Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Dolphin Seafood Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1166 Route 3 South #201

Gambrills, MD 21054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Fresh Oysters On The Half Shell

$16.95

fresh blue point oysters served with pico de gallo

Fresh Clams On The Half Shell

$14.95

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.95

Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cocktail

$19.95

Blue Dolphin Sampler

$39.95

broiled shrimp, broiled scallops, crab balls, beef sirloin tips, feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and pepperoncini

Crab Balls (4)

$19.95

Jumbo Steamed Shrimp

$21.95

1 lb U-15

Medium Steamed Shrimp

$16.95

1 lb U-26

Fried Calamari

$18.95

Baked Clams Casino

$16.95

Italian Meatballs

$14.95

Blue Dolphin Mussels

$16.95

steamed in a classic red Thai curry sauce and coconut milk

Crab Dip

$19.95

Stuffed Mushroom Caps With Crabmeat (4)

$19.95

Buffalo Wings

$16.95

spicy hot, BBQ, or old bay served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks

Homemade Onion Rings

$14.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.95

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$16.95

sesame crusted tuna with ponzu sauce and wasabi cream, served with an asian spring roll

Beef Carpaccio

$15.95

seared beef, served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette dressing

Fried Oysters Diner App

$14.95

Coconut Crunchy Shrimp

$15.95

Thai Shrimp Spring Rolls

$16.95

hand rolled, filled with shrimp and vegetables, fried to golden perfection

Cheeseburger Sliders (4)

$16.95

Fried Clam Strips

$16.95

Spinach Dip

$14.95

Grilled Oysters Rockefeller

$19.95

with baby spinach, bacon, and fondue

Salmon Cakes

$18.95

fresh salmon seasoned with a special blend of spices and broiled

Sweet Corn Hushpuppies

$16.95

Fried Shrimp

$15.95

Soups

Maryland Crab - Cup

$7.95

Maryland Crab - Bowl

$9.95

Cream of Crab - Cup

$7.95

Cream of Crab - Bowl

$9.95

French Onion

$6.95

topped with imported cheese

Soup Du Jour - Cup

$5.95

Soup Du Jour - Bowl

$6.95

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.95

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$18.95

chopped lettuce, bacon, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, chopped egg, and blue cheese with your choice of dressing

Chef's Salad

$18.95

lettuce, ham, turkey, cheese,tomatoes and hard boiled eggs with your chocie of dressing

Greek Salad

$16.95

lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, anchovies, and red onions with our homemade Greek salad dressing

Grilled Steak Salad

$18.95

lettuce, sliced steak, tomatoes, blue cheese, and crispy onions with balsamic vinagrette dressing

Blue Dolphin Salad

$16.95

bowl of crisp greens tossed with fresh vegetables, feta cheese, shaved parmesan, and house dressing

Very Berry Salmon Salad

$22.95

grilled salmon, spring mix, cranberries, red diced apples, onions, red cabbage, and parmesan cheese with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Key Lime Mango Crab Cake Salad

$29.95

crab cake, spring mix, radish, mango, bell peppers, cucumbers, and onions with key lime dressing

Sandwiches

Broiled Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.95

Soft Crab Sandwich

$16.95

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$16.95

Fried Oyster Sandwich

$16.95

Fried Shrimp Sandwich

$16.95

Blue Dolphin Belly Buster

$18.95

fried cod, aioli sauce, cole slaw, and american cheese on a ciabatta

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.95

Hamburger

$16.95

Cheeseburger

$18.95

Fried Crab Cake Sandwich

$22.95

From the Boiler

Roast Prime Rib of Beef

$34.95

bone in, extra thick cut of aged tender beef

Filet Mignon

$36.95

extra large cut of choice filet mignon

New York Strip

$32.95

tender cut of U.S. choice beef

T-Bone Steak

$34.95

extra thick cut U.S. choice beef

Delmonico Steak

$32.95

boneless tender cut of U.S. choice beef

Porterhouse Steak

$34.95

extra thick cut

Sirloin

$24.95

with sauteed onions, mushrooms, spinach, and bearnaise sauce

Lamb Chops

$34.95

lean and tender lamb served with a raspberry demi-glace sauce

Center Cut Pork Chops

$26.95Out of stock

thick and juicy center cut chops

Ribs - Full Rack

$28.95

blend of spices, hand rubbed on the ribs and slathered in BBQ sauce

Ribs - Half Rack

$19.95

blend of spices, hand rubbed on the ribs and slathered in BBQ sauce

Seafood

Broiled Blue Dolphin Crab Cake Platter - Double Platter

$46.95

the finest jumbo lump crabmeat seasoned and broiled or fried

Fried Blue Dolphin Crab Cake Platter - Double Platter

$46.95

Broiled Blue Dolphin Crab Cake Platter - Single Platter

$26.95

the finest jumbo lump crabmeat seasoned and broiled or fried

Fried Blue Dolphin Crab Cake Platter - Single Platter

$26.95

Broiled Lobster Tails (12 oz. each)

