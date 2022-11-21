Blue Corn Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Cheese Quesadilla
Blue Corn Quesadilla
Chips & Salsa

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Mix of mild to spicy salsa with housemade chips

Queso & chips

$6.75

Blend of white cheeses with chips and salsa

Queso fundido

$9.00

Queso Dip with chorizo & poblanos

Guacamole & chips

$8.75

Housemade Guacamole

Platanos Fritos

$9.00

Fried sweet plantains

Tostones

$10.00

Refried green plantains

Plantain Sampler

$11.00

Trio of plantains with dipping sauces

Island Nachos

$12.00

Nachos with black olives, artichoke hearts, tomatoes, feta and white cheeses

Black bean & Sweet potato stew

$9.25

Blend of sweet potatoes, black beans and vegetables in a tomato based broth

Nachos

$11.00

Nachos, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato sour cream & guacamole

Fried Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Fried calamari, with a chipotle aioli & red guava chili sauce

Steamed mussels

$13.00

Steamed in a roasted jalepeno & tomato creme fraiche

Tostone & Guacamole

$12.00Out of stock

Tostones with housemade guacamole

Salads

Bistec taco salad

$15.50

Black beans, rice, field greens topped w/ flank steak and topped in a mango relish

Avocado and tomato salad

$11.00

Fresh field greens with avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette

Avocado and tomato salad with Grilled Chicken $11.95

$13.50

Fresh field greens with Grilled Chicken, avocado and tomatoes, pickled red onion and our vinaigrette

Chipotle chicken salad

$14.00

Field greens, feta, artichoke hearts, black olives topped with chipotle chicken

Avocado & Tomato salad with grilled salmon

$17.00

Fresh atlantic salmon grilled and served on our avocado & tomato salad with our house made cilantro vinaigrette.

For the Carnivore

Bistec Milanesa

$18.00

Breaded and seared flank steak. black beans, rice & topped in a fresh veg slaw

Pollo y Carne Fajitas

$18.50

Chicken, steak or a mix of both sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas

Fajitas Fantastico

$20.00Out of stock

Shrimp, steak and chicken sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and tortillas.

Picadillo

$16.50

Cuban-style ground beef dish. Simmered with raisins, olives, onions, carrots, tomatoes, capers and more. Served over a bed of saffron rice and garnished with plantain chips.

Ropa Vieja

$17.50

Steamed beef of the bone, simmered in a traditional red sauce Served on a bed of saffron rice and topped with sautéed onions. Choose a side of tortillas or Cuban bread.

Roasted Pork Barbacoa

$22.00Out of stock

Blue Corn’s rendition of a barbacoa osso bucco. Slow roasted on the bone, served on a bed of charro beans, rice and steamed greens.

Pollo Milanesa

$17.00

Chicken breast lightly breaded and pan seared. Topped with a vegetable chutney and served on a bed of black beans and rice.

Platanos con Pollo

$17.50

Marinated and grilled chicken breast stuffed with ripe, sweet plantains. Topped with a fresh vegetable chutney. Served with black beans and rice.

Quesadilla

$15.50

Your choice of beef or chicken stuffed inside two flour tortillas with cheese and grilled until golden brown. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Blue Corn Quesadilla

$17.00

Roasted vegetables, marinated chicken, and local goat cheese. All this blended in a yummy quesadilla, served with black beans, saffron rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole.

Chicken and Mole

$17.50

Simmered chicken breasts in mole sauce (thick sauce consisting of pine nuts, pasilla, habanero, chipotle peppers and cocoa powder). Served with rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and a side of tortillas.

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$16.00

Two soft flour tacos stuffed with shredded chicken tinga. Topped with citrus cabbage slaw, pico de gallo and fresh avocado slices. Served with Black beans and saffron rice.

Pescado

NC Fried Cod

$19.50

Breaded and fried coastal cod served over a bed of black beans and rice with sliced avocado and a pineapple salad. Garnished with fried sweet plantains.

Poached Salmon

$19.50

8 oz salmon filet topped with a citrus and avocado chutney. Served on a bed of saffron rice and fresh slaw.

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Seasonal white fish battered and fried. Served in soft flour tortillas, with fresh slaw, pico de gallo and sliced avocado. Served with black beans, saffron rice and sweet plantains.

Seafood Paella

$21.00

Fresh mussels, shrimp, calamari and seasonal white fish, simmered in a lobster-based broth with saffron rice, zucchini, sweet peas, onions, tomatoes.

Vegetarian Dinners

Grilled Eggplant & Roma Tomato Quesadilla

$15.00Out of stock

A quesadilla stuffed with a mix of cheeses, grilled eggplant and roma tomatoes. Served with mashed sweet potatoes, black beans and plantain chips.

Vegetable Fajitas

$17.50

Fresh vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, yellow squash, onions and mushrooms) sautéed with Mexican oregano and olive oil. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole. *Gluten Free Upon Request*

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

A flour tortilla filled with a blend of white cheeses and grilled until golden brown. Served with saffron rice, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of beans.

Black Bean Tortas

$15.00

Black beans, eggplant, peppers and plantains blended together to make a vegetarian delight. These two griddle cakes are topped with a fresh pineapple & mango chutney and served with fresh slaw and saffron rice. *Gluten Free Upon Request*

Empanada

$17.00

A handmade-to-order corn shell stuffed with spinach and cheese, topped with salsa verde, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Served with rice and black beans. *Gluten Free Upon Request*

Stuffed Poblanos

$16.50

Two poblano peppers stuffed with a white cheese and potato filling, batter-dipped and fried. Laced in a tomatillo salsa and served with rice and black beans.

Vegan Black Beans and Rice

$11.50

A large bowl of our vegan black beans simmered with saffron rice. Garnished with sweet plantains and served with flour tortillas.

Beer & wine

Bottle white Italian blend

$18.00Out of stock

Soft blend of Greco, bambino Bianca and Malvasia grape. Light and great with seafood and vegetarian dishes.

Bottle red (malbec)

$18.00

A medium bodied Malbec from Argentina aromatic with berries and spices. Velvety finish

Jose Cuervo Margarita

$8.00Out of stock

Classic style Margarita

6 pack Negra Modelo

$12.00Out of stock

Classic Mojito

$9.00Out of stock

A cuban tradition. Fresh lime, mint, raw sugar and rum topped off with some sparkling water.

sangria (red)

$8.00Out of stock

Our housemade red sangria. cabernet based with fruits& liquors. This has been a Blue Corn favorite for more than 20 years.

4 pack Big Boss Lager

$10.00

Local Raleigh microbrew. light traditional lager

Bottle white Italian blend (Copy)

$18.00Out of stock

Soft blend of Greco, bambino Bianca and Malvasia grape. Light and great with seafood and vegetarian dishes.

Sides

Sour cream

$1.00

Guacamole side 3oz

$3.00

Citrus slaw

$3.00

Sweet potatoes

$3.50

Grilled vegetables

$3.25

Side corn tortillas

$1.00

Side flour tortillas

$1.00

Jar of salsa

$6.00

Our house red, green, chipotle or habanero. Served in 12 oz jars. Please specify which is desired with your order

Side of beans

$3.00

Black or retried beans. Please specify when you order

green togo

Green to go box

Green to go box

This is a subscription no waste company. you must check your box or boxes out when arriving to pick up order.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:40 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:44 pm - 8:44 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:44 pm - 8:44 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

716 9th St, Durham, NC 27705

Directions

Blue Corn Cafe image
Blue Corn Cafe image

