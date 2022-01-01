Blue Cactus imageView gallery

Blue Cactus

100 Reviews

1214 Boardwalk

Ocean City, NJ 08226

Order Again

Bowls

Tacos Bowls

$12.00

Chips

Bowl of chips

$4.00

Chips & Guacamole

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Chips & Salsa Fresca

$7.00

Joy's Dip Loco

$15.00

Dessert

Apple Pie Empanada

$7.00

Sopapillas

$7.00

Nachos

Nachos

$13.00

Quesadilla

Beef Quesadilla

$12.00

Carnitas Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Mahi & Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Mahi & Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

Mahi Quesadilla

$13.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Surf and turf Quesadilla

$14.00

Veggie Quesadilla--Bell Peppers/Onions

$9.00

Sides

Beans

$3.00

Guma Pie Sea (3)

$9.00

Guma Pies Land (3)

$8.00

Queso Large

$2.00

Queso Small

$1.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Guacamole Large

$4.00

Side Guacamole Small

$2.00

Side Salsa Large

$3.00

Side Salsa Small

$1.50

Side Sour Cream Small

$0.50

Side Sour Cream Large

$1.00

Tacos

(1) Beef Tacos

$4.50

(1) Chicken Tacos

$6.00

(1) Shrimp Taco

$7.00

(1) Carnitas Tacos

$6.00

(1) Mahi taco

$7.00

(1) Steak Tacos

$6.00

(1) Surf and Turf Tacos Standard (Shrimp)

$10.00

(1)Surf & Turf Special (Mahi)

$10.00

(1)Veggie taco

$4.00

(3) Beef Tacos

$11.00

(3) Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

(3) Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

(3) Chicken Tacos

$15.00

(3) Land Combo

$15.00

(3) Mahi tacos

$18.00

(3) Sea Combo

$18.00

(3) Steak Tacos

$15.00

(3)Mahi & Shrimp Combo

$18.00

(3)Veggie Taco

$10.00

Take Home

Pint Guac

$14.00

Pint Queso

$10.00

Pint Salsa

$12.00

Quart Guac

$24.00

Quart Queso

$15.00

Quart Salsa

$20.00

RETAIL

2 Face-Mask Special

$3.00

Adult Long T-Shirt

$20.00

Adult Sweatshirt

$25.00

Adult T-Shirt

$18.00

Employee T-Shirt

$9.00

Face Mask

$2.00

Hank's Sauce

$9.00

Hat

$15.00

Kid's Long T-Shirt

$15.00

Kid's Short T-Shirt

$12.00

Large sticker/ magnet

$0.50

Small sticker

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markFast Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1214 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Directions

Gallery
Blue Cactus image

