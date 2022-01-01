Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Box Seafood Company

Coho Point

Winchester Bay, OR 97467

Order Again

Appetizers

Tuna Dip

$11.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.00

Crab Cocktail

$20.00

Smoked Salmon dip

$12.00

Smoked tuna dip

$12.00

Rolls

Dungeness crab roll

$25.00

1/4 lb of chilled Dungeness crab meat in a buttery grilled bun with mayo, lemon butter, and house-made Sea Dust seasoning

Oregon Pink Shrimp roll

$15.00

Chilled wild-caught pink shrimp in a buttery grilled bun with mayo, lemon butter, and house-made Sea Dust seasoning

The Drifter (sirracha shrimp)

$15.00

Chilled albacore tuna in a buttery grilled bun with mayo, lemon butter, and house-made Sea Dust seasoning

The Harvester (classic tuna)

$16.00

The Grizzly (buffalo tuna)

$16.00

The Mary Louise (jalapeno tuna)

$16.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

PB&J

$7.00

Classic Tuna Roll

$16.00

Dungeness Mac Dog

$14.00

Smoked salmon roll

$16.00

Rock n Roll

$14.00

Fresh baked halibut Roll

$18.00

Smoked Tuna Roll

$16.00

Fresh Bake Tuna Roll

$16.00

Oyster Roll

$12.00

Soups

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Cioppino

$9.00

Smoked salmon chowder

$9.00

Seafood Chowder

$9.00

Sides

Mac Salad

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Vinegar based slaw

Broccoli Salad

$3.00

BBQ

Halibut Plate

$22.00

Oysters

$12.00

Lingcod Plate

$20.00

Rockfish Plate

$14.00

King Salmon plate

$28.00

Tuna

$20.00

Clam

$4.00

Tuna Taco

$7.00

Tri tip plate

$18.00

Extras

Grilled roll

$2.00

Extra chips

$2.00

Just a dog

$3.50

Summer specials

Hawaiian Mac salad

$8.00

Mac w/crab

$23.00

Mac/shrimp

$13.00

Mac/tuna

$14.00

Mac/ smoked salmon

$16.00

Market

Ceviche

$14.00

Desert

Bread pudden

$5.00

On Draft

Ninkasi Trailhead

$7.00

Pelican Kiwanda Cream Ale

$7.00

Buoy IPA

$7.00

7 Devils Spindrift IPA

$7.00

7 Devils Endless Summer Blonde

$7.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$8.00

Treble Clef Hef

$7.00

Arch Rock Porter

$7.00

Ninkasi beer NW Lager

$6.00

Ace pear

$8.00

Taster flight

$9.00

Cans- Alcoholic

Truly Lemonades

$4.00

Truly Seltzers

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Sisters Seltzer

$5.00

Cocao Cow

$8.00

Arch Rock Porter

$7.00

Narragansett

$4.00

Underwood Wine

Old Rasputin

$8.00

Oakshire Amber

$6.00

Champagne

$9.00

Kim Crawford white wine

$9.00

Hamms

$4.00

Reformation Red

$5.00

Ella Pilsner

$5.00

Cans- Non Alcoholic

Soda

Humm Kombucha

Bang

Bubbly

Well-being

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Cab Sauv

$8.00

Red Blend

$8.00

Bandit red blend box

$18.00

Bandit Pinot grid box

$18.00

Bandit Cabernet box

$18.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Chardonnay box

$18.00

Bandit Rose

$8.00

Bandit Rose Box

$18.00

Merchandise

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Baseball T-Shirt

Short Sleeve Blue

Womens V Neck

ATV Hoodie

Gray Hoodie

Fisherman and Mermaid Tee

$25.00

Blue sweatshirt

$45.00

Food

Bratwurst

$14.00

Pretzel cheese dip

$6.00

Beer cheese soup

$6.00

Beer cheese soup bread bowl

$10.00

Potatoes

$4.00

Beer cheese dip chips

$5.00

Broccoli w cheese

$6.00

German chocolate cake

$7.00

Drink

Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A seafood market and restaurant serving the Oregon Coast's freshest fish, direct from Boat to Box. Our waterfront beer garden with games like cornhole and giant Jenga is the perfect place to enjoy a beautiful day outside with friends and family. Rotating live music throughout the summer.

Location

Coho Point, Winchester Bay, OR 97467

Directions

