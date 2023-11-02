Blue Crab Laurel 604 Carrol Gartin BLVD
604 Carrol Gartin BLVD
Laurel, MS 39440
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Shrimp & Crab Dip$10.49
Homemade!! Shrimp, crab, & Parmesan cheese with tortilla chips
- Firecracker Shrimp$10.49
A heaping bowl full of crispy fried popcorn shrimp with firecracker sauce
- Crab Stack$10.99
Fried crab cakes atop green tomatoes smothered with crawfish cream sauce
- Cheese Logs$9.99
Pepper Jack cheese deep-fried
- Fried Green Tomatoes$8.99
Green tomatoes hand cut and deep-fried. Finished with crawfish Julie sauce
- Cup Seafood Gumbo$6.99
- Bowl Seafood Gumbo$8.99
- Crab Bread$11.99
Sandwiches
Salads
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Crispy baby romaine with shredded Parmesan and Romano cheese, garlic bread, and tossed in Caesar dressing
- Entrée Caesar Salad$9.99
Crispy baby romaine with shredded Parmesan and Romano cheese, garlic bread, and tossed in Caesar dressing
- Side House Salad$6.00
Seasonal greens, cherry tomatoes, cheese, boiled egg, cucumber, & pepperoncinis
- Entrée House Salad$9.99
Seasonal greens, cherry tomatoes, cheese, boiled egg, cucumber, & pepperoncinis
Sides
Drinks
Entrées
- Ribeye$26.99
- Bourbon Salmon$19.99
Atlantic salmon blackened and smoked topped with a light Orleans cream
- Redfish$21.99
Red drum with Creole seasonings paired with grilled shrimp
- Crab Cake Pontchartrain$20.99
Local hand crafted blue crab cakes grilled with butter and Cajun spices. Finished with crawfish Julie
- Hamburger Steak$15.99
USDA Angus beef ground daily and cooked to order topped with beef gravy, grilled onions, & mushrooms
- Shrimp & Grits$18.99
Cheese grits, jumbo blackened shrimp, onions, andouille sausage, Cajun cream sauce and crispy bacon. Side salad only
Pastas
- Cajun Chicken Pasta$17.99
Blackened chicken on creamy Alfredo atop linguine pasta
- Shrimp Pasta$17.99
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with Alfredo sauce
- Crawfish Pasta$17.99
Savory cream base with crawfish, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, fresh garlic, green onion, & creole spices
- Seafood Pasta$23.99
Platters
- Seafood Platter$21.99
Local catfish, crab cake, jumbo shrimp, and stuffed crab
- Chicken & Fish$16.99
- Southern Fried Catfish$17.99
Deep-fried local catfish
- Crab Cake$14.99
Hand crafted cakes deep-fried
- Jumbo Shrimp$17.99
Shrimp, hand battered and dusted in seasoned flour and fried golden
- 1/2 Filet 1/2 Shrimp$17.99
Two deep-fried catfish and six jumbo shrimp
- Chicken Tenders$14.99
- Popcorn Shrimp$17.99
- Seafood Platter w/ Crawfish Tails$26.99
Steamers
- Shrimpsation$18.00
1 lb of jumbo steamed shrimp
- I'm Hooked$28.00
- S.O.S$50.00
2 Dungeness crab clusters and 1 lb jumbo shrimp
- Just Hitched$19.00
A half pound of wild caught royal reds and jumbo shrimp
- Seaside$45.00
- Summon the Kracken$50.00
- Poor Mans Lobster$18.00
1 lb of wild caught royal red shrimp
- Feeling Crabby$22.00
1 snow crab cluster & ½ lb jumbo shrimp
- Can't Afford the Real S.O.S$25.00
1 Dungeness crab clusters & 1/2 lb jumbo shrimp
- Not Hungry$13.00
1/2 lb jumbo shrimp
- A Reel Deal$17.00
1 lb steamed and peeled shrimp
Al La Carte
Beer and Wine
Glass Red & Rose
Glass White
Beer
Bottled Red
Bottled White
Catering Menu
Catering Soups & Salads
- Small (Half Gallon) Seafood Gumbo$75.00
A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread
- Large (Gallon) Seafood Gumbo$130.00
A classic dark roux gumbo of shrimp, crab, and okra. Served with white rice and garlic bread
- Small (Half Gallon) Shrimp Bisque$65.00
Served with garlic bread
- Large (Gallon) Shrimp Bisque$130.00
Served with garlic bread
- Small (Half Gallon) Red Beans & Rice$55.00
Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices
- Large (Gallon) Red Beans & Rice$125.00
Classic creamy beans loaded with Cajun tasso ham, andouille sausage, trinity, and spices
- Half Garden Salad$35.00
Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread
- Full Garden Salad$60.00
Mixed greens, Cheddar and Jack cheeses, cherry tomatoes, bacon, cabbage-carrot blend, and croutons. Served with garlic bread
- Half Grilled Chicken Salad$55.00
Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread
- Full Grilled Chicken Salad$95.00
Boneless chicken breast, grilled and then chilled and served on top of mixed greens with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, egg, and tomato. Served with garlic bread
Catering Entrées
- Half Canal Street Chicken$110.00
Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice
- Full Canal Street Chicken$185.00
Smoked chicken breast with blackening seasonings and topped with Cheddar, Pepper Jack, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers. Paired with dirty rice
- Half Shrimp Creole$90.00
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice
- Full Shrimp Creole$175.00
Gulf shrimp cooked in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and Cajun, served over rice
- Half Crawfish Etouffee$90.00
Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread
- Full Crawfish Etouffee$175.00
Fresh crawfish in a spicy sauce of tomato, onion, bell pepper, garlic, celery, and cayenne pepper. Served with white rice and French bread
- Half Bayou Chicken$110.00
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice
- Full Bayou Chicken$185.00
Blackened chicken breast topped with sautéed andouille, mushrooms, and in our house Orleans sauce with dirty rice
- Half Catfish Lafayette$110.00
Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee
- Full Catfish Lafayette$185.00
Blackened catfish filets over our spiced andouille dirty rice topped with crawfish etouffee
Catering Pastas
- Half Chicken Tortellini$90.00
Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo
- Full Chicken Tortellini$175.00
Smoked pulled chicken, cheese tortellini, spinach, mushrooms, and onions sautéed in alfredo
- Half Cajun Chicken Pasta$90.00
Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta
- Full Cajun Chicken Pasta$175.00
Blackened chicken on creamy alfredo atop angel hair pasta
- Half Shrimp Pasta$100.00
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce
- Full Shrimp Pasta$180.00
Shrimp sautéed with mushrooms, green onions, and Cajun spices blended with alfredo sauce
- Half Bayou Pasta$110.00
Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta
- Full Bayou Pasta$220.00
Andouille, grilled shrimp and blackened chicken tossed with spinach and caramelized onions in creole alfredo then served on a bed of pasta
- Half Shrimp & Grits$100.00
Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce
- Full Shrimp & Grits$180.00
Creole Cheddar grits topped with sauteed blackened shrimp, peppered bacon, and green onions, topped with our cream sauce
Catering Dessert
- Half Bread Pudding$45.00
Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel
- Full Bread Pudding$90.00
Award winning bread pudding made in house topped in whipped topping and caramel
- Specialty Cheesecake - Strawberry Swirl$40.00
- Specialty Cheesecake - Blueberry Swirl$40.00
- Specialty Cheesecake - Salted Caramel$40.00
- Specialty Cheesecake - Classic Vanilla$40.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Photos coming soon!