGE TERIYAKI STEAK & RICE

LARGE TERIYAKI STEAK & RICE

$13.99

SEAFOOD

FISH BASKET

FISH BASKET

$10.99

CHOOSE TO BE CUT INTO NUGGETS OR LEAVE AS FILET

SHRIMP BASKET

SHRIMP BASKET

$10.99
FISH & SHRIMP COMBO

FISH & SHRIMP COMBO

$10.99
FISH SANDWICH

FISH SANDWICH

$9.99

SHRIMP SANDWICH

$9.99

QUESADILLAS

CHEESE QUESADILLA

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.99

STEAK QUESADILLA

$13.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS BURGER & FRIES

$7.99

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$7.99
KIDS FISH NUGGETS & FRIES

KIDS FISH NUGGETS & FRIES

$7.99

KIDS CORN DOG & FRIES

$7.99
KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.99

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.99

DESSERTS

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CAKE

$5.99
BROWN BUTTER CAKE

BROWN BUTTER CAKE

$5.00

BROWNIE

$5.00
COOKIE CHOCOLATE CHIP

COOKIE CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.00

COOKIE RED VELVET

$3.00

SCOOP VANILLA BEAN ICE CREAM

$1.99

2 FOR $5 COOKIES

$5.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP AND/OR RED VELVET COOKIES

SIDES

RICE

$2.99

FRIES

$2.99

VEGGIES

$2.99

COLESLAW

$2.99

SIDE SALAD

$2.99

XTRA DRESSING

$1.00

ADD CHEESE

$1.00

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$1.99
COKE

COKE

$1.99

DIET COKE

$1.99
SPRITE

SPRITE

$1.99
DR PEPPER

DR PEPPER

$1.99

SWEET TEA

$1.99

UNSWEET TEA

$1.99

POWERADE MOUNTAIN BERRY

$1.99

LEMONADE

$1.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1350 South Blue Angel Parkway Suite A, Pensacola, FL, United States, Florida, Pensacola, FL 32506

Directions

