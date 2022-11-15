A map showing the location of Blue BridgeView gallery

Blue Bridge

review star

No reviews yet

2600-A Doyle Street

Newport, AR 72112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Baklava
Build Your Own or Plain Latte
BLUE PIG Sausage Roll (Cream Cheese/ sausage)

Signature Coffee

Blue Bridge Americano (2 shots + water)

Blue Bridge Americano (2 shots + water)

$2.75+

2 shots of espresso plus water

Escobar Americano ( 4 shots + water)

Escobar Americano ( 4 shots + water)

$4.25+

4 shots of espresso plus water

Black River Brew (1 shot + drip brew)

Black River Brew (1 shot + drip brew)

$3.75+

Drip coffee + 1 shot espresso added

White River Brew (2 shots + drip brew)

White River Brew (2 shots + drip brew)

$4.00+

Drip coffee + 2 shots espresso added

Cache River Cappuccino (2 shots plus steamed milk)

Cache River Cappuccino (2 shots plus steamed milk)

$4.00+

1 shot espresso, 1/2 steamed milk and 1/2 foamed milk

Farmers Brew (drip brew)

Farmers Brew (drip brew)

$2.50+
Espresso Single Shot (no water added)

Espresso Single Shot (no water added)

$2.00
Espresso Double Shot (only no water added)

Espresso Double Shot (only no water added)

$2.50
Espresso triple shot (no water added)

Espresso triple shot (no water added)

$3.00
Espresso Quad (no water added)

Espresso Quad (no water added)

$3.50

Latte/Iced/Blended

(small 1 shot espresso) syrup of choice, shaken with ice and milk

Almond Joy

$4.65+

Almond, Coconut, and Chocolate Syrup added to espresso and your choice of milk. Served hot, over ice, or blended with ice.

Baklava

$4.65+

Butter Pecan & Vanilla added to espresso and your choice of milk served hot, over ice, or blended with ice.

Blondie

$4.65+

Caramel & White Chocolate syrup mixed with espresso & steamed milk.

Bruno Black Bear

$4.65+

Black Cherry and Chocolate added to espresso and your choice of milk served Hot, Iced, or Blended with Ice.

Build Your Own or Plain Latte

Build Your Own or Plain Latte

$4.00+

Milk foam- 1/3 steamed milk 2/3 espresso

Caramel

$4.65+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$4.65+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Syrup added to espresso and your choice of milk. Served Hot, Over Ice, or Blended with Ice.

Chocolate Truffle

$4.65+

Chocolate & Hazelnut mixed with espresso and your choice of milk served Hot, over Ice, or blended.

Cocca Loca

$4.65+

Espresso, your choice of milk, mixed with chocolate, English Toffee syrup served hot, iced, or blended

Delta Mocha Iced or Blended

Delta Mocha Iced or Blended

$4.65+

Chocolate flavoring, with ice, espresso plus cold milk shaken

German Chocolate Cake

$4.65+

Chocolate, Caramel, Butter Pecan, and Coconut syrup added to espresso and your choice of milk. Served Hot, over Ice, or Blended.

Gone Nuts

$4.65+

Almond, Hazelnut, Butter Pecan added to Espresso and your choice of milk. Served Hot, Iced, or Blended with Ice.

Hot Toddy

$4.65+

Butter Rum and Cinnamon syrup added to Espresso and Milk of your choice.

Jamaican

$4.65+

mocha, coconut

Milky Way

$4.65+

Chocolate and Caramel with espresso served iced, blended, or Hot.

Mud Mocha Latte

Mud Mocha Latte

$4.65+

Chocolate syrup added to espresso and your choice of milk. Served over ice, blended with ice, or served hot.

Peanut Butter Cup

$4.65+

Peanut Butter and Chocolate syrup added to espresso and your choice of milk. Hot, Iced, or blended.

Pecan Pie

$4.65+

Caramel, Butter Pecan, and Vanilla Bean syrup added to espresso and your milk of choice. Served Hot, Iced, or Blended.

S'More

S'More

$4.65+
Snicker Bar Latte

Snicker Bar Latte

$4.65+

Caramel + Chocolate + Hazelnut w/ Steamed Milk & Espresso

Snickerdoodle

$4.65+

Snow Cream

$4.65+

White Chocolate, French Vanilla added to espresso and your choice of milk served Hot, Iced, or Blended.

Sugar Cookie

$4.65+

Sugar Free Bruno Black Bear

$4.65+

Top of the Morning

$4.65+

Irish Cream, Toffee, Caramel

Twiggy

$4.65+

amaretto, white chocolate, caramel

Vanilla

$4.65+

White Chocolate

$4.65+

Patty Cakes

$4.65+

Raspberry and Vanilla Syrup added to espresso and your choice of milk. Served hot, over ice, or blended with ice.

