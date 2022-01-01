Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Bonnet Bakery

117 Reviews

$

4705 Camp Bowie

Fort Worth, TX 76107

Order Again

Sandwiches

1/2 Sandwich & Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Heights Ham and Swiss

$8.95

Turkey Club

$8.95

BLTA

$8.95

Veggie and Cheese

$8.45

Build Your Own

$7.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.45

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$7.45

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$8.95

Turkey with Cranberries

$8.95

Reuben

$8.95

1/2 Sandwhich and BBB

$5.95

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$2.29

Iced Tea

$2.19

Sm Milk

$1.19

Lg Milk

$2.19

Can Soda

$0.95

Cup

$0.25

Drip Coffee

$2.29+

Espresso

$1.65+

Latte/Capp

$2.70+

Americano

$2.05+

Flav Latte/Mocha

$3.05+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$1.19

Bottle Juice

$1.79

Bottle Soda

$2.19

Tummies

$1.19

Dasani Water

$1.89

Smart Water

$2.39

Community Iced Coffee

$2.99

Vitamin Water

$2.29

Gallon Punch

$16.99

Gallon Lemonade

$13.99

Gallon Tea

$13.99

Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Chicken or Tuna Salad Salad

$8.95

Chicken Salad on Lettuce Leaf

$7.95

Spinach Salad

$6.99

Mixed green Salad

$6.99

Traditional Green Salad

$6.99

Soup of the Day

$3.99

Oriental Salad

$9.49

Kids

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Kids 1/2 Turkey or Ham Sandwich

$5.95

Side

Pasta Salad

$2.00Out of stock

Potato Salad

$2.00

Fruit

$2.00

Dessert

Cake Slice

$4.25

Pie Slice

$3.00

Coffee Cakes Filled With Apples, Cinnamon & Pecans

Coffee Log And Large Bearclaw

$7.99

Mardigras King Cakes - Baby King-

$2.29

Mardigras King Cakes - King Cake 8" ( Serves 6-8)

$11.99

Mardigras King Cakes - King Cake 10" ( Serves10 - 12)

$15.99

Mardigras King Cakes - King Cake 8" X 12" ( Serves 12- 20)

$20.99

Mardigras King Cakes - King Cake 12" X 16" ( Serves 20-30)

$30.99

Seasonal Coffee Cakes - Christmas Tree (Serves 6-8)

$15.99

Seasonal Coffee Cakes - Easter Cross (Serves 6-8)

$12.99

Croissants

Croissants

$1.95

(12) Croissants Dozen

$19.95

Chocolate Croissants

$2.50

(12) Chocolate Croissants

$27.00

Danish Pull - Apart

Single Pull-Apart

$2.30

Dozen Pull-Aparts (12)

$24.75

Family Size Pull-Apart

$9.49

Danish

Danish

$1.95

(12) Dozen Danish

$19.95

Doughnuts

Glazed

$1.00

Glazed (12)

$11.00

Chocolate Glazed

$1.00

Chocolate Glazed (12)

$11.00

Cake Doughnuts

$1.25

Cake Doughnuts (12)

$13.75

Blueberry Doughnut

$1.25

Blueberry Doughtnut (12)

$13.78

Filled Doughnuts

$1.95

Filled Doughnuts (12)

Doughnut Holes

$0.20

Doughnut Holes (12)

$1.95

Fritter

$1.99

Cinnamon Twist

$1.00

Mixed Dozen (12)

$12.50

Fruit Nut Breads

Banana Nut

$7.99

Cranberry Orange Nut

$7.99

Pumpkin Pecan

$7.99

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$7.99

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$1.95

Blueberry Muffins

$1.95

Honey Pecan Muffin

$1.95

(12) Crown Size Muffins

$17.99

(12) Party Size Muffins

$9.45

Pumpkin Muffins

$1.95

Sausage Rolls

Sausage Roll

$1.50

Sausage Rolls w/Cheese

$1.65

Sausage Rolls w/Cheese & Jalapeno

$1.65

(12) Plain Sausage Rolls Dozen

$14.99

(12) Sausage Rolls w/Cheese Dozen

$16.99

(12) Sausage Rolls w/Cheese & Jalapeno Dozen

$16.99

(12) Pigs In A Blanket Dozen

$9.99

Sweet Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$1.75

Cinnamon Rolls (12)