$56.95

two tails served with butter

Broiled Jumbo Scallops (12)

$34.95

Fried Jumbo Scallops (12)

$34.95

Fried Orange Roughy

$29.95

Broiled Orange Roughy

$29.95

Fried Filet of Flounder

$28.95

Broiled Filet Of Flounder

$28.95

Broiled Filet Rockfish

$29.95

Stuffed Orange Roughy

$38.95

stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat

Stuffed Flounder

$36.95

filet stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat and broiled

Stuffed Mushroom Caps (5)

$34.95

stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat and broiled

Whole Stuffed Lobster with Crab Imperial

$48.95

Baked Crab Imperial

$36.95

luscious lumps of crabmeat seasoned to perfection

Fried Oysters

$26.95

Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)

$26.95

Broiled Tuna

$26.95

filet, broiled in lemon and butter

Stuffed Lobster Tail (12oz)

$46.95

stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat and broiled

Broiled Salmon (14 oz)

$28.95

filet with fresh spinach, olive oil, and cherry tomato relish

Stuffed Shrimp

$39.95

three jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial and baked

Stuffed Oysters

$44.95

four fresh oysters on a half shell, stuffed with imperial lump crab

Stuffed Soft Shell Crabs (2)

$44.95

stuffed with crab imperial and baked

Soft Shell Crabs (2)

$28.95

seasoned and sauteed in butter

Salmon Rockefeller

$29.95

grilled filet salmon topped with spinach and a creamy parmesan vodka sauce

Tilapia Rockefeller

$28.95

grilled filet tilapia topped with spinach and a creamy parmesan vodka sauce

Shrimp Bomb Cakes

$32.95

two shrimp bomb cakes with special seasonings

Salmon Cakes

$34.95

two wild salmon cakes seasoned and broiled

Stuffed Salmon

$38.95

1 Broiled Crab Cake

$22.95

1 Fried Crab Cake

$22.95

Chicken

Chicken Marsala

$19.95

chicken sauteed in butter and marsala wine

Chicken Francais

$19.95

filet of chicken sauteed in butter with lemon and wine sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.95

breast of chicken stuffed with ham, swiss cheese, and topped with mushroom sauce

Chicken Breasts a la Parmigiana

$19.95

chicken breast sauteed in butter, topped with tomato sauce and parmesan cheese and baked

Crabmeat Stuffed Chicken Breast

$32.95

stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat and topped with provolone cheese

Half Grilled BBQ Chicken

$24.95

half chicken slathered in BBQ Sauce

Adult Chicken Tenders w/FF

$16.95

Combination Platters

Broiled Seafood Platter

$39.95

an assortment of shrimp, scallops, stuffed oyster, crab cake, and filet of flounder

Fried Seafood Platter

$39.95

shrimp, scallops, oysters, crab cake, and filet of flounder

Surf and Turf

$39.95

lobster tail, and filet mignon

Land and Sea

$39.95

two stuffed shrimp and New york strip

Blue Dolphin Combination Platter - Broiled Crab Cake

$38.95

our famous crab cake and baby back ribs

Blue Dolphin Combination Platter - Fried Crab Cake

$38.95

Steak and Broiled Crab Cake

$38.95

New York strip and a crab cake

Steak and Fried Crab Cake

$38.95

Shrimp and Broiled Crab Cake

$28.95

three jumbo fried shrimp and a crab cake

Shrimp and Fried Crab Cake

$28.95

Fried Trio

$29.95

one crab cake, three scallops, and three fried shrimp

Broiled 12 oz Lobster Tail and Crab Cake

$49.95

Ribs and Shrimp

$29.95

half rack baby back ribs and four fried jumbo shrimp

Pork Chop and Crab Cake

$29.95Out of stock

12 oz center cut pork chop and Blue Dolphin crab cake

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs and Half Chicken

$29.95

ribs and chicken slathered in BBQ sauce

Pastas

Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo

$32.95

sauteed shrimp, scallops, crabmeat and alfredo sauce

Italian Spaghetti

$18.95

spaghetti with fresh basil marinara sauce and four meatballs

Homemade Italian Lasagna

$18.95

Five Cheese Italian Ravioli

$18.95

Stuffed Shells

$18.95

stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with basil marinara sauce

Fruit of the Sea

$32.95

shrimp, scallops, mussels, crabmeat, and clams over linguini

Chicken and Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.95

sauteed chicken, fresh broccoli, and a creamy alfredo sauce

Cioppino Dolphino

$29.95

jumbo shrimp, scallops, and jumbo lump crabmeat sauteed in a lightly spicy marinara sauce, served over spaghetti

