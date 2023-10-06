Blue Duck BBQ Tavern
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We have a cherry red smoker from Mesquite, Texas named Lorraine -- named after the smokin' hot mom from "Back to the Future." She runs 24 hours a day, six days a week. We cut and then dry rub our meat by hand daily with a blend of spices -- and it's smoked between a couple of hours (ribs) to a minimum of 12 hours (pork & brisket) using local white oak. (Only the best for Lorraine...because she is our density.)
Location
212 Southwest Water Street, Peoria, IL 61602
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ardor Bread & Provisions - Cafe - 301 SW Water Street
No Reviews
301 SW Water Street Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurant
Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery - 619 SW Water ST
4.0 • 473
619 SW Water ST Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurant