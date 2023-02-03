Main picView gallery

Blue Dragon 76-3616 Kawaihae Road

76-3616 Kawaihae Road

Kamuel, HI 96743

Specials

Specials

BBQ Ribs

$34.00

Pastrami Burger

$24.00

BBQ Burger

$22.00

Bacon Blue Burger

$22.00

Avocado Swiss Burger

$24.00

Pesto chick melt

Lamb

$34.00

Coconut crusted Ahi

$39.00

Sashimi

$26.00

Poke bowl with purple sweet

$21.00

Pupus

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Chicken wings with choice of teriyaki or buffalo

Farm Fries

$11.00

Tempura fried green beans with sweet sesame aioli

Tomato Bruschetta

$11.00

Bruschetta with artichoke hearts, capers, grape tomatoes, micro green mix, olive oil & balsamic drizzle

Side Fries

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and crostini

Garden Salad

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, and crostini with choice of ranch or italian dressing

Tropical Oriental Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and pineapple ~ with house sesame chili lime vinni

Entrees

Tropical Oriental Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and pineapple ~ with house sesame chili lime vinni

Beef Tacos

$16.00

Soft or crunchy…3 ground beef tacos with cheese, lettuce, salsa, and sour cream

Dragon Burger

$19.00

7 oz hand-pressed patty with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onion…choice of fries, garden salad, or fruit

Roasted Vegetable Sandwich

$16.00

Roasted seasonal vegetables with lettuce, tomato, onion and hummus spread on sourdough bread

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fresh catch fried in beer batter ~ comes with choice of hand-cut fries, fruit, or salad

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Tangy cilantro battered fresh fish, cabbage, salsa, smoky chipotle aioli, cotija cheese

Fish Sandwich

$20.00

Choice of crispy beer battered or grilled fresh catch, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce ~ comes with choice of hand-cut fries, fruit or salad

Keiki Plates

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Comes with choice of fries, salad or fruit

Keiki Burger

$12.00

Comes with choice of fries, salad or fruit

Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

Comes with choice of fries, salad or fruit

Desserts

Churros

$9.00

With vanilla & caramel drizzle

Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream & caramel drizzle

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lilikoi Spritzer

$6.00

Maui Root Beer

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$9.00

Sprite

$3.00

Guava Spritzer

$6.00

Merch

Tees & Tanks

$25.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location

76-3616 Kawaihae Road, Kamuel, HI 96743

Directions

Main pic