$19.25

Old Fashioned Sweet Rolls with Raisins

$1.75

(12) Old Fashioned Sweet Rolls with Raisins Dozen

$19.25

(12) Party Size Sweet Rolls Dozen

$8.99

Turnovers

Fruit Turnover

$1.75

(12) Fruit Turnovers Dozen

$19.65

(12) Party Size Fruit Turnovers

$9.45

Hot Cross Buns

Single Hot Cross Bun

$1.59

(12) Hot Cross Bun Dozen

$17.49

Trays

12" Tray

$5.00

18" Tray

$10.00

Drop 1

Belgian Squares

$0.55

Butter Cookies

$0.55

Peanut Butter Cookies

$0.55

Santarts

$0.55

Almond Crunch

$0.55

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$0.55

M & M Cookies

$0.55

Oatmeal Raisin

$0.55

(12) Belgian Squares

$5.99

(12) Butter Cookies

$5.99

(12) Peanut Butter Cookies

$5.99

(12) Santarts

$5.99

(12) Almond Crunch

$5.99

(12) Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.99

(12) M & M Cookies

$5.99

(12) Oatmeal Raisin

$5.99

Drop 2

Apricot Cream Cheese Tarts

$0.60

Raspberry Cream Cheese Tarts

$0.60

Butter Macaroons

$0.60

Mexican Nut Cookies

$0.60

Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies

$0.60

Russian Rock Cookies

$0.60

Apricot Frenchipannes

$0.60

Raspberry Frenchipannes

$0.60

Cranberry Almond Rock

$0.60

(12) Apricot Cream Cheese Tarts

$6.59

(12) Raspberry Cream Cheese Tarts

$6.59

(12) Butter Macaroons

$6.59

(12) Mexican Nut Cookies

$6.59

(12) Chocolate Chip Pecan Cookies

$6.59

(12) Russian Rock Cookies

$6.59

(12) Apricot Frenchipannes

$6.59

(12) Raspberry Frenchipannes

$6.59

(12) Cranberry Almond Rock

$6.59

Bars / Brownies

Fruit Bars

$0.55

Apricot Bars

$0.55

Cherry Bars

$0.55

Hello Dolly Bars

$0.55

Lemon Chess Bars

$0.55

Brownies

$0.55

(12) Fruit Bars

$5.99

(12) Apricot Bars

$5.99

(12) Cherry Bars

$5.99

(12) Hello Dolly Bars

$5.99

(12) Lemon Chess Bars

$5.99

(12) Brownies

$5.99

2x2 Bars

$1.25

2x2 Bars (12)

$13.75

Snickerdoodles

Snickerdoodles

$0.65

(12) Snickerdoodles

$7.15

Chocolate Macaroons

Chocolate Macaroons

$0.90

(12) Chocolate Macaroons

$9.90

Toffee Temptation

Toffee Temptation

$1.20

(12) Toffee Temptation

$13.20

Sugar Cookies

Sugar

$0.90

Sugar (12)

$9.50

Iced Single

$1.10

Iced Single (12)

$13.00

Medium Iced

$2.00

Medium Iced (12)

$24.00

Iced Cutout Shapes

$2.00

Iced Cutout Shapes (12)

$24.00

Holiday Iced

$2.75

Holiday Iced (12)

$33.00

Custom 1

$3.00

Iced Jumbo

$5.50

Custom 2

$4.00

Custom 3

$5.00

Uniced Jumbo

$3.50

Gold Paint

$1.00

Gingerbread Cookies

Gingerbread Cookies

$2.25

Gingerbread Cookies (12)

$27.00

Custom Decorated

$4.50

Custom Decorated (12)

$51.00

Plain Gingerbread House

$35.00

Deluxe Decorated Gingerbread House

$150.00

Gingerbred House Kit

$55.00

Standard Decorated Gingerbread House

$75.00

White / Chocolate / Yellow

Mini Cupcake

$1.50

Mini Cupcake(12)

$13.75

Regular Cupcake

$2.00

Regular Cupcake (12)

$24.00

Holiday Cupcake

$2.50

Holiday Cupcake (12)

$30.00

Custom Cupcake 1

$3.00

Custom Cupcake (12)

$36.00

Colored Frosting

$2.50

Colored Frosting (12)

$30.00

Custom Cupcake 2

$4.00

Custom Cupcake (12)

$48.00

Variety

Mini With Any Frosting

$1.65

Mini With Any Frosting (12)

$19.80

Regular Size With Any Frosting

$2.50

Regular Size With Any Frosting (12)

$30.00

Custom Variety 1

$3.50

Custom Variety 1 (12)