Shrimp and Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo

$28.95

sauteed shrimp and broccoli with a creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken and Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$28.95

chicken, shrimp and broccoli with a creamy alfredo sauce

Lobster Fra Diavolo

$39.95

whole 1 lb sauteed lobster and fresh salmon tips with a lightly spicy tomato sauce, served over spaghetti

Sides

Pan Sauteed Potatoes

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Baked Potato

$4.95

Chunky Apple Sauce

$4.95

Suateed Spinach with Garlic, Feta, and Olive Oil

$6.95

French Fries

$5.95

Potato Salad

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Vegetable of the Day

$4.95

Side Salad

$6.95

Rice

$4.95

Cheesecakes

Plain Cheesecake

$6.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.95

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.95

Brownie Cheesecake

$6.95

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$6.95

Speciality Desserts

Baklava

$6.50

Bread Pudding

$5.95

Rice Pudding

$5.50

Ice Cream (3 scoops)

$5.50

Cakes

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$6.95

Coconut Cake

$6.95

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.95

German Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Pies

Lemon Meringue Pie

$6.50

Key Lime Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Apple Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Whole Cheesecakes

Whole Plain Cheesecake

$46.95

Whole Strawberry Cheesecake

$46.95

Whole Oreo Cheesecake

$46.95

Whole Brownie Cheesecake

$46.95

Whole Red Velvet Cheesecake

$46.95

Whole Pies

Whole Key Lime Pie

$39.95

Whole Apple Pie

$22.95

Whole Lemon Meringue Pie

$28.95

Whole Specialty desserts

Whole Bread Pudding

$48.95

Whole Cakes

Whole Chocolate Mousse

$39.95

Whole Carrot Cake

$39.95

Whole Chocolate Fudge Cake

$39.95

Whole Coconut Cake

$39.95

Whole Strawberry Shortcake

$39.95

Whole German Chocolate

$39.95

Family Value Meals

Family Value Land and Sea Platter

$109.95

3 6oz crab cakes, 3 6oz salmon cakes, 3 10oz ribeye, 3 10oz pork chops

Family Value Broiled Wild Salmon

$88.99

16 4oz strips topped with amaretto sauce

Family Value Seafood Newburg

$94.95

Shrimp, scallops, and alaskan crabmeat with creamy amaretto sauce

Family Value Broiled or Fried Flounder

$84.95

16 8oz filets of flounder

Family Value Fresh Grilled Center Cut Pork Chops

$84.95

12 oz chops

Family Value Baby Back Ribs

$84.95

8 half slabs

Family Value Grilled Chicken

$69.95

12 8oz chicken breasts

Family Value Seafood Alfredo with Pasta

$109.99

Shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat with alfredo sauce

Family Value Mixed Cakes Platter

$109.99

3 8oz crab cakes, 3 8oz salmon cakes, 3 8oz shrimp cakes, and 3 8oz seafood cakes

Family Value Beef Tender Steak Medallions

$119.99

6 lbs cooked medium

Dozen Crab Balls

$49.95

Uncooked Crabcake Platter with sides - double

$46.95

Uncooked Crabcake Platter with sides - single

$26.95

Uncooked Crabcake Platter no sides - double

$46.95

Uncooked Crabcake Platter no sides - single

$26.95

Uncooked Dozen Crab Balls

$49.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Blue Dolphin Seafood Bar & Grill offers a creative, approachable modern American cuisine in an energetic, comfortable and vibrant setting.

Website

Location

1166 Route 3 South #201, Gambrills, MD 21054

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Eggspectation
orange starNo Reviews
2402 Brandermill Blvd Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Coal Fire Gambrills
orange starNo Reviews
1402 South Main Chapel Way Suite 110 Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Molloy's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1053 Maryland Rt 3 N Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Rutabaga Juicery & Eats - Crofton
orange starNo Reviews
1131A MD RT 3 North Lane Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Crofton Bowling Centre
orange starNo Reviews
21115 Priest Bridge Drive Crofton, MD 21114
View restaurantnext
The Crab Shack - Crofton
orange starNo Reviews
1260 Crain Hwy Crofton, MD 21114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gambrills

Fat Boy's Crab Shack
orange star4.0 • 778
1581 Defense Hwy Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Crofton Cantina - 787 Maryland Route 3 North
orange star4.5 • 237
787 Maryland Route 3 North Gambrills, MD 21054
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gambrills
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Crofton
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Annapolis Junction
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Bowie
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston