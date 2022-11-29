Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Burro

5726 E.7th st

Long Beach, CA 90803

Popular Items

Breakfast Ham Burrito
Pollo Asado Burrito
Carne Asada Egg & Cheese

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Ham Burrito

Breakfast Ham Burrito

$7.25

Ham, egg, cheese and fries

Breakfast Bacon Burrito

Breakfast Bacon Burrito

$7.25

Bacon, egg, cheese and fries

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

Egg, cheese and beans

Carne Asada Egg & Cheese

Carne Asada Egg & Cheese

$9.25

Angus steak, egg and cheese

Breakfast Blues Breakfast Fries

$9.25

BURRITOS

California Burrito

California Burrito

$11.25

Angus steak, fries, cheese and sour cream

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.25

Angus steak with guacamole and salsa fresca

Adobada Burrito

Adobada Burrito

$10.25

Marinated pork, guacamole, diced onions and cilantro

Pollo Asado Burrito

Pollo Asado Burrito

$10.25

Marinated chicken, guacamole and salsa fresca

Surf -N-Turf Burrito

Surf -N-Turf Burrito

$11.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and special sauce

Campechana Burrito

Campechana Burrito

$11.25

Angus steak, adobada, guacamole, fries, cheese and sour cream

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.25

Straight beans and cheese

Mclovin Burrito

$25.00

Adobada pork, angus steak, 3 rolled tacos lettuce, shredded cheese, cotija cheese, sour cream, guacamole salsa fresca and special sauce

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$12.25

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and special sauce

TACOS

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Angus steak, guacamole, diced onions, cilantro with soft corn tortilla

Pollo Asado Taco

Pollo Asado Taco

$4.00

Marinated chicken, guacamole, diced onions, cilantro with soft corn tortilla

Adobada Taco

Adobada Taco

$4.00

Marinated pork, guacamole, diced onions, cilantro with soft corn tortilla

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, salsa fresca, special sauce and cotija cheese with soft corn tortilla

Surf-N-Turf Taco

Surf-N-Turf Taco

$6.00

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca, special sauce and cotija cheese with soft corn tortilla

SALAD

Carne Asada Salad

$10.25

Angus steak, romaine lettuce, salsa fresca and slice avocado with a side of vinaigrette dressing and cotija cheese

Pollo Asado Salad

$10.25

Marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, salsa fresca and sliced avocado with a side of vinaigrette dressing and cotija cheese

Surf-N-Turf Salad

$12.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, romaine lettuce, salsa fresca, special sauce and cotija cheese

Shrimp Salad

$11.25

Grilled shrimp, romaine lettuce, salsa fresca, sliced avocado, special sauce and cotija cheese

ROLLED TACOS

(3) Rolled Tacos

$6.25

Shredded beef, sour cream, guacamole, romaine lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and cotija cheese

(5) Rolled Tacos

$10.25

Shredded beef, sour cream, guacamole, romaine lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and cotija cheese

Blue's Famous Rolled Tacos

Blue's Famous Rolled Tacos

$15.25

5 shredded beef rolled tacos, sour cream, guacamole, romaine lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and cotija cheese, topped with carne asada, shrimp and special sauce

CHIPS

Regular Carne Asada Chips

$10.25

Angus steak, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and cotija cheese

Large Carne Asada Chips

$13.25

Angus steak, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and cotija cheese

Regular Pollo Asado Chips

$10.25

Marinated chicken, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Large Pollo Asado Chips

$13.25

Marinated chicken, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Regular Adobada Chips

$10.25

Marinated pork, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Large Adobada Chips

$13.25

Marinated pork, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Regular Surf-N-Turf Chips

$12.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, cheese, guacamole, special sauce and cotija cheese

Large Surf-N-Turf Chips

$18.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, cheese, guacamole, special sauce and cotija cheese

Regular Campechana Chips

$11.25

Angus steak, adobada, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Large Campechana Chips

$14.25

Angus steak, adobada, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Small Chips

$3.00

Large Chips

$4.00

FRIES

Regular Carne Asada Fries

Regular Carne Asada Fries

$10.25

Angus steak, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and cotija cheese

Large Carne Asada Fries

Large Carne Asada Fries

$13.25

Angus steak, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and cotija cheese

Regular Pollo Asado Fries

$10.25

Marinated chicken, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Large Pollo Asado Fries

$13.25

Marinated chicken, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Regular Adobada Fries

$10.25

Marinated pork, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Large Adobada Fries

$13.25

Marinated pork, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Regular Surf-N-Turf Fries

$12.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, cheese, guacamole, special sauce and cotija cheese

Large Surf-N-Turf Fries

$18.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, cheese, guacamole, special sauce and cotija cheese

Regular Campechana Fries

$11.25

Angus steak, adobada, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Large Campechana Fries

$14.25

Angus steak, adobada, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and cotija cheese

Regular French Fries

$3.00

Large French Fries

$4.00

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.25

Cheese on a delicious flour tortilla!

Asada Quesadilla

Asada Quesadilla

$10.25

Angus steak, guacamole and salsa fresca

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$10.25

Marinated chicken, guacamole and salsa fresca

Adobada Quesadilla

Adobada Quesadilla

$10.25

Marinated pork, guacamole, diced onions and cilantro

Surf-N-Turf Quesadilla

Surf-N-Turf Quesadilla

$13.25

Grilled shrimp, angus steak, lettuce, cheese, salsa fresca and special sauce

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.25

Shrimp and cheese

SHAKES

"New" Cinnamon Churro Shake

"New" Cinnamon Churro Shake

$6.00

Blue Horchata Shake

$6.00

Mazapan Shake

$6.00

Dulce De Leche Shake

$6.00

Vanilla Shake

$6.00

Chocolate Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Shake

$6.00

Oreo Cookie Fantasy Shake

$6.00

Choco Banana Shake

$6.00

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$6.00

Salted Caramel Shake

$6.00

Banana Shake

$6.00

Strawberry Banana Shake

$6.00

Pineapple Express Shake

$6.00

Cafe de la Olla Shake

$6.00

DRINKS

Regular Drink

Regular Drink

$2.00
Large Drink

Large Drink

$3.00
Regular Blue Horchata

Regular Blue Horchata

$3.00
Large Blue Horchata

Large Blue Horchata

$4.00
Regular Cucumber Pineapple

Regular Cucumber Pineapple

$3.00
Large Cucumber Pineapple

Large Cucumber Pineapple

$4.00
Regular Fresa Agua

Regular Fresa Agua

$3.00
Large Fresa Agua

Large Fresa Agua

$4.00
Bottled Sangria

Bottled Sangria

$3.00
Bottled Pepsi

Bottled Pepsi

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cafe de Olla

$3.00

SALSA EXTRAS

Green Salsa

$0.50

Habanero Salsa

$0.50

Red Salsa

$0.50

Special Sauce

$0.50

Vinegrette Dressing

$2.00

8 oz Green Salsa

$3.00

8 oz Habanero Salsa

$3.00

8 oz Red Salsa

$3.00

8 oz Special Sauce

$3.00

16 oz Green Salsa

$5.50

16 oz Habanero Salsa

$5.50

16 oz Red Salsa

$5.50

16 oz Special Sauce

$5.50

SIDES

8 oz Refried Beans

$2.00

16 oz Refried Beans

$3.50

4 oz Guacamole

$2.50

8 oz Guacamole

$4.99

16 oz Guacamole

$8.99

4 oz Sour Cream

$2.50

8 oz Sour Cream

$2.99

16 oz Sour Cream

$5.50

4 oz Shredded Cheese

$1.75

Flour Tortilla

$1.75

(3) Corn Tortillas

$1.75

(4) Chiles Serranos

$2.00

Side of Salsa Fresca 4 OZ

$1.00

DESSERT

Nemo's Chocolate Cake

$1.99

Nemo's Banana Cake

$1.99

Nemo's Strawberry Cake

$1.99

Nemo's Carrot Cake

$1.99

CATERING

Build Your Own Taco Pack

Build Your Own Taco Pack

$150.00
Rolled Tacos Pack

Rolled Tacos Pack

$35.00
Salad Pack

Salad Pack

$40.00
Burrito Pack

Burrito Pack

$180.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Our mission is to delight every guest in a way that creates raving fans!

Location

5726 E.7th st, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