Midnight Bonfire

$4.65+

Salty Beach

$4.65+

White Lightning

$4.65+

Bucking Red Bull

Blue Bridge/Red Bull (Blue Raspberry)

Blue Bridge/Red Bull (Blue Raspberry)

$4.55+

Raspberry syrup mixed with Red Bull 8.4 fluid oz can ice added

Dragon Baby (Raspberry)

Dragon Baby (Raspberry)

$4.55+

Monin Raspberry syrup 8.4 oz can of Red Bull Ice added and stirred

Granny Smith Green Apple

Granny Smith Green Apple

$4.55+

Monin Granny Smith Apple Syrup + 8.4 oz of Red Bull Ice added and stirred

Emerald Coast (Green Apple / Coconut)

Emerald Coast (Green Apple / Coconut)

$4.55+

Green Apple and Coconut Syrup 8.4 oz of Red Bull Ice added and stirred

Blue Angel Breeze

$4.55+

Monin Blue Raspberry and Coconut syrup 8.4 oz Red Bull Ice added and stirred

I'm Your Huckleberry

$4.55+

Monin Huckleberry syrup 8.4 oz Red Bull Ice added and stirred

Cherry Bomb

$4.55+

Strawberry

$4.55+

Sugar Free Dragon Baby

$4.55+

Sugar free raspberry syrup added to sugar free Red Bull.

Sugar Free “Bruno The Bear” Red Bull

$4.55+

Sugar Free Black Cherry mixed with Sugar Free Red Bull.

Sugar Free Blue Bridge (Blue Raspberry)

$4.55+

Sugar Free Cherry Bomb

$4.55+

Sugar Free “i’m Your Huckleberry”

$4.55+

Sugar Free Blue Angel Breeze

$4.55+

Red Bull Can 12 oz

$5.35

Red Bull Can 8 oz

$4.35

Build your own

$4.00+

Add your combination of syrup to build your own drink.

Teas / Matcha/ Chai / London Fog/ flavored syrup options

Classic Southern Sweet Tea

Classic Southern Sweet Tea

$2.50+
Classic Unsweet Tea

Classic Unsweet Tea

$2.50+
Chai Latte (Cold or Hot)

Chai Latte (Cold or Hot)

$4.25+

Chai Latte Steamed Milk

London Fog /Earl Grey Tea

$4.25+

London Fog consists of earl grey tea, frothed / steamed milk, and vanilla syrup.

Matcha

$4.25+

Matcha is finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves, traditionally consumed in East Asia. The green tea plants used for matcha are shade-grown for three to four weeks before harvest; the stems and veins are removed during processing.

Steeped Lemon Hot or Iced

Steeped Lemon Hot or Iced

$2.25+

Country Peach Passion Caffeine Free

$2.25+

Steeped Ginger Peach

$2.25+
Steeped Mango Hot or Iced

Steeped Mango Hot or Iced

$2.25+

Steeped True Blueberry Caffeine Free

$2.25+

Steeped Black Cherry Berry Caffeine Free

$2.25+

Steeped Earl Grey Hot or Iced

$2.25+
Steeped Ginger Hot or Iced

Steeped Ginger Hot or Iced

$2.25+
Steeped Jasmine Hot or Iced

Steeped Jasmine Hot or Iced

$2.25+

Jasmine, Green Tea

Calm Yo Tummy lavender & fennel

$2.25+

Steeped Country Peach Caffeine Fee

$2.25+
Steeped Peppermint Hot or Iced Caffeine Free

Steeped Peppermint Hot or Iced Caffeine Free

$2.25+

Steeped Raspberry Zinger Caffeine Free

$2.25+

Steeped Wild Berry Zinger Caffeine Free

$2.25+

Steeped Pomegranate

$2.25+

Steeped Black Cherry Berry

$2.25+
Ceylon Tea

Ceylon Tea

$2.25+

Chocolate chips mixed with Ceylon Black Tea

Stress Less Tea (citrus chamomile)

$2.25+

All organic: Lemon Balm, Chamomile, Oatstraw, Orange, Red Raspberry. Caffeine Free

Steeped Turmeric Tea

$2.25+

Detoxify Tea. Caffeine Free

Steeped Guava Ginseng

Steeped Guava Ginseng

$2.25+

Green Tea, Guava Leaves, Panax Ginseng, Natural Flavoring. Less caffeine than black teas.

