Breakfast & Brunch
American

Blue Collar

3,639 Reviews

$$

6730 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33138

Thanksgiving 2022

Thanksgiving Dinner

$499.00

One whole brined, roasted, and carved all natural turkey (with one quart of gravy) Shrimp and Grits with Neuske bacon and New Orleans “BBQ” sauce Iceberg wedge salad with bacon, shallots, tomatoes, pomegranate, & blue cheese dressing Brioche and sausage stuffing Caramelized Brussel's sprouts Sweet corn and herbed butter Charred sweet potatoes with brown butter and maple syrup Mashed Yukon gold potatoes One whole apple pie Two pints chocolate chip cookies

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Blue Collar is your home for contemporary comfort food!

Location

6730 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138

