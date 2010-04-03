Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Blue Collar Blue Collar

25 Reviews

$$

361 S Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Cocktails (Food Included in Price)

Bourbon Old Fashioned (2)

$24.00

Bourbon, Angostura Bitters, Sugar

Vodka Maid (2)

$30.00

Vodka, Fresh Lime, Mint, Cucumber, Sugar

Tequila Mule (2)

$30.00

Tequila, Fresh Lime, Fresh Ginger, Soda Water

Mezcal Christopher Oaxacan (2)

$30.00

Mezcal, Fresh Lime, Fresh OJ, Agave, Fire Water Bitters

Eggnog (2)

$30.00

Bourbon/Rum, Eggs, Cream, Milk, Cinnamon, Sugar

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday6:45 pm - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

361 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90036

