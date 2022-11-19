Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Sandwiches

Blue Ash Chili - Tri County

review star

No reviews yet

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231

Cincinati, OH 45246

Double Decker (2 Meats)
French Fries
Classic Cheeseburger

OUR FAMOUS DOUBLE DECKERS

Double Decker (1 Meat)

$9.99

Double Decker (2 Meats)

$10.99

Double Decker (3 Meats)

$14.99

Skinny Double Decker

$9.99

Skinny Triple Decker

$12.99

GLT

$9.99

BLT

$9.99

BLTA

$10.99

Turkey Avocado Club

$11.99

DOUBLE DECKERS - CUSTOMER FAVORITES

Ham with Egg or Cheese

$9.99

Tuna & Sliced Egg

$9.99

Beef with Egg or Cheese

$9.99

Corned Beef & Cheese

$9.99

Pastrami & Swiss

$9.99

Ham & Turkey

$10.99

Ham & Beef

$10.99

Turkey & Beef

$10.99

Turkey & Bacon

$10.99

Beef & Egg Salad

$10.99

Bacon & Chicken Salad

$10.99

Ham, Beef & American

$11.99

Turkey, Beef & Swiss

$11.99

Ham, Beef & Bacon

$11.99

Ham, Beef & Turkey

$11.99

BLTE

$10.99

GLTE

$10.99

Skinny BLT

$9.99

Skinny GLT

$9.99

Skinny GLTE

$10.99

Skinny BLTE

$10.99

Skinny Turkey Bacon Avocado

$11.99

WAYS, CONEYS & MORE!

Guy's Way

$5.99

2-Way

$6.99

3-Way

$7.49

4-Way

$7.79

5-Way

$7.89

6-Way

$9.29

Classic Coney

$2.59

Cheese Coney

$2.69

Slaw Dog

$3.69

The Lizard

$3.69

Dill Dawg

$3.69

Dogless Popper

$3.69

Chili Cheese Sandwich

$2.69

Chili Burrito Supreme

$10.99

Chili Sandwich

$2.49

Coney Bowl

$7.49

Chili Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Mac Dog

$3.69

Bowl of Chili

$5.49

Side of Shredded Cheddar

$1.69

Adult Kid's 3 Way

$5.49

Hot Dog w/ Cheese

$2.49

Plain Hot Dog

$2.19

Hot Buttered Noodles

$5.99

SANDWICHES

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Fried Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$8.99

Boiled Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Bacon Sandwich

$8.99

Goetta Sandwich

$8.99

SALADS

Tossed Salad

$4.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Salad Plate

$12.99

Gyro Salad

$12.99

Nacho Chili Salad

$12.99

SIGNATURE BURGERS

Classic Cheeseburger

$7.99

Sunrise Burger

$12.99

Royal Burger

$12.99

Patty Melt

$7.99

'Shroom Burger'

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Burger

$8.99

Blue Ash Boy

$8.99

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Avocado BLT Burger

$12.99

Southwest Burger

$8.99

"9 Napkin" Chorizo Buger

$12.99

SPECIALTIES & ENTREES

Nicks Special

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Melt

$8.99

Hot Pastrami

$10.99

Cincinnati Caviar

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

Love Me Tender Wrap

$9.99

Classic Gyro

$9.99

Classic Reuben

$10.99

West Coast Reuben

$10.99

Pulled Pork BBQ

$9.99

Beef & Cheddar

$9.99

Open-Faced Beef

$13.99

The Godfather

$13.99

Chicken & Waffles

$11.99

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Fish Fillet

$11.99

Beer-Battered Fish

$14.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.99

Moms Meatloaf

$13.99

Chili Lasagna

$13.99

Chili Philly

$14.99

Turkey Bacon Melt

$10.99

Breaded Chicken Tender Sandwich

$9.99

Double Reuben

$12.99

Grilled Bacon, Cheese & Tomato

$9.99

Tuna Melt

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.99

SOUPS & SIDES

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.99

Bowl of Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.99

French Fries

$3.69

Seasoned French Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$4.99

Gravy Fries

$4.99

Gravy Cheese Fries

$5.99

Chili Fries

$5.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.49

Goetta Gravy Fries

$9.99

Goetta Cheese Fries

$7.99

Goetta Gravy Cheese Fries

$10.99

Fried Jalapeno Caps

$7.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fries & Rings Combo

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$3.69

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99

Potato Chips

$1.79

Apple Sauce

$2.49

Fruit Cup

$4.49

Homemade Cole Slaw

$3.69

Sauce on the Side

Side of Brown Gravy

$0.99

Side of Shredded Cheddar

$1.69

DRINKS

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Barq’s Root Beer

$2.99

Mello Yellow

$2.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.99

Water

Dasani Water

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.29

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Regular Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

ALL DAY BREAKFAST

Big Breakfast Platter

$11.99

The Cincinnatian

$10.99

Goetta Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.99

Tres Waffles

$9.99

Bacon Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$9.99

Rise-n-Shine

$10.99

Meat & Eggs Platter

$9.99

Custom Omelet

$9.99

Side Bacon

$4.99

Side Goetta

$4.49

Side of Applesauce

$2.49

Cup of Fruit

$4.49

Potato Cakes

$3.29

Toast and Jelly

$1.79

1 Egg

$1.69

2 Eggs

$3.38

3 Eggs

$5.07

4 Eggs

$6.76

Single Pancake

$2.49

Sausage Patty

$3.49

TOASTY TED'S KID'S MEALS

Kids Hot Dog Meal

$7.99

Kids Cheese Coney Meal

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese Meal

$7.99

Kids Chicken Finger Meal

$7.99

Kids Hamburger Meal

$7.99

Kids Mac & Cheese Meal

$7.99

Kids 3-Way Meal

$7.99

Kids Double PB&J Meal

$7.99

DESSERTS

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Chocolate Brownie

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Hand-Dipped Float

$5.99

Hand-Dipped Malt

$7.99

Hand-Dipped Shake

$7.99

Ice Cream

$4.99

Lemon Bar

$2.50

Mint

$0.25

Slice of Carrot Cake

$5.99

Slice of Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Slice of Lemon Meringue Pie

$4.99

White Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Your Neighborhood Deli & Chili Parlor

11711 Princeton Pike Suite 231, Cincinati, OH 45246

