American
Breakfast & Brunch

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria

1,251 Reviews

$$

249 N. Water St

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Popular Items

Chicken Taco
Steak Taco
Cajun Taco

Appetizers

Bag O' Chips

Bag O' Chips

$9.50

with house & mango salsas or seasonal guacamole

Fried Brussles Sprouts

Fried Brussles Sprouts

$9.50

lime, cotija cheese, pecans, dried mango, chipotle aioli

Milwaukee Street Corn

Milwaukee Street Corn

$9.50

pabst aioli, cotija cheese, bat dust, nueske’s bacon

Tuna Poke Nachos

Tuna Poke Nachos

$12.75

edamame, spicy aioli, radish, sesame, mango, red onion, cilantro, radish, scallion, tortilla chips

White Cheddar Fundido

White Cheddar Fundido

$9.50

ancho oil, rajas, bag o’ chips

Korean-Style Fried Chicken Wings

Korean-Style Fried Chicken Wings

$10.50

gochujang vinaigrette, sesame seeds

Falafel

Falafel

$10.00

labneh, za'atar spiced peanuts, cilantro, mint, fresno chili

Salads

Chimichurri Chicken Salad

Chimichurri Chicken Salad

$12.50

romaine lettuce, avocado, grilled corn, red cabbage, fried tortillas, cilantro, blistered tomato, chipotle ranch

Chilled Udon Noodles

Chilled Udon Noodles

$13.00

shitake mushroom, scallions, fresno chili, bok choy, kale, peanuts, ginger ponzu sauce

Pineapple Salad

Pineapple Salad

$10.00

mint, cucumber, mixed greens, pickled onion, cabbage, spicy peanut dressing

Bowls

Coconut Red Curry Bowl

Coconut Red Curry Bowl

$15.00

tofu, snap peas, mushroom, basil, scallion, peanuts

Mojo Pork Bowl

Mojo Pork Bowl

$16.50

pickled cucumber, mustard seed, crispy plantain, mojo verde, black bean, jasmine rice

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$22.00

shiitake mushroom, soy braised bok choy, fried rice noodles, sesame, scallion, red miso vinaigrette, jasmine rice

Handhelds

Baja Taco

Baja Taco

$4.50

beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, flour tortilla

Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$4.75

ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, corn tortilla

Cajun Taco

Cajun Taco

$4.75

seared shrimp, red cabbage, radish, spicy remoulade, flour tortilla

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.50

marinated chicken, hummus, carrot, feta, cilantro, flatbread

F.G.T. Taco

F.G.T. Taco

$4.00

fried green tomato, romaine lettuce, nueske’s bacon, chipotle ranch, flour tortilla

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$4.75

onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, corn tortilla

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

burnt pineapple relish, fresno chili, cilantro, queso Oaxaca, corn tortilla

Special Taco

$4.50Out of stock

cilantro & onion relish, queso Oaxaca, corn tortilla

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$4.25

yellow curry, hummus, cilantro, golden raisins, shoug sauce, flour tortilla

Handheld Bowls

Baja Bowl

Baja Bowl

$16.50Out of stock

beer battered cod, lime cilantro slaw, pickled onion, chipotle aioli, jasmine rice & rajas

Brisket Bowl

Brisket Bowl

$16.50

ancho rubbed, red cabbage, pickled red onion, poblano gravy, jasmine rice & rajas

Cajun Bowl

Cajun Bowl

$16.50

seared shrimp, red cabbage, radish, spicy remoulade, jasmine rice & rajas

F.G.T. Bowl

F.G.T. Bowl

$16.50Out of stock

fried green tomato, romaine lettuce, nueske’s bacon, chipotle ranch, flour tortilla

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

$16.50

chicken, carrot, feta, lemon tahini, cilantro, jasmine rice & rajas

Mezcal Steak Bowl

Mezcal Steak Bowl

$16.50

onion, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa verde, jasmine rice & rajas

Al Pastor Taco Bowl

Al Pastor Taco Bowl

$16.50

burnt pineapple relish, fresno chili, cilantro, queso Oaxaca

Cauliflower Bowl

Cauliflower Bowl

$16.50

yellow curry roasted cauliflower, hummus, cilantro, golden raisins, shoug sauce

Sides

Side of Chips

$5.00

3 Tortillas

$1.50

Side of Guacamole

$5.25

Side of House Salsa

$3.75

Side of Mango Salsa

$3.75

Side of Fundido

$5.25

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side of Black Beans

$3.50

Side of Sauce

$1.25

12 Flour Tortillas

$6.75

12 Flatbreads

$8.25

Additional Flatbread

$2.00
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Blue Bat Kitchen finds inspiration in the energy and flavors of street food around the globe. Enjoy some of Milwaukee’s best tacos, shareable appetizers, and more in a relaxed and fun environment that pairs perfectly with Milwaukee’s very first Tequilaria.

249 N. Water St, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria image
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria image
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria image