$42.00

Custom Variety 2

$4.50

Custom Variety 2 (12)

$54.00

Petit 4

Large

$2.30

Large (12)

$27.00

Large Deluxe P4

$2.75

Large Deluxe P4 (12)

$33.00

Small

$1.75

Small (12)

$21.00

Seasonal

$3.50

Seasonal (12)

$42.00

Xtra Lrg Round P4

$4.00

Pies

Buttermilk Pies

$18.00

Chocolate Pie

$18.00

Coconut Pie

$18.00

Lemon Pie

$18.00

Apple Pie

$18.00

Cranberry Apple Pie

$18.00

Pumpkin Pie

$18.00

Cherry Pies

$20.00

Egg Custard Pie

$18.00

Lemon Chess Pie

$18.00

Banana

$18.00

Pecan Pie

$20.00

Chocolate Chip Pecan

$20.00

Key Lime

$18.00

4" Apple

$3.49

4" Cherry

$3.75

4" Pecan

$3.75

4" Coco IB

$3.49

4" Choc IB

$3.49

4" Lemon IB

$3.49

4" Pumpkin

$3.49

Choc Chip Cookie Pie

$22.00

Pie Shells

9 Inch Shell - Baked

$5.00

4 Inch Shell - Baked

$2.00

9 Inch Shell - Unbaked

$5.00

4 Inch Shell - Unbaked

$2.00

Cake Balls

Cake Balls

$2.25

Cake Balls (12)

$27.00

Cake Slice

Cake Slice

$4.25

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

Dark Chocolate

$2.00

Dark Chocolate (12)

$24.00

White Chocolate

$2.00

White Chocolate (12)

$24.00

Dark And White Chocolate

$2.50

Dark And White Chocolate (12)

$30.00

Tuxedo Strawberries

$3.00

Tuxedo Strawberries (12)

$36.00

Long Stem

$3.00

Chocolate Sandwiches

Chocolate Sandwiches

$3.50

Cream Horns

Cream Horns

$1.60

Cream Horns (12)

$17.60

Cream Puffs

Cream Puffs

$2.95

Cream Puffs (12)

$25.99

Eclairs

Eclairs

$3.25

Eclairs (12)

$29.99

Fruitcake

Petit Four Fruitcakes

$1.45

1 Pound Loaf

$16.99

2 Pound Loaf

$29.99

Breads

Cinnamon Bread

$4.99

Tinted Bread

$6.99

Pecan Bread

$4.99

Raisin Bread (Same As Cinnamon Raisin Bread)

$4.99

Salt Rising Bread

$4.99

White Bread

$4.99

Wheat Bread

$4.99

Buttercrust Bread

$4.99

7 Grain Bread

$5.49

1 1/2 # Sandwich Loaf

$5.99

Rye Bread

$5.49

Dinner Rolls

Monkey Bread

$6.69

Cinnamon Monkey Bread

$8.25

Parkerhouse

$4.49

Wheat Parkerhouse

$4.49

Potato Roll

$4.49

Clover Leaf

$4.49

Twist

$4.69

Christmas Wreath

$13.99

Poppy Seed Rolls

$4.69

Cream Breads

Banana Pecan Bread

$7.99

Cranberry Orange Pecan Bread

$7.99

Pumpkin Pecan Bread

$7.99

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$7.99

Plain Cream Bread

$7.49

Strawberry Cream Bread

$7.49

Blueberry Cream Bread

$7.49

Cinnamon Cream Bread

$7.49

Lemon Cream Bread

$7.49

Chocolate Cream Bread

$7.49

Sandwich Buns

White Hamburger Buns 1/2 DZ

$3.39

Wheat Hamburger Buns 1/2 DZ

$3.39

White Hot Dog Buns 1/2 DZ

$3.39

Wheat Hot Dog Buns 1/2 DZ

$3.39

White Silver Dollar

$4.89

Wheat Silver Dollar

$4.89

White Finger Rolls

$4.49

Wheat Finger Rolls

$4.49

Sheet Cake 1

8x12 Plain

$29.99

8x12 Standard

$33.99

8x12 Deluxe

$42.99

8x16 Plain

$35.99

8x16 Standard

$39.99

8x16 Deluxe

$45.99

12x16 Plain

$49.99

12x16 Standard

$53.99

12x16 Deluxe

$63.99

16x16 Plain

$62.99

16x16 Standard

$68.99

16x16 Deluxe

$80.99

24x16 Plain

$91.99

24x16 Standard

$98.99

24x16 Deluxe

$110.99

Sheet Cake 2

8x12 Plain

$32.99

8x12 Standard

$37.99

8x12 Deluxe

$45.99

8x16 Plain

$41.99

8x16 Standard

$46.99

8x16 Deluxe

$53.99

12x16 Plain

$56.99

12x16 Standard

$61.99

12x16 Deluxe

$71.99

16x16 Plain

$70.99

16x16 Standard

$77.99

16x16 Deluxe

$88.49

24x16 Plain

$101.99

24x16 Standard

$111.99

24x16 Deluxe

$121.99

Sheet Cake 3

8x12 Plain

$37.99

8x12 Standard

$42.99

8x12 Deluxe

$47.99

8x16 Plain

$47.99

8x16 Standard

$52.99

8x16 Deluxe

$59.99

12x16 Plain

$63.99

12x16 Standard

$69.99

12x16 Deluxe

$78.99

16x16 Plain

$78.99

16x16 Standard

$85.99

16x16 Deluxe

$96.99

24x16 Plain

$111.99

24x16 Standard

$118.99

24x16 Deluxe

$131.99

Round Cake 1

4" Round Plain

$14.99

4" Round Standard

$17.99

6" Round Plain

$22.99

6" Round Standard

$27.99

6" Round Deluxe

$32.99

8" Round Plain

$28.99

8" Round Standard

$32.99

8" Round Deluxe

$37.99

10" Round Plain

$42.99

10" Round Standard

$48.99

10" Round Deluxe

$58.99

12" Round Plain

$63.99

12" Round Standard

$68.99

12" Round Deluxe

$80.99

14" Round Plain

$83.99

14" Round Standard

$90.99

14" Round Deluxe

$105.99

Round Cake 2

6" Round Plain

$25.99

6" Round Standard

$29.99

6" Round Deluxe

$34.99

8" Round Plain

$30.99

8" Round Standard

$35.99

8" Round Deluxe

$40.99

10" Round Plain

$45.99

10" Round Standard

$51.99

10" Round Deluxe

$61.99

12" Round Plain

$68.99

12" Round Standard

$73.99

12" Round Deluxe

$87.99

14" Round Plain

$91.99

14" Round Standard

$98.99

14" Round Deluxe

$113.99

Round Cake 3

4" Round Plain

4" Round Standard

6" Round Plain

$27.99

6" Round Standard

$33.99

6" Round Deluxe

$37.99

8' Round Plain

$32.99

8" Round Standard

$37.99

8" Round Deluxe

$46.99

10" Round Plain

$48.99

10" Round Standard

$54.99

10" Round Deluxe

$65.99

12" Round Plain

$73.99

12" Round Standard

$83.99

12" Round Deluxe

$85.99

14" Round Plain

$97.99

14" Round Standard

$110.99

14" Round Deluxe

$125.99

Other Cakes

Pecan Wafer

$16.99

Rainbow Cake

$32.99

Double Rainbow

$60.99

9" Cheesecake

$32.99

6" Cheesecake

$19.99

7"Angel Food

$7.99

7" Iced Angel

$11.99

7"Strawberry Angel

$19.99

10"Angel Food

$10.99

10"Iced Angel

$14.99

10"Strawbwerry Angel

$25.99

1/2 Egg Cake

$21.99

Whole Egg Cake

$37.99

8" Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$13.99

10" Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$15.99

LOCAL

Local Delivery

$20.00

WEDDING

Inside 820

$75.00

Outsde 820

$125.00

Plates & Napkins

Small Plates

$4.25

Large Plates

$5.99

Small Napkins

$4.99

Large Napkins

$5.99

Candles

Long Caspari Candles

$8.25

Number Candles

$2.50

Small Glitter Candles

$1.50

$4.95 Caspari Candles

$4.95

Candy Stripe Candles

$2.50

Gold Number Caspari Candles

$6.00

Toys

$1.00

$1.00

$2.00

$2.00

$3.00

$3.00

$4.00

$4.00

$5.00

$5.00

$6.00

$6.00

$7.00

$7.00

$8.00

$8.00

$9.00

$9.00

$10.00

$10.00

Cards

2.95 Card

$2.95

3.50 Card

$3.50

3.95 Card

$3.95

4.95 Card

$4.95

6.95 Card

$6.95
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4705 Camp Bowie, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Directions

Blue Bonnet Bakery image
Blue Bonnet Bakery image
Blue Bonnet Bakery image

