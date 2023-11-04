- Home
BLUE CORN HARVEST-Georgetown GEORGETOWN
212 W 7TH STREET SUITE 105
GEORGETOWN, TX 78626
Full Menu
Starters
- Fresh Guacamole & Chips$9.99
Made to order with fire roasted pineapple relish, house roasted salsa, and house fried chips
- Harvest #4$10.99
Chile con queso, fresh guacamole, house roasted salsa, & house fried chips
- Flash Fried Oyster Shooters$12.99
On blue corn tostadas with mango relish and habanero aioli
- Chili Shrimp Quesadilla$10.99
Sautéed shrimp with red peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, Jack cheese, and guacamole
- New Mexico Pork Verde$10.99
Slow roasted pork with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with black beans and flour tortillas
- Spinach and Cheese Ravioli$11.99
Spinach, pecorino, and ricotta stuffed, on a sundried tomato cream sauce
- 512 Blue Corn Pork Taquitos$10.99
Pulled pork cooked with 512 pecan porter, Monterey Jack cheese, green chile sauce, cotija cheese, and habanero aioli
- Steak and Mushroom Quesadilla$10.99
Seared beef tenderloin, mushrooms, onions, peppers Jack cheese, and guacamole
- Tinga Chicken Nachos$11.99
Fried corn chips, pureed black beans, tinga chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, finished with habanero aioli, served with fresh guacamole and house pickled jalapeños
- Queso & Steak$9.99
- No Meat Queso$6.99
- Chips & Salsa$2.99
- Chips and Salsa N/C
Soups and Salads
- Cup Blue Tortilla Soup$4.99
Yucatan-style with avocado and tortilla strips
- Bowl Blue Tortilla Soup$6.99
Yucatan-style with avocado and tortilla strips
- Cup Soup of the Day$4.99
Chef's special
- Bowl Soup of the Day$6.99
Chef's special
- My Garden Salad$14.99
Baby spinach and spring mix with watermelon, strawberries, tomatoes, and onions, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese and candied pecans
- Avocado Roasted Beet Salad$15.99
Greens, spring mix lettuce, and tomatoes, tossed in red wine vinaigrette. Topped with roasted beets, fresh avocado and cotija cheese
- Farm Fried Chicken$15.99
Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots and celery, tossed with ranch dressing. Topped with mixed cheese and tortilla strips
- Crisp Wedge$10.99
Crisp iceberg lettuce with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, farm fresh tomatoes, and applewood bacon
- Spicy Jamaican Salad$15.99
Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, and red cabbage, tossed with ginger dressing, grilled jerk chicken, blue corn tortilla strips and feta cheese
- Southwestern Grilled Chicken$15.99
Organic mixed greens tossed with ranch vinaigrette, black beans, red onions, feta cheese, and roasted pumpkin seeds
- Pecan Crusted Chicken Salad$17.99
Pecan crusted chicken breast, bacon bits, baby spinach, mixed greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, and bacon vinaigrette
- Lg House Salad$6.99
- Sm House Salad$3.99
- N/C House
- Sub House$2.00
- N/C Soup
Sandwiches
- Texas Club Sandwich$15.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with Jack cheese, bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions, and chipotle mayonnaise
- Diablo Burger$16.99
8 oz burger with habanero sauce, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, house pickled jalapeños, and chipotle mayonnaise
- Roasted Veggie Sandwich$15.99
Grilled farm fresh vegetables and new Mexico cilantro pesto
- BBQ Burger$15.99
8 oz burger, house made hickory sauce, cheddar jack, pickles, onion, and chipotle mayonnaise
- Avocado Melt BLT$15.99
Hickory smoked bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and roasted pimento mayo. Option of French fries or soup
- Bacon Jam Burger$16.99
8 oz burger, housemade bacon jam, blue cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and chipotle mayonnaise
- Blue Corn Burger$16.99
Specialties
- Artichoke Stuffed Chicken$18.99
Stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, and artichokes, topped with a guajillo cream sauce and pumpkin seeds. Served with mashed potatoes and farm fresh vegetables
- Steak Burrito$16.99
Seared tenderloin, Monterey Jack cheese and tomato salad. Topped with green chile sauce and queso, served on top of veggie rice
- Blue Crab Stuffed Chicken$21.99
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with crab meat, Jack cheese, and sweet roasted peppers with Cajun cream sauce, cheddar seared potato cake and farm fresh vegetables
- Meat Loaf$18.99
Organic beef and pork meat loaf topped with caramelized onion sauce, cotija cheese, and fried onions rings over mashed potatoes
- Chicken Mac & Cheese$17.99
Baked and creamy with blue, jack, cheddar, Romano, and parmesan cheese, topped with bacon gratin, grilled chicken, and andouille sausage
- Tinga Chicken Rellenos$16.99
Anaheim peppers stuffed with tinga chicken and Jack cheese, on top of green chile sauce and ranchero cream sauce. Served with beans, veggie rice, a drizzle of sour cream, and cotija cheese
- Blue Corn Crust Crispy Salmon$24.99
With crab avocado salad and roasted tomatillo beurre Blanc, cheddar seared potato cake and farm fresh vegetables
- Pan Fried Catfish$24.99
Topped with crab, pico de gallo, and sundried tomato cream sauce, veggie rice, and farm fresh vegetables
- Hand Cut Chipotle Rib-Eye$31.99
Grilled choice 12-13 oz rib-eye with chipotle cream and sour cream drizzle. Served with mashed potatoes, farm fresh vegetables, and cotija cheese
- Chicken Fried Rib-Eye$16.99
Choice rib-eye with peppered gravy, mashed potatoes, and farm fresh vegetables
- Chicken Fried Chicken$16.99
Fried chicken with peppered gravy, mashed potatoes, and farm fresh vegetables
- Hand Cut Smothered Pork Chop$25.99
Topped with TX bourbon demi glaze and sautéed mushrooms, mashed potatoes and grilled veggies
- Fiesta Taco Salad - Ground Beef$17.99
- Fiesta Taco Salad - Chicken$16.99
Fried herbed spinach tortilla with lettuce, black beans, mixed cheese, tomato salad, and fresh avocado. Served with jalapeño ranch
- Fiesta Taco Salad - Steak$17.99
Fried herbed spinach tortilla with lettuce, black beans, mixed cheese, tomato salad, and fresh avocado. Served with jalapeño ranch
- Chicken Diablo Pasta$17.99
Local linguini pasta, Jamaican cream sauce, and farm fresh vegetables, topped with cotija cheese, fresh jalapeños, and grilled jerk chicken
- Lunch Feature$17.99
- Dinner Special$29.99
- Grilled Salmon$18.99
- Grilled Chicken$15.99
- Adult Chicken Strips$10.99
Tacos and Enchiladas
- 512 Crispy Pork Enchiladas$14.99
Slow roasted pork with 512 pecan porter and jack cheese, topped with green chile sauce, cotija cheese, and a drizzle of habanero aioli with house pickled jalapeños
- Verde Chicken Enchiladas$14.99
Tinga chicken, roasted peppers, and jack cheese, topped with mole Verde, sour cream drizzle and chipotle dots
- Ground Beef Enchiladas$15.99
Natural grass-fed ground beef with jack cheese, chile guajillo cream sauce, cotija cheese, and a side of guacamole
- Seafood Enchiladas$16.99
Blackened salmon, shrimp, sautéed spinach, and mushrooms, spicy tomato cream sauce, cotija cheese, sour cream drizzle, and fresh tomato salad
- Make Your Own Baja Shrimp Tacos$16.99
Sautéed shrimp, onions, and sweet roasted peppers, cooked with pineapple baja sauce, topped with cotija cheese, and fresh jalapeño. Served with corn tortillas
- Fish Tacos$16.99
Fried catfish lightly battered, with baja slaw, habanero aioli, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, and ginger sauce on flour tortillas
- Make Your Own BCH Street Tacos$17.99
Seared tenderloin and sautéed onions on a skillet, topped with fresh avocado, tequila peppers, and cotija cheese. Served with corn tortillas and a side of homemade salsa Verde
- Navajo Shrimp$15.99
- Navajo Chicken$14.99
- Chicken Fajita$17.99
- Beef Fajita$19.99
- D George Ench$13.99
Vegetarian
- Avocado and Black Bean Nachos$15.99
Fried tortilla chips, black beans, tomato salad, jack cheese, and sliced avocado. Topped with habanero aioli and roasted pineapple relish
- Stacked Wild Mushroom Enchiladas$15.99
Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, and tomato salad with jack cheese and mole Verde. Topped with sliced avocado. Served with rice and black beans
- Farmers Veggie Quesadillas$15.99
Sautéed grilled veggies with Jack cheese on a crispy flour tortilla. Served with rice and fresh guacamole
- New Mexico Veggie Relleno$15.99
Anaheim pepper stuffed with corn relish, roasted veggies, and Jack cheese. Served over homemade salsa Verde and topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Side of rice and black beans
- Veggie Burrito$15.99
Desserts
- Key Lime Pie$8.99
Graham crackers, housemade butter crust with cream anglaise and whipping cream
- Peanut Butter Pie$9.99
Chocolate crust, mousse cake with chocolate sauce, and whipping cream
- A La Mode Chocolate Brownie$8.99
With vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce
- Coconut Cream Pie$8.99
With cream anglaise and whipping cream
- Chef's Special Dessert$11.99
- Birthday Dessert$8.99
Kid's Meals
- Kiddie Mac & Cheese$7.99
Elbow pasta with Cheddar cheese sauce & fried chicken breast
- Organic Beef Crispy Taco$7.99
Organic ground meat tacos with Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato
- Big Kids Grilled Cheese$7.99
Challah bread with melted Monterey Jack cheese
- Fried Chicken Salad$7.99
Lettuce, carrots, celery, & mixed cheese with ranch dressing
- Cheeseburger$7.99
4 oz ground beef patty with melted white cheese
- Chicken Strips$7.99
Fried chicken fingers
- Organic Beef Burrito$7.99
Flour tortilla, refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with chili con queso
- Ice Cream
NA Beverages
Sides
Side-Choices
- Veggies$4.00
- Fresh Fruit$3.00
- Pineapple Relish$3.00
- SD Mix Cheese$0.50
- SD Pickled Japs$0.50
- SD Queso$3.00
- SD Hab Aioli$0.50
- Sliced Avocado$3.00
- SD Sour Cream$0.50
- Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- Salmon$10.00
- Steak$7.00
- Grd Beef$6.00
- Chicken$6.00
- 8 Shrimp$8.00
- 1 Patty$6.00
- Mac & Cheese Side$7.00
- 4 Shrimp$4.00
- Crab$5.00
- 1 Corn Bread$1.00
- 2 Flour Tort$2.00
- 2oz Guac$3.00
- 3 Corn Tort$3.00
- Black Beans$3.00
- Pinto Beans$3.00
- Gravy$1.50
- Cheddar Cake$3.00
- Egg Ala Carte$2.00
- Rice$3.00
- French Fries$4.00
- Sweet Fries$4.00
- Ranch$0.50
- Blue Chz$0.50
- Ranch Vin$0.50
- Ginger$0.50
- Jalp Vin$0.50
- Bacon vin$0.50
- Red Wine Vin$0.50
- Balsamic Vin$0.50
- 3 Bacon$3.00
- 2 Bacon$2.00
- 1 Bacon$1.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Photos coming soon!