Blue Fire
No reviews yet
7440 W North Ave
Elmwood Park, IL 60707
APPETIZERS
Fried Calamari
Deep fried fresh calamari and shrimp with orange chili-aioli sauce
Baked Goat Cheese
Goat cheese baked in a bed of marinara served with pesto toast.
Peppino Puffs
Shredded zucchini with an assortment of cheeses, cooked in a light puffy ball.
Garlic Bread
Bruschetta
Toasted Italian bread points, topped with fresh basil and marinated roma tomatoes.
Orange Garlic Roasted Shrimp
Seven extra jumbo shrimps cooked with garlic and orange zest sauce.
Artichoke Dip
Parmesan truffle fries
Fried potatoes with parmesan cheese and truffle aroma, served with 3 sauces.
SALADS
Large Caesar salad
Romaine with parmesan garlic croutons and our homemade Caesar dressing.
Italian Chicken salad
Romaine, roasted red peppers, Fontinella cheese, tomatoes and black olives, kalamata olives and pepperoncini, topped with sautéed artichokes & grilled chicken.
Raspberry Salad
Romaine, caramelized walnuts, grilled chicken strips and gorgonzola cheese, tossed with our homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Large House Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with red cabbage, shaved carrots, cucumber and tomato wedge. Choice of Italian, creamy garlic or ranch dressing.
Formaggio Salad
Romaine, gorgonzola, caramelized walnuts, roasted red peppers & Italian dressing.
Caesar salad Small
House Salad Small
Formaggio Salad Small
Caprese Salad
A layer of vine ripened fresh tomatoes, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette & Italian dressing.
Add house salad
Add Caesar salad
KID'S MENU
SANDWICHES
SIDE DISHES
SEAFOOD
PASTA
Pasta Marinara
Choice of rigatoni, fettuccine, linguini, baby shells, fusilli, gnocchi or angel hair pasta in our home-made Marinara sauce.
Baby shells Bechamela
baby shells in Bechamela sauce with parmesan cheese
Rigatoni Alla Vodka
Rigatoni tossed in tomato cream sauce laced with vodka.
Linguini Carbonara
Linguini pasta tossed with bacon, cream, onion and garlic, topped with crispy bacon strip, egg yolk
Pasta Meat Sauce
Choice of rigatoni, fettuccine, linguini, baby shells, fusilli, gnocchi or angel hair pasta in our home-made meat sauce.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Long, wide pasta cooked in our creamy cheese sauce.
Mushroom Fettuccine
Fettuccine pasta tossed with onion, garlic, and mixed mushrooms. Topped with chives and parsley.
Fusilli with Sausage
Grilled Italian sausage tossed with fusilli pasta, basil, in a spicy marinara sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.
Rigatoni Primavera
Rigatoni tossed with fresh broccoli, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and romano cheese.
Veggie Angel Hair
Meat Lasagna
ENTREES
Chicken Limone
Chicken Parmigiana
Boneless chicken breast with seasoned bread crumbs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over a bed of rigatoni.
Giambo
Mild Italian sausage, jumbo shrimp, grilled chicken in a signature sauce with roasted peppers and rice
Ravioli Portobello
Six portobello ravioli cooked in white wine sauce, topped with tomato, spinach, mushrooms.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Slab
Delicious tender baby back ribs, served in Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, with a baked potato or fries and coleslaw.
BBQ Baby Back Ribs Full Slab
Delicious tender baby back ribs, served in Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, with a baked potato or fries and coleslaw.
12Oz Rib Eye Steak
Eggplant Torta
* Each additional Ingredient
SPECIALS
CATERING
PIZZA
Pepperoni 12"
Pepperoni 18"
4 Meat 12"
4 Meat 18"
Gorgonzola and pear 12"
Gorgonzola and pear 18"
Veggie 12"
Veggie 18"
Build your own pizza 12"
Build your own pizza 18"
Cheese Pizza 18"
Cheese Pizza 12"
Spicy Salami 12"
Spicy Salami 18"
Chicken BBQ 12"
Chicken BBQ 18"
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
7440 W North Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707