Blue Dolphin Seafood Bar
1166 Route 3 South #201
Gambrills, MD 21054
Appetizers
Fresh Oysters On The Half Shell
fresh blue point oysters served with pico de gallo
Fresh Clams On The Half Shell
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo Lump Crabmeat Cocktail
Blue Dolphin Sampler
broiled shrimp, broiled scallops, crab balls, beef sirloin tips, feta cheese, olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, and pepperoncini
Crab Balls (4)
Jumbo Steamed Shrimp
1 lb U-15
Medium Steamed Shrimp
1 lb U-26
Fried Calamari
Baked Clams Casino
Italian Meatballs
Blue Dolphin Mussels
steamed in a classic red Thai curry sauce and coconut milk
Crab Dip
Stuffed Mushroom Caps With Crabmeat (4)
Buffalo Wings
spicy hot, BBQ, or old bay served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks
Homemade Onion Rings
Mozzarella Sticks
Seared Tuna Sashimi
sesame crusted tuna with ponzu sauce and wasabi cream, served with an asian spring roll
Beef Carpaccio
seared beef, served with mixed greens and lemon vinaigrette dressing
Fried Oysters Diner App
Coconut Crunchy Shrimp
Thai Shrimp Spring Rolls
hand rolled, filled with shrimp and vegetables, fried to golden perfection
Cheeseburger Sliders (4)
Fried Clam Strips
Spinach Dip
Grilled Oysters Rockefeller
with baby spinach, bacon, and fondue
Salmon Cakes
fresh salmon seasoned with a special blend of spices and broiled
Sweet Corn Hushpuppies
Fried Shrimp
Soups
Salads
Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
chopped lettuce, bacon, avocado, grilled chicken, tomatoes, chopped egg, and blue cheese with your choice of dressing
Chef's Salad
lettuce, ham, turkey, cheese,tomatoes and hard boiled eggs with your chocie of dressing
Greek Salad
lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, olives, anchovies, and red onions with our homemade Greek salad dressing
Grilled Steak Salad
lettuce, sliced steak, tomatoes, blue cheese, and crispy onions with balsamic vinagrette dressing
Blue Dolphin Salad
bowl of crisp greens tossed with fresh vegetables, feta cheese, shaved parmesan, and house dressing
Very Berry Salmon Salad
grilled salmon, spring mix, cranberries, red diced apples, onions, red cabbage, and parmesan cheese with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Key Lime Mango Crab Cake Salad
crab cake, spring mix, radish, mango, bell peppers, cucumbers, and onions with key lime dressing
Sandwiches
Broiled Crab Cake Sandwich
Soft Crab Sandwich
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Fried Oyster Sandwich
Fried Shrimp Sandwich
Blue Dolphin Belly Buster
fried cod, aioli sauce, cole slaw, and american cheese on a ciabatta
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Fried Crab Cake Sandwich
From the Boiler
Roast Prime Rib of Beef
bone in, extra thick cut of aged tender beef
Filet Mignon
extra large cut of choice filet mignon
New York Strip
tender cut of U.S. choice beef
T-Bone Steak
extra thick cut U.S. choice beef
Delmonico Steak
boneless tender cut of U.S. choice beef
Porterhouse Steak
extra thick cut
Sirloin
with sauteed onions, mushrooms, spinach, and bearnaise sauce
Lamb Chops
lean and tender lamb served with a raspberry demi-glace sauce
Center Cut Pork Chops
thick and juicy center cut chops
Ribs - Full Rack
blend of spices, hand rubbed on the ribs and slathered in BBQ sauce
Ribs - Half Rack
blend of spices, hand rubbed on the ribs and slathered in BBQ sauce
Seafood
Broiled Blue Dolphin Crab Cake Platter - Double Platter
the finest jumbo lump crabmeat seasoned and broiled or fried
Fried Blue Dolphin Crab Cake Platter - Double Platter
Broiled Blue Dolphin Crab Cake Platter - Single Platter
the finest jumbo lump crabmeat seasoned and broiled or fried
Fried Blue Dolphin Crab Cake Platter - Single Platter
Broiled Lobster Tails (12 oz. each)
two tails served with butter
Broiled Jumbo Scallops (12)
Fried Jumbo Scallops (12)
Fried Orange Roughy
Broiled Orange Roughy
Fried Filet of Flounder
Broiled Filet Of Flounder
Broiled Filet Rockfish
Stuffed Orange Roughy
stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat
Stuffed Flounder
filet stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat and broiled
Stuffed Mushroom Caps (5)
stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat and broiled
Whole Stuffed Lobster with Crab Imperial
Baked Crab Imperial
luscious lumps of crabmeat seasoned to perfection
Fried Oysters
Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6)
Broiled Tuna
filet, broiled in lemon and butter
Stuffed Lobster Tail (12oz)
stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat and broiled
Broiled Salmon (14 oz)
filet with fresh spinach, olive oil, and cherry tomato relish
Stuffed Shrimp
three jumbo shrimp stuffed with crab imperial and baked
Stuffed Oysters
four fresh oysters on a half shell, stuffed with imperial lump crab
Stuffed Soft Shell Crabs (2)
stuffed with crab imperial and baked
Soft Shell Crabs (2)
seasoned and sauteed in butter
Salmon Rockefeller
grilled filet salmon topped with spinach and a creamy parmesan vodka sauce
Tilapia Rockefeller
grilled filet tilapia topped with spinach and a creamy parmesan vodka sauce
Shrimp Bomb Cakes
two shrimp bomb cakes with special seasonings
Salmon Cakes
two wild salmon cakes seasoned and broiled
Stuffed Salmon
1 Broiled Crab Cake
1 Fried Crab Cake
Chicken
Chicken Marsala
chicken sauteed in butter and marsala wine
Chicken Francais
filet of chicken sauteed in butter with lemon and wine sauce
Chicken Cordon Bleu
breast of chicken stuffed with ham, swiss cheese, and topped with mushroom sauce
Chicken Breasts a la Parmigiana
chicken breast sauteed in butter, topped with tomato sauce and parmesan cheese and baked
Crabmeat Stuffed Chicken Breast
stuffed with jumbo lump crabmeat and topped with provolone cheese
Half Grilled BBQ Chicken
half chicken slathered in BBQ Sauce
Adult Chicken Tenders w/FF
Combination Platters
Broiled Seafood Platter
an assortment of shrimp, scallops, stuffed oyster, crab cake, and filet of flounder
Fried Seafood Platter
shrimp, scallops, oysters, crab cake, and filet of flounder
Surf and Turf
lobster tail, and filet mignon
Land and Sea
two stuffed shrimp and New york strip
Blue Dolphin Combination Platter - Broiled Crab Cake
our famous crab cake and baby back ribs
Blue Dolphin Combination Platter - Fried Crab Cake
Steak and Broiled Crab Cake
New York strip and a crab cake
Steak and Fried Crab Cake
Shrimp and Broiled Crab Cake
three jumbo fried shrimp and a crab cake
Shrimp and Fried Crab Cake
Fried Trio
one crab cake, three scallops, and three fried shrimp
Broiled 12 oz Lobster Tail and Crab Cake
Ribs and Shrimp
half rack baby back ribs and four fried jumbo shrimp
Pork Chop and Crab Cake
12 oz center cut pork chop and Blue Dolphin crab cake
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs and Half Chicken
ribs and chicken slathered in BBQ sauce
Pastas
Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo
sauteed shrimp, scallops, crabmeat and alfredo sauce
Italian Spaghetti
spaghetti with fresh basil marinara sauce and four meatballs
Homemade Italian Lasagna
Five Cheese Italian Ravioli
Stuffed Shells
stuffed with ricotta cheese, topped with basil marinara sauce
Fruit of the Sea
shrimp, scallops, mussels, crabmeat, and clams over linguini
Chicken and Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo
sauteed chicken, fresh broccoli, and a creamy alfredo sauce
Cioppino Dolphino
jumbo shrimp, scallops, and jumbo lump crabmeat sauteed in a lightly spicy marinara sauce, served over spaghetti
Shrimp and Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo
sauteed shrimp and broccoli with a creamy alfredo sauce
Chicken and Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo
chicken, shrimp and broccoli with a creamy alfredo sauce
Lobster Fra Diavolo
whole 1 lb sauteed lobster and fresh salmon tips with a lightly spicy tomato sauce, served over spaghetti
Sides
Cheesecakes
Speciality Desserts
Cakes
Whole Cheesecakes
Whole Specialty desserts
Whole Cakes
Family Value Meals
Family Value Land and Sea Platter
3 6oz crab cakes, 3 6oz salmon cakes, 3 10oz ribeye, 3 10oz pork chops
Family Value Broiled Wild Salmon
16 4oz strips topped with amaretto sauce
Family Value Seafood Newburg
Shrimp, scallops, and alaskan crabmeat with creamy amaretto sauce
Family Value Broiled or Fried Flounder
16 8oz filets of flounder
Family Value Fresh Grilled Center Cut Pork Chops
12 oz chops
Family Value Baby Back Ribs
8 half slabs
Family Value Grilled Chicken
12 8oz chicken breasts
Family Value Seafood Alfredo with Pasta
Shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat with alfredo sauce
Family Value Mixed Cakes Platter
3 8oz crab cakes, 3 8oz salmon cakes, 3 8oz shrimp cakes, and 3 8oz seafood cakes
Family Value Beef Tender Steak Medallions
6 lbs cooked medium
Dozen Crab Balls
Uncooked Crabcake Platter with sides - double
Uncooked Crabcake Platter with sides - single
Uncooked Crabcake Platter no sides - double
Uncooked Crabcake Platter no sides - single
Uncooked Dozen Crab Balls
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Blue Dolphin Seafood Bar & Grill offers a creative, approachable modern American cuisine in an energetic, comfortable and vibrant setting.
1166 Route 3 South #201, Gambrills, MD 21054