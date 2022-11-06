Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Fig Cafe

1,098 Reviews

$$

200 Young Ave

Moorestown, NJ 08057

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Hummus

$8.99

Hummus Extra

$10.99

Baba Ghanouj

$8.99

Mutabel

$8.99

Labneh

$8.99

Halloum Cheese

$8.99

Falafel

$8.99

Yalanji

$9.99

Burak

$8.99

Feta Cheese

$8.99

Tour of Lebanon

$12.99

Kufta Balls

$8.99

Foul

$8.99

SOUPS

Lentil Soup

$7.99

White Beans & Tomato Soup

$7.99

SALADS

Blue Fig Salad

$12.99

Tabouleh Salad

$13.99

Fattoush Salad

$12.99

Greek Salad

$12.99

Rocca Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

SANDWICHES

Falafel Sandwich

$12.99

Falafel Extra Sandwich

$13.99

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

Mixed Shawarma Wrap

$12.99

Gyro Wrap

$12.99

Gyro Chiken

$12.99

Shish Tawook Wrap

$12.99

Kufta Wrap

$12.99

LUNCH

Shish Tawook Lunch

$12.99

Shish Kebab Lunch

$12.99

​Kufta Kebab Lunch

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Lunch

$12.99

ENTREES

Blue Fig Signature Dish

$33.99

Shish Tawook

$23.99

Shish Kebab

$24.99

​Lamb Kebab​

$25.99

Kufta Kebab

$23.99

Lamb Chops

$29.99

Char Grilled Tilapia Filet

$23.99

Char Grilled Salmon Filet

$27.99

Grilled Shrimp

$23.99

Sea Base

$29.00

Vegetarian Tajen

$18.99

Tajen Samak

$21.99

Tajen Kufta

$21.99

Tajen Shrimp

$21.99

Mousakka

$21.99

Vegetarian Mousakka

$19.99

FLAT BREADS

Zatar Flat Bread

$6.99

Halloum Cheese Flat Bread

$6.99

Feta with Parsley Flat Bread

$6.99

Spicy Ground Beef Flat Bread

$6.99

SIDES

Cous Cous

$2.99

Rice

$2.99

French Fries

$3.99

Mixed Vegetable Skewers

$3.99

Jalapeno

$0.50

Cut Up Veggies

$0.50

Tatziki

$0.50

Tahini

$0.50

Extra pita

$1.00

Olive spread

$0.50

KIDS

Grilled Burger

$9.99

Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

DESSERT

Baklava

$6.99

Knafeh

$6.99

Ossmalleya

$6.99

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.99

Tiramisu

$5.99

Fig Cake

$6.99

Pistachio Cake

$6.99

DRINKS

Flavored Tea

$3.99

Lebanese Tea with Mint

$3.99

Regular American Coffee

$3.99

Decaf American Coffee

$3.99

Turkish Coffee

$3.99

Mediterranean Cocktail Mix

$6.99

Fresh Mango Cocktail Juice

$6.99

Fresh Strawberry Cocktail Juice

$6.99

Fresh Lemon Juice with Mint

$6.99

Fresh Lemon Juice

$6.99

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Green Tea

$3.99

Unsweetened Tea

$3.99

Raspberry Tea

$3.99

Spring Water

$1.00

Gingerale

$3.99

Rootbeer

$3.99

Sparkling water

$3.99

Catering

Tray #1

$69.99

Tray #2

$79.99

Yalanji Tray

$99.99

Salad Bowl

$39.99

Shish Tawook Tray

$129.99

Shish Kebab Tray

$139.99

Lamb Kebab Tray

$149.99

Lamb Chops Tray

$159.99

Kufta Kebab Tray

$109.99

Mix Meat Tray

$129.99

Salmon Tray

$159.99

Shrimp Tray

$149.99

Moussaka Tray Full

$149.99

Falafel sandwich tray

$99.99

Chicken Shawerma Tray

$99.99

Beef Shawerma Tray

$99.99

Baklava Tray

$35.99

Fig Tray

$29.99

Delivery

$15.00

Manakeesh Tray

$49.99

Moussaka tray half

$79.99

Falafel tray entree

$99.99

Special Events

Lunch Event

$19.99

Dinner Event

$29.99

Staff Meal

Staff Meal

$4.69
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 Young Ave, Moorestown, NJ 08057

Directions

Gallery
Blue Fig Cafe image
Blue Fig Cafe image
Blue Fig Cafe image