Earl Grey Latte

$4.25+

Earl Grey Latte consists of steeped earl grey tea, frothed/steamed milk and sweetener or syrup of choice.

Lemonade Refreshers

Any syrup flavor can be added to lemonade or soda of your choice.

Traditional Lemonade / add syrup flavor

$3.00+

Sassy Sunrise (Strawberry Lemonade)

$3.50+

Sodas / Water

Add any syrup flavor to your soda of choice,

Blue Bridge Spritzer (Syrup added to soda over ice)

$2.90+

Your choice of Syrup added to soda and poured over ice.

Coca Cola

$1.15+

Diet Coke

$1.15+

Dr. Pepper

$1.15+

Sprite

$1.15+

Cup of Ice Water

$0.50+

Fruit Smoothie

All natural Fruit Puree blended with milk and ice. Whip cream and sweetener options available.
Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.75+
Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$4.75+
Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$4.75+

Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.75+

Floats, Milkshakes, Milk, Hot Chocolates/ Ice Cream/Affogato

2 Scoops of vanilla ice cream, 2 shots of hot espresso poured over and topped with Mocha drizzled on top.
COKE Float

COKE Float

$4.65+

3 scoops of Ice cream topped with espresso coffee and chocolate drizzle

Milkshake

$4.65+

Milk per cup 16 oz/ add flavor

$1.75+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.50+

Cocoa powder, heated milk, vanilla, topped with whipped or marshmallows

Affogato (2 scoops ice cream, hot espresso shot, chocolate drizzle, whip cream)

$4.50

Place 2 scoops of ice cream (vanilla) in a cup, then pour in a shot of espresso or 3 tablespoons strong brewed coffee. Top with dark chocolate Drizzle and whip cream.

Single Scoop Cone

$2.95

Double Scoop Cone

$3.95

Triple Scoop Regular Cone

$4.95

The Daily Bread

Credit Card Fee

$0.50

Casserole Only or Soup only (only NO sides /NO drink)

$5.00

Apple Pie

$3.00

Will need 48 hour preorder to allow for hand made cinnamon rolls by the pan.

Muffins

Muffins

$3.10

Bagel

$3.00+
Cookies

Cookies

$1.30
Brownies

Brownies

$1.95

BLUE PIG Sausage Roll (Cream Cheese/ sausage)

$3.75

Sausage cooked and mixed with cream cheese, rolled in homemade bread and baked.

SLIDER Ham and Cheese

$3.75

Spicy Pig in a Blanket

$3.75

Smoked spicy sausage, wrapped in homemade bread, topped with honey butter.

Pig in a Blanket

$3.75

Homemade yeast bread topped with honey butter, smoked sausage, and cheddar cheese.

Breakfast Casserole

$3.95

Cake plain per slice (Strawberry or Banana)

$2.20

Bundt Cake (6 inch)

$30.00

Cookie Cake

$30.00

Gallon latte

$35.00+

Order your favorite Iced Latte, in notes specify type There is an upcharge for all alternative milks except whole milk. (Heavy Whip is not an option per gallon orders)

Blue Bridge Candles $ Jelly Jar

BlueBridge Candle 3 oz wax

$9.00

BlueBridge Candle Jar

$20.00

Jelly (jar)

$6.00

Special Event Blue Bridge Coffee Beans & BlueBridge Towels

Blue Bridge Coffee Beans

$18.00

Blue Bridge Towel

$12.00

Cold Latte 20 oz

$5.00

Drip Brew 20 oz

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Special

$1.00

Child Size T-Shirt

$12.00

Adult Size T-Shirt

$15.00

Reindeer Individual (48) PAIR

$96.00

Small Wax Bag

$9.00

T-shirts

Youth sizes

$15.00

Adult sizes XS-XL

$19.00

Adult 2XL or larger

$22.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2600-A Doyle Street, Newport, AR 72112

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 205
2123 malcom ave Newport, AR 72112
View restaurantnext
Nova Joe's - Southside
orange star4.9 • 166
1959 Batesville Blvd Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito III
orange star4.4 • 99
5 Eagle Mountain Blvd Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Mi Pueblito ll
orange star4.2 • 238
3050 Harrison St Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Batesville AR
orange starNo Reviews
3000 Jennings Lane Batesville, AR 72501
View restaurantnext
Hard Brew Coffee Company - 3613 Arkansas 367
orange starNo Reviews
3613 Arkansas 367 Bald Knob, AR 72010
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Newport
Batesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Memphis
review star
Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)
Millington
review star
No reviews yet
Conway
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
North Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Southaven
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Little Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cordova
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston