Blue Eyes Burgers and Fries

No reviews yet

1009 NW Galveston Ave

Bend, OR 97703

Burgers (Online Ordering)

Blue Eyes Single

$11.00

Smashed thin single or double 3 oz Local Pitchfork T ground beef* patty, griddled shaved onion, American cheese, supreme sauce, organic iceberg lettuce, pickle, Jackson's Corner Bakery griddled sweet bun

Blue Eyes Double

$13.00

Smashed thin single or double 3 oz Local Pitchfork T ground beef* patty, griddled shaved onion, American cheese, supreme sauce, organic iceberg lettuce, pickle, Jackson's Corner Bakery griddled sweet bun

Kids Smashy

$7.00

Organic ketchup & mustard, pickle, diced raw onion, American cheese, Jackson's Corner Bakery griddled sweet bun

Veggie Single

$11.00

House made Oregon chickpea & mushroom patty, smashed thin on a flattop with griddled shaved onions from Casad Family Farms, American cheese, supreme sauce, organic iceberg lettuce and pickles on a griddled Jackson's Corner bakery sweet bun.

Veggie Double

$13.00

House made Oregon chickpea & mushroom patty, smashed thin on a flattop with griddled shaved onions from Casad Family Farms, American cheese, supreme sauce, organic iceberg lettuce and pickles on a griddled Jackson's Corner bakery sweet bun.

Sides

Side of Fries Small

$3.00

Organic russets cut daily. Served with one side of *house made sauce. *ranch or supreme

Side of Fries Large

$5.00

Organic russets cut daily. Served with one side of *house made sauce. *ranch or supreme

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Side Supreme

$0.50

Side Burger Patty

$4.00

Pitchfork T 3oz smashed patty with griddled onions and American cheese.

Side Veggie Patty

$4.00

House made Oregon chickpea & mushroom patty smashed with griddled onions and American cheese.

Cooler Items

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.00

Steelhead Rootbeer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Your new favorite burger shop highlighting local bounty in Bend OR.

1009 NW Galveston Ave, Bend, OR 97703

