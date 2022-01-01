- Home
Blue Bonnet Bakery
117 Reviews
$
4705 Camp Bowie
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Sandwiches
1/2 Sandwich & Salad
$8.95
Chicken Salad Sandwich
$7.95
Heights Ham and Swiss
$8.95
Turkey Club
$8.95
BLTA
$8.95
Veggie and Cheese
$8.45
Build Your Own
$7.95
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$7.95
Egg Salad Sandwich
$7.45
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
$7.45
1/2 Sandwich & Soup
$8.95
Turkey with Cranberries
$8.95
Reuben
$8.95
1/2 Sandwhich and BBB
$5.95
Beverages
Fountain Drink
$2.29
Iced Tea
$2.19
Sm Milk
$1.19
Lg Milk
$2.19
Can Soda
$0.95
Cup
$0.25
Drip Coffee
$2.29+
Espresso
$1.65+
Latte/Capp
$2.70+
Americano
$2.05+
Flav Latte/Mocha
$3.05+
Hot Chocolate
$2.50+
Hot Tea
$1.19
Bottle Juice
$1.79
Bottle Soda
$2.19
Tummies
$1.19
Dasani Water
$1.89
Smart Water
$2.39
Community Iced Coffee
$2.99
Vitamin Water
$2.29
Gallon Punch
$16.99
Gallon Lemonade
$13.99
Gallon Tea
$13.99
Salad
Kids
Coffee Cakes Filled With Apples, Cinnamon & Pecans
Coffee Log And Large Bearclaw
$7.99
Mardigras King Cakes - Baby King-
$2.29
Mardigras King Cakes - King Cake 8" ( Serves 6-8)
$11.99
Mardigras King Cakes - King Cake 10" ( Serves10 - 12)
$15.99
Mardigras King Cakes - King Cake 8" X 12" ( Serves 12- 20)
$20.99
Mardigras King Cakes - King Cake 12" X 16" ( Serves 20-30)
$30.99
Seasonal Coffee Cakes - Christmas Tree (Serves 6-8)
$15.99
Seasonal Coffee Cakes - Easter Cross (Serves 6-8)
$12.99
Croissants
Doughnuts
Glazed
$1.00
Glazed (12)
$11.00
Chocolate Glazed
$1.00
Chocolate Glazed (12)
$11.00
Cake Doughnuts
$1.25
Cake Doughnuts (12)
$13.75
Blueberry Doughnut
$1.25
Blueberry Doughtnut (12)
$13.78
Filled Doughnuts
$1.95
Filled Doughnuts (12)
Doughnut Holes
$0.20
Doughnut Holes (12)
$1.95
Fritter
$1.99
Cinnamon Twist
$1.00
Mixed Dozen (12)
$12.50
Fruit Nut Breads
Muffins
Sausage Rolls
Sweet Rolls
Hot Cross Buns
Drop 1
Belgian Squares
$0.55
Butter Cookies
$0.55
Peanut Butter Cookies
$0.55
Santarts
$0.55
Almond Crunch
$0.55
Chocolate Chip Cookies
$0.55
M & M Cookies
$0.55
Oatmeal Raisin
$0.55
(12) Belgian Squares
$5.99
(12) Butter Cookies
$5.99
(12) Peanut Butter Cookies
$5.99
(12) Santarts
$5.99
(12) Almond Crunch
$5.99
(12) Chocolate Chip Cookies
$5.99
(12) M & M Cookies
$5.99
(12) Oatmeal Raisin
$5.99
Drop 2
Apricot Cream Cheese Tarts
$0.60
Raspberry Cream Cheese Tarts
$0.60
Butter Macaroons
$0.60
Mexican Nut Cookies
$0.60
Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies
$0.60
Russian Rock Cookies
$0.60
Apricot Frenchipannes
$0.60
Raspberry Frenchipannes
$0.60
Cranberry Almond Rock
$0.60
(12) Apricot Cream Cheese Tarts
$6.59
(12) Raspberry Cream Cheese Tarts
$6.59
(12) Butter Macaroons
$6.59
(12) Mexican Nut Cookies
$6.59
(12) Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies
$6.59
(12) Russian Rock Cookies
$6.59
(12) Apricot Frenchipannes
$6.59
(12) Raspberry Frenchipannes
$6.59
(12) Cranberry Almond Rock
$6.59
Bars / Brownies
Snickerdoodles
Chocolate Macaroons
Toffee Temptation
Sugar Cookies
Gingerbread Cookies
White / Chocolate / Yellow
Variety
Petit 4
Pies
Buttermilk Pies
$18.00
Chocolate Pie
$18.00
Coconut Pie
$18.00
Lemon Pie
$18.00
Apple Pie
$18.00
Cranberry Apple Pie
$18.00
Pumpkin Pie
$18.00
Cherry Pies
$20.00
Egg Custard Pie
$18.00
Lemon Chess Pie
$18.00
Banana
$18.00
Pecan Pie
$20.00
Chocolate Chip Pecan
$20.00
Key Lime
$18.00
4" Apple
$3.49
4" Cherry
$3.75
4" Pecan
$3.75
4" Coco IB
$3.49
4" Choc IB
$3.49
4" Lemon IB
$3.49
4" Pumpkin
$3.49
Choc Chip Cookie Pie
$22.00
Pie Shells
Cake Balls
Cake Slice
Chocolate Dipped Strawberries
Chocolate Sandwiches
Cream Horns
Cream Puffs
Breads
Dinner Rolls
Cream Breads
Sandwich Buns
Sheet Cake 1
Sheet Cake 2
Sheet Cake 3
Round Cake 1
4" Round Plain
$14.99
4" Round Standard
$17.99
6" Round Plain
$22.99
6" Round Standard
$27.99
6" Round Deluxe
$32.99
8" Round Plain
$28.99
8" Round Standard
$32.99
8" Round Deluxe
$37.99
10" Round Plain
$42.99
10" Round Standard
$48.99
10" Round Deluxe
$58.99
12" Round Plain
$63.99
12" Round Standard
$68.99
12" Round Deluxe
$80.99
14" Round Plain
$83.99
14" Round Standard
$90.99
14" Round Deluxe
$105.99
Round Cake 2
6" Round Plain
$25.99
6" Round Standard
$29.99
6" Round Deluxe
$34.99
8" Round Plain
$30.99
8" Round Standard
$35.99
8" Round Deluxe
$40.99
10" Round Plain
$45.99
10" Round Standard
$51.99
10" Round Deluxe
$61.99
12" Round Plain
$68.99
12" Round Standard
$73.99
12" Round Deluxe
$87.99
14" Round Plain
$91.99
14" Round Standard
$98.99
14" Round Deluxe
$113.99
Round Cake 3
4" Round Plain
4" Round Standard
6" Round Plain
$27.99
6" Round Standard
$33.99
6" Round Deluxe
$37.99
8' Round Plain
$32.99
8" Round Standard
$37.99
8" Round Deluxe
$46.99
10" Round Plain
$48.99
10" Round Standard
$54.99
10" Round Deluxe
$65.99
12" Round Plain
$73.99
12" Round Standard
$83.99
12" Round Deluxe
$85.99
14" Round Plain
$97.99
14" Round Standard
$110.99
14" Round Deluxe
$125.99
Other Cakes
Pecan Wafer
$16.99
Rainbow Cake
$32.99
Double Rainbow
$60.99
9" Cheesecake
$32.99
6" Cheesecake
$19.99
7"Angel Food
$7.99
7" Iced Angel
$11.99
7"Strawberry Angel
$19.99
10"Angel Food
$10.99
10"Iced Angel
$14.99
10"Strawbwerry Angel
$25.99
1/2 Egg Cake
$21.99
Whole Egg Cake
$37.99
8" Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$13.99
10" Pineapple Upside Down Cake
$15.99
Candles
Toys
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4705 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Gallery
