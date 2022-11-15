Blue Bridge
2600-A Doyle Street
Newport, AR 72112
Signature Coffee
Blue Bridge Americano (2 shots + water)
2 shots of espresso plus water
Escobar Americano ( 4 shots + water)
4 shots of espresso plus water
Black River Brew (1 shot + drip brew)
Drip coffee + 1 shot espresso added
White River Brew (2 shots + drip brew)
Drip coffee + 2 shots espresso added
Cache River Cappuccino (2 shots plus steamed milk)
1 shot espresso, 1/2 steamed milk and 1/2 foamed milk
Farmers Brew (drip brew)
Espresso Single Shot (no water added)
Espresso Double Shot (only no water added)
Espresso triple shot (no water added)
Espresso Quad (no water added)
Latte/Iced/Blended
Almond Joy
Almond, Coconut, and Chocolate Syrup added to espresso and your choice of milk. Served hot, over ice, or blended with ice.
Baklava
Butter Pecan & Vanilla added to espresso and your choice of milk served hot, over ice, or blended with ice.
Blondie
Caramel & White Chocolate syrup mixed with espresso & steamed milk.
Bruno Black Bear
Black Cherry and Chocolate added to espresso and your choice of milk served Hot, Iced, or Blended with Ice.
Build Your Own or Plain Latte
Milk foam- 1/3 steamed milk 2/3 espresso
Caramel
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Syrup added to espresso and your choice of milk. Served Hot, Over Ice, or Blended with Ice.
Chocolate Truffle
Chocolate & Hazelnut mixed with espresso and your choice of milk served Hot, over Ice, or blended.
Cocca Loca
Espresso, your choice of milk, mixed with chocolate, English Toffee syrup served hot, iced, or blended
Delta Mocha Iced or Blended
Chocolate flavoring, with ice, espresso plus cold milk shaken
German Chocolate Cake
Chocolate, Caramel, Butter Pecan, and Coconut syrup added to espresso and your choice of milk. Served Hot, over Ice, or Blended.
Gone Nuts
Almond, Hazelnut, Butter Pecan added to Espresso and your choice of milk. Served Hot, Iced, or Blended with Ice.
Hot Toddy
Butter Rum and Cinnamon syrup added to Espresso and Milk of your choice.
Jamaican
mocha, coconut
Milky Way
Chocolate and Caramel with espresso served iced, blended, or Hot.
Mud Mocha Latte
Chocolate syrup added to espresso and your choice of milk. Served over ice, blended with ice, or served hot.
Peanut Butter Cup
Peanut Butter and Chocolate syrup added to espresso and your choice of milk. Hot, Iced, or blended.
Pecan Pie
Caramel, Butter Pecan, and Vanilla Bean syrup added to espresso and your milk of choice. Served Hot, Iced, or Blended.
S'More
Snicker Bar Latte
Caramel + Chocolate + Hazelnut w/ Steamed Milk & Espresso
Snickerdoodle
Snow Cream
White Chocolate, French Vanilla added to espresso and your choice of milk served Hot, Iced, or Blended.
Sugar Cookie
Sugar Free Bruno Black Bear
Top of the Morning
Irish Cream, Toffee, Caramel
Twiggy
amaretto, white chocolate, caramel
Vanilla
White Chocolate
Patty Cakes
Raspberry and Vanilla Syrup added to espresso and your choice of milk. Served hot, over ice, or blended with ice.
Midnight Bonfire
Salty Beach
White Lightning
Bucking Red Bull
Blue Bridge/Red Bull (Blue Raspberry)
Raspberry syrup mixed with Red Bull 8.4 fluid oz can ice added
Dragon Baby (Raspberry)
Monin Raspberry syrup 8.4 oz can of Red Bull Ice added and stirred
Granny Smith Green Apple
Monin Granny Smith Apple Syrup + 8.4 oz of Red Bull Ice added and stirred
Emerald Coast (Green Apple / Coconut)
Green Apple and Coconut Syrup 8.4 oz of Red Bull Ice added and stirred
Blue Angel Breeze
Monin Blue Raspberry and Coconut syrup 8.4 oz Red Bull Ice added and stirred
I'm Your Huckleberry
Monin Huckleberry syrup 8.4 oz Red Bull Ice added and stirred
Cherry Bomb
Strawberry
Sugar Free Dragon Baby
Sugar free raspberry syrup added to sugar free Red Bull.
Sugar Free “Bruno The Bear” Red Bull
Sugar Free Black Cherry mixed with Sugar Free Red Bull.
Sugar Free Blue Bridge (Blue Raspberry)
Sugar Free Cherry Bomb
Sugar Free “i’m Your Huckleberry”
Sugar Free Blue Angel Breeze
Red Bull Can 12 oz
Red Bull Can 8 oz
Build your own
Add your combination of syrup to build your own drink.
Teas / Matcha/ Chai / London Fog/ flavored syrup options
Classic Southern Sweet Tea
Classic Unsweet Tea
Chai Latte (Cold or Hot)
Chai Latte Steamed Milk
London Fog /Earl Grey Tea
London Fog consists of earl grey tea, frothed / steamed milk, and vanilla syrup.
Matcha
Matcha is finely ground powder of specially grown and processed green tea leaves, traditionally consumed in East Asia. The green tea plants used for matcha are shade-grown for three to four weeks before harvest; the stems and veins are removed during processing.
Steeped Lemon Hot or Iced
Country Peach Passion Caffeine Free
Steeped Ginger Peach
Steeped Mango Hot or Iced
Steeped True Blueberry Caffeine Free
Steeped Black Cherry Berry Caffeine Free
Steeped Earl Grey Hot or Iced
Steeped Ginger Hot or Iced
Steeped Jasmine Hot or Iced
Jasmine, Green Tea
Calm Yo Tummy lavender & fennel
Steeped Country Peach Caffeine Fee
Steeped Peppermint Hot or Iced Caffeine Free
Steeped Raspberry Zinger Caffeine Free
Steeped Wild Berry Zinger Caffeine Free
Steeped Pomegranate
Steeped Black Cherry Berry
Ceylon Tea
Chocolate chips mixed with Ceylon Black Tea
Stress Less Tea (citrus chamomile)
All organic: Lemon Balm, Chamomile, Oatstraw, Orange, Red Raspberry. Caffeine Free
Steeped Turmeric Tea
Detoxify Tea. Caffeine Free
Steeped Guava Ginseng
Green Tea, Guava Leaves, Panax Ginseng, Natural Flavoring. Less caffeine than black teas.
Earl Grey Latte
Earl Grey Latte consists of steeped earl grey tea, frothed/steamed milk and sweetener or syrup of choice.
Lemonade Refreshers
Sodas / Water
Fruit Smoothie
Floats, Milkshakes, Milk, Hot Chocolates/ Ice Cream/Affogato
COKE Float
3 scoops of Ice cream topped with espresso coffee and chocolate drizzle
Milkshake
Milk per cup 16 oz/ add flavor
Hot Chocolate
Cocoa powder, heated milk, vanilla, topped with whipped or marshmallows
Affogato (2 scoops ice cream, hot espresso shot, chocolate drizzle, whip cream)
Place 2 scoops of ice cream (vanilla) in a cup, then pour in a shot of espresso or 3 tablespoons strong brewed coffee. Top with dark chocolate Drizzle and whip cream.
Single Scoop Cone
Double Scoop Cone
Triple Scoop Regular Cone
The Daily Bread
Credit Card Fee
Casserole Only or Soup only (only NO sides /NO drink)
Apple Pie
Will need 48 hour preorder to allow for hand made cinnamon rolls by the pan.
Muffins
Bagel
Cookies
Brownies
BLUE PIG Sausage Roll (Cream Cheese/ sausage)
Sausage cooked and mixed with cream cheese, rolled in homemade bread and baked.
SLIDER Ham and Cheese
Spicy Pig in a Blanket
Smoked spicy sausage, wrapped in homemade bread, topped with honey butter.
Pig in a Blanket
Homemade yeast bread topped with honey butter, smoked sausage, and cheddar cheese.
Breakfast Casserole
Cake plain per slice (Strawberry or Banana)
Bundt Cake (6 inch)
Cookie Cake
Gallon latte
Order your favorite Iced Latte, in notes specify type There is an upcharge for all alternative milks except whole milk. (Heavy Whip is not an option per gallon orders)
Blue Bridge Candles $ Jelly Jar
Special Event Blue Bridge Coffee Beans & BlueBridge Towels
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
