Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Blue Bar Co Warminster

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

119 York Rd

Warminster, PA 18974

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$15.95

Plenty to Share* Served with Premium Meats, Cheeses, Crackers, Fruit, Nuts and Honey (Selection May Vary)

Cheese STEAK Eggs Rolls (2)

Cheese STEAK Eggs Rolls (2)

$9.95

Delicious Beef Cheesesteak Egg Rolls Served with Ketchup 3 pcs Cut into 6 pcs

Chicken Fingers (4) & Fries

Chicken Fingers (4) & Fries

$13.95

4 Quality, Lightly Breaded Chicken Fingers with Fries Served with choice of BBQ or Honey Mustard Sauce

Chili

$5.95
Empanadas (2)

Empanadas (2)

$9.95Out of stock

Homemade Empanadas are fresh rolled dough hand pies, made from wheat flour and filled with Beef, onions, mozzarella and other spices and deep fried. Garnished with a side of Chili Sauce

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$9.95

Topped with Tomatoes & Onions

Mashed Potato Pizza

Mashed Potato Pizza

$11.95

Pizza Crust w/ Mashed Potatoes Mixed w/ Bacon, Scallions, Mozzarella, Cheddar & Parmesan Cheese, Topped w/ More Scallions & Bacon - Served w/ Sour Cream

Mozzarella Triangles (5)

Mozzarella Triangles (5)

$8.95

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese Breaded and Fried, Served with Marinara Sauce

Nacho Platter

Nacho Platter

$12.95

Plenty to Share* Served with Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken or Beef *Gluten Free

Onion Rings (8)

Onion Rings (8)

$6.95

Crispy Fried Onion Rings *Vegetarian

Perogies (5) - Potato & Cheddar

Perogies (5) - Potato & Cheddar

$8.95

Served Fried or Sauteed with Sour Cream

Pizza (Personal)

Pizza (Personal)

$6.95

Personal Pizza with pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$9.95
Queso Fries, Blue Bay

Queso Fries, Blue Bay

$6.95

Tasty Fries tossed in Old Bay Seasoning served with a side of Queso

Soft Pretzels (4)

Soft Pretzels (4)

$9.95

6" Delicious Pretzel Sticks Served with Cheddar Cheese or Queso or Sweet Cream Cheese Dip *Vegetarian

Soup Of The Day

Soup Of The Day

$5.95

Please Enquire for the Soup of Day Today's Is Homemade Chili - Just a touch of spice topped with melted cheddar and scallons

Stromboli Egg Rolls (2)

Stromboli Egg Rolls (2)

$9.95

Homemade: Capicola, Genoa Salami, Ham & Provolone, Fried & Cut into 4 pcs - Served w/ Marinara Sauce

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.95

Crispy Tato Pups Fried to Perfection

Burgers

Burger

Burger

$12.50

Served with Lettuce, Tomato & Onion. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00

Blue Bar Burger

Blue Bar Burger

$13.95

Served with Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Guacamole. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00

Sandwiches

BLT + Guacamole

BLT + Guacamole

$9.95

Served with Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Guacamole. Includes: Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.95

Chicken cheesesteak with mild buffalo sauce. Includes: Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00

Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Tenders all diced up with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato & special sauce within a tasty wrap. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00

Cheesesteak Sandwich

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.95

Cheese steak sandwich. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00

Chicken Italiano Sandwich

Chicken Italiano Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled or Fried Chicken Breast on Toasted Roll Topped with Provolone Cheese and Marinara Sauce. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00

Grilled Cheese, Bacon & Tomato

Grilled Cheese, Bacon & Tomato

$8.95

Hearty Grilled Cheese on Sour Dough Bread w/ Bacon & Tomato. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Grilled chicken with parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing, Lettuce & Tomato. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00

Hearty Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Egg and Cheese on a Kaiser Roll. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00

Pork Roll with Cheese

Pork Roll with Cheese

$7.50

Hearty Pork (3 slices) on a toasted roll with American cheese. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00

Tuscan Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Tuscan Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast on Roll with Fresh Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers and Provolone Cheese. Includes Pickels & Kettle Chips or add fries for additional $2.00

Wings

Gluten Free Upon Request Blue Cheese & Veggies Upon Request
6 pc Wings

6 pc Wings

$9.95

Optional Blue Cheese Dressing & Vegetables

12 pc Wings

12 pc Wings

$17.95

Optional Blue Cheese Dressing & Vegetables

24 pc Wings

24 pc Wings

$32.50

Optional Blue Cheese Dressing & Vegetables

50 pc Wings

50 pc Wings

$62.50

Optional Blue Cheese Dressing & Vegetables

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.95+

Romaine Lettuce with Grated Parmesan Cheese and Croutons *Vegetarian

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.95+

Spring Mix Lettuce with Seasonal Vegetables *Vegan

Dessert

Cheese Cake Eggrolls

$7.95

Hot on the outside and cool in the middle. Homemade Cheesecake Filling, Fried in a Egg Roll Wrap Topped w/ Powdered Sugar and Served w/ a Side of Fresh Fruit Puree for dipping

Peanut Butter Triple Chocolate Cake

Peanut Butter Triple Chocolate Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Delicious Peanut Butter Triple Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Drizzle

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.95

Delicious Key Lime Pie with Graham Cracker Crust Drizzled with Raspberry Sauce

Dinner Entrees

Grilled Chicken Parmesan W/ Spaghetti & Marinara Sauce & Parmesan Cheese

$14.95Out of stock
Meatloaf W/ Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Meatloaf W/ Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$14.95

Spaghetti, Meatball Platter W/ Side Salad

$12.95Out of stock
Lasagna

Lasagna

$14.95

Homemade with Fresh Beef, Seasonings & Select Cheeses

Homemade Mac & Cheese

Homemade Mac & Cheese

$11.95Out of stock

Delicious homemade baked mac & cheese made with cheddar & topped with bacon.

Food

Crispy Breaded Wings (6)

$7.95

Meatball Parm Sand with Fries or Tater Tots & Pickle

$11.95

Lasagna

$11.95

Food

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Chicken Fingers(2)

$6.95

Pizza

$6.95

Wine

Pinot Grigio-Frontera(WW)

$4.00

Chardonnay-Barefoot(WW)

$4.00

Sangria-Barefoot(WW)

$4.00

Rose-Barefoot(WW)

$4.00

Food

Hot Dogs

$2.00

Beer

Miller Lite Draft

$1.75

Yuengling Draft

$1.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A Cool, Calm and Classy Place. We offer a simple menu offering nightly homestyle meals with a great side dishes, appetiziers, beer, wine and cocktail menu.

Website

Location

119 York Rd, Warminster, PA 18974

Directions

Gallery
Blue Bar Co image
Blue Bar Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bernie's Hatboro
orange starNo Reviews
58 S. York Road Hatboro, PA 19040
View restaurantnext
Palz Tap House
orange starNo Reviews
1902 County Line Rd Huntingdon Valle, PA 19006
View restaurantnext
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
orange star4.3 • 1,079
400 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
Gypsy Blu
orange starNo Reviews
34 BUTLER AVE AMBLER, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
King's Corner
orange starNo Reviews
603 Summit Avenue Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Gaul & Co MaltHouse - 704 Huntingdon Pike
orange starNo Reviews
704 Huntingdon Pike Rockledge, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Warminster

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Warminster
orange star4.6 • 2,184
460 W. Street Road Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Bullard's American Cafe
orange star4.6 • 422
547 York Rd Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warminster
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Newtown
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Glenside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston