Blue Crab Restaurant

182 Reviews

$$

620 Main St

West Point, VA 23181

Order Again

Popular Items

MacDoogle Burger*
Shrimp Basket
Fish & Chips

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pibb

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Starters

Brussels Appetizer

$6.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Calamari

$9.00

Crab Bites

$11.00

Crab Dip

$10.00

Crab Dip Pretzel

$10.00

Crispy Shrimp Wraps

$8.00Out of stock

Deviled Eggs

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$6.50

Hushpuppies

$5.00

Oyster App

$11.00

Seared Ahi Tuna App

$11.00

Snow Crab Clusters 1/2lb

$22.00

Snow Crab Pound

$44.00

Steamed Shrimp 1/2 lb

$13.00

Steamed Shrimp Pound

$26.00

Wings Smoked (10)

$13.50

Wings Smoked (5)

$7.00

Crab Muffin

$4.25

Extra Pita Chips

$1.00

Pretzel/beer Cheese

$7.50Out of stock

Cheese Fries

$5.50

Soup and Salads

She Crab Soup Cup

$5.00

She Crab Soup Bowl

$8.00

Small House Salad

$4.00

Large House Salad

$6.00

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Large Caesar Salad

$7.00

Cobb Salad

$12.00

She Crab Quart

$16.00

Bowl Chx and Dumplings

$6.00Out of stock

Cup Soup Du Jour

$4.00

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$6.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$8.00Out of stock

Cup Clam Chowder

$5.00Out of stock

Chili (Bowl)

$6.00Out of stock

Bowl Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Cup Chili

$4.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

$8.50

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$12.00

BLT

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Chesapeake Burger

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Club

$9.00

Crab cake Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich Nashville HOT

$9.00

Fried Cod Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

MacDoogle Burger*

$9.50

Oyster Po Boy

$13.00

Penninsula Wrap

$8.50

Shrimp Po’ Boy

$11.00

Reuben Sandwich

$9.50Out of stock

Entrees

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Clam Strips

$13.00

Crab Cake Entree

$23.00

Fish & Chips

$13.00

Fried Chicken Entree

$13.00

Fried Oyster Entree

$19.00

Mahi Entree

$16.00

Mahi Tacos

$12.00

NY Strip

$23.00

Pulled Pork Platter

$11.00

Salmon Entree

$15.00

Seafood Platter

$22.00

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.00

Variety Taco Entree

$12.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.00

Kid Burger & Fries

$5.00

Macaroni n Cheese & Fries

$5.00

Kids Shrimp

$6.50

Tenders & Fries

$5.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Brownie (only)

$3.50

Brownie Sundae

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$1.50

Sides

Broccoli

$3.00

Brussels

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn Cob

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Gravy Fries

$3.75

Gravy Cheese Fries

$4.50

Green Beans

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Old Bay Chips

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Caesar

Side salad

Soup Spec-Cup

$4.00

Extra Seaweed

$3.00

Special

Sub Lunch Special

$10.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.50Out of stock

Soft Shell Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Soft Shell Entree

$23.00Out of stock

Scallop Entree

$24.00Out of stock

Comeback Shrimp App

$10.00Out of stock

Mush Swiss Burger

$10.50Out of stock

Taco Salad

$10.00

Entree Crab Mac And Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Shrooms

$11.00Out of stock

Patty Melt Lunch Special

$10.00Out of stock

Crab Muffin/Cup She Crab

$12.00Out of stock

Blue Crab Sampler SS

$29.00Out of stock

Blue Crab Sampler CC

$29.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Entree

$18.00Out of stock

Crab Mac And Cheese Side

$6.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheeseurger

$10.50Out of stock

Seafood Tots

$9.00

Chicken Bacon Avocado Wrap W\ Chips

$12.00Out of stock

Gator Bites

$9.50Out of stock

Jalapeno Chicken Entree

$19.00Out of stock

Lunch Large Salad Special

$12.00Out of stock

Scampi Pasta

$19.00Out of stock

Cajun Chx Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

Stuffed Shrimp

$22.00Out of stock

TC Mahi

$17.50Out of stock

Crab Spag Lemon Gremolata

$18.00Out of stock

All Am burger

$12.00Out of stock

Sea Sampler

$37.00Out of stock

Tuna Steak Entree

$19.00Out of stock

Sefood Pasta Mushroom Sauce

$19.00Out of stock

Seafood Chimichanga

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp& Grits

$14.00

Buffalo Platter

$15.00

Sauces

Sauce

Add ons

Crab Cake

$11.00

Extra Shrimpo

$6.00

Extra Salmon

$7.00

Extra Shrimp

$6.00

Extra Fish

$5.00

Extra Chicken

$5.00

Add Oyster

$8.00

Extra Salmon

Extra Salmon

$8.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$4.00

Soft Shell

$11.50

Avocado

$1.50

Scallops

$8.00Out of stock

Blackened Tuna

$8.00

Extra Pickled Cabbage Side

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

620 Main St, West Point, VA 23181

Directions

Gallery
Blue Crab Restaurant image

