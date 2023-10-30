BLUE CORN HARVEST LEANDER
11840 HERO WAY WEST BLDG A
LEANDER, TX 78641
Full Menu
Starters
Made to order with fire roasted pineapple relish, house roasted salsa, and house fried chips
Chile con queso, fresh guacamole, house roasted salsa, & house fried chips
On blue corn tostadas with mango relish and habanero aioli
Sautéed shrimp with red peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, Jack cheese, and guacamole
Slow roasted pork with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Served with black beans and flour tortillas
Spinach, pecorino, and ricotta stuffed, on a sundried tomato cream sauce
Pulled pork cooked with 512 pecan porter, Monterey Jack cheese, green chile sauce, cotija cheese, and habanero aioli
Seared beef tenderloin, mushrooms, onions, peppers Jack cheese, and guacamole
Fried corn chips, pureed black beans, tinga chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, finished with habanero aioli, served with fresh guacamole and house pickled jalapeños
Soups and Salads
Yucatan-style with avocado and tortilla strips
Chef's special
Baby spinach and spring mix with watermelon, strawberries, tomatoes, and onions, tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, topped with goat cheese and candied pecans
Greens, spring mix lettuce, and tomatoes, tossed in red wine vinaigrette. Topped with roasted beets, fresh avocado and cotija cheese
Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots and celery, tossed with ranch dressing. Topped with mixed cheese and tortilla strips
Crisp iceberg lettuce with blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, farm fresh tomatoes, and applewood bacon
Organic mixed greens, tomatoes, and red cabbage, tossed with ginger dressing, grilled jerk chicken, blue corn tortilla strips and feta cheese
Organic mixed greens tossed with ranch vinaigrette, black beans, red onions, feta cheese, and roasted pumpkin seeds
Pecan crusted chicken breast, bacon bits, baby spinach, mixed greens, tomatoes, goat cheese, and bacon vinaigrette
Sandwiches
Grilled chicken breast topped with Jack cheese, bacon, fresh avocado, lettuce, tomato, onions, and chipotle mayonnaise
8 oz burger with habanero sauce, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, house pickled jalapeños, and chipotle mayonnaise
Grilled farm fresh vegetables and new Mexico cilantro pesto
8 oz burger, house made hickory sauce, cheddar jack, pickles, onion, and chipotle mayonnaise
Hickory smoked bacon, Jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and roasted pimento mayo. Option of French fries or soup
8 oz burger, housemade bacon jam, blue cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and chipotle mayonnaise
Specialties
Stuffed with mushrooms, spinach, and artichokes, topped with a guajillo cream sauce and pumpkin seeds. Served with mashed potatoes and farm fresh vegetables
Seared tenderloin, Monterey Jack cheese and tomato salad. Topped with green chile sauce and queso, served on top of veggie rice
Grilled chicken breast stuffed with crab meat, Jack cheese, and sweet roasted peppers with Cajun cream sauce, cheddar seared potato cake and farm fresh vegetables
Organic beef and pork meat loaf topped with caramelized onion sauce, cotija cheese, and fried onions rings over mashed potatoes
Baked and creamy with blue, jack, cheddar, Romano, and parmesan cheese, topped with bacon gratin, grilled chicken, and andouille sausage
Anaheim peppers stuffed with tinga chicken and Jack cheese, on top of green chile sauce and ranchero cream sauce. Served with beans, veggie rice, a drizzle of sour cream, and cotija cheese
With crab avocado salad and roasted tomatillo beurre Blanc, cheddar seared potato cake and farm fresh vegetables
Topped with crab, pico de gallo, and sundried tomato cream sauce, veggie rice, and farm fresh vegetables
Grilled choice 12-13 oz rib-eye with chipotle cream and sour cream drizzle. Served with mashed potatoes, farm fresh vegetables, and cotija cheese
Choice rib-eye with peppered gravy, mashed potatoes, and farm fresh vegetables
Fried chicken with peppered gravy, mashed potatoes, and farm fresh vegetables
Topped with TX bourbon demi glaze and sautéed mushrooms, mashed potatoes and grilled veggies
Fried herbed spinach tortilla with lettuce, black beans, mixed cheese, tomato salad, and fresh avocado. Served with jalapeño ranch
Local linguini pasta, Jamaican cream sauce, and farm fresh vegetables, topped with cotija cheese, fresh jalapeños, and grilled jerk chicken
Tacos and Enchiladas
Slow roasted pork with 512 pecan porter and jack cheese, topped with green chile sauce, cotija cheese, and a drizzle of habanero aioli with house pickled jalapeños
Tinga chicken, roasted peppers, and jack cheese, topped with mole Verde, sour cream drizzle and chipotle dots
Natural grass-fed ground beef with jack cheese, chile guajillo cream sauce, cotija cheese, and a side of guacamole
Blackened salmon, shrimp, sautéed spinach, and mushrooms, spicy tomato cream sauce, cotija cheese, sour cream drizzle, and fresh tomato salad
Sautéed shrimp, onions, and sweet roasted peppers, cooked with pineapple baja sauce, topped with cotija cheese, and fresh jalapeño. Served with corn tortillas
Fried catfish lightly battered, with baja slaw, habanero aioli, sliced avocado, tortilla strips, and ginger sauce on flour tortillas
Seared tenderloin and sautéed onions on a skillet, topped with fresh avocado, tequila peppers, and cotija cheese. Served with corn tortillas and a side of homemade salsa Verde
Vegetarian
Fried tortilla chips, black beans, tomato salad, jack cheese, and sliced avocado. Topped with habanero aioli and roasted pineapple relish
Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, and tomato salad with jack cheese and mole Verde. Topped with sliced avocado. Served with rice and black beans
Sautéed grilled veggies with Jack cheese on a crispy flour tortilla. Served with rice and fresh guacamole
Anaheim pepper stuffed with corn relish, roasted veggies, and Jack cheese. Served over homemade salsa Verde and topped with cotija cheese and sour cream. Side of rice and black beans
Desserts
Graham crackers, housemade butter crust with cream anglaise and whipping cream
Chocolate crust, mousse cake with chocolate sauce, and whipping cream
With vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce
With cream anglaise and whipping cream
Kid's Meals
Elbow pasta with Cheddar cheese sauce & fried chicken breast
Organic ground meat tacos with Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Challah bread with melted Monterey Jack cheese
Lettuce, carrots, celery, & mixed cheese with ranch dressing
4 oz ground beef patty with melted white cheese
Fried chicken fingers
Flour tortilla, refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, topped with chili con queso
NA Beverages
Sides
Side-Choices
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
