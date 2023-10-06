Restaurant info

We have a cherry red smoker from Mesquite, Texas named Lorraine -- named after the smokin' hot mom from "Back to the Future." She runs 24 hours a day, six days a week. We cut and then dry rub our meat by hand daily with a blend of spices -- and it's smoked between a couple of hours (ribs) to a minimum of 12 hours (pork & brisket) using local white oak. (Only the best for Lorraine...because she is our density.)

