Restaurant info

The Blue Circle is more than just a restaurant - it's a Bristol institution. Founded by Homer Longmire in 1931 with over 30 locations at its peak, this locality is the last one of its kind. Blue Circle has left a lasting impact on the community. With its delicious food, friendly service, and inviting atmosphere, it's no wonder that the Blue Circle has become a favorite among locals. Whether you're in the mood for a mouthwatering burger, a hearty breakfast, or a refreshing shake, the Blue Circle has something to satisfy every craving. So come on down, swap stories at the counter or let our car hops take care of you in the comfort of your car. Keith & Molly, who acquired the restaurant in October 2023, are looking forward to meeting you!

