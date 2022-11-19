Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Fire

review star

No reviews yet

7440 W North Ave

Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Fried Calamari

$14.95

Deep fried fresh calamari and shrimp with orange chili-aioli sauce

Baked Goat Cheese

$10.95

Goat cheese baked in a bed of marinara served with pesto toast.

Peppino Puffs

$10.95

Shredded zucchini with an assortment of cheeses, cooked in a light puffy ball.

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Bruschetta

$9.95

Toasted Italian bread points, topped with fresh basil and marinated roma tomatoes.

Orange Garlic Roasted Shrimp

$13.95

Seven extra jumbo shrimps cooked with garlic and orange zest sauce.

Artichoke Dip

$11.95

Parmesan truffle fries

$9.00

Fried potatoes with parmesan cheese and truffle aroma, served with 3 sauces.

SALADS

Large Caesar salad

$8.95

Romaine with parmesan garlic croutons and our homemade Caesar dressing.

Italian Chicken salad

$13.95

Romaine, roasted red peppers, Fontinella cheese, tomatoes and black olives, kalamata olives and pepperoncini, topped with sautéed artichokes &amp; grilled chicken.

Raspberry Salad

$13.95

Romaine, caramelized walnuts, grilled chicken strips and gorgonzola cheese, tossed with our homemade raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Large House Salad

$8.95

Crisp romaine lettuce with red cabbage, shaved carrots, cucumber and tomato wedge. Choice of Italian, creamy garlic or ranch dressing.

Formaggio Salad

$9.95

Romaine, gorgonzola, caramelized walnuts, roasted red peppers &amp; Italian dressing.

Caesar salad Small

$4.25

House Salad Small

$4.25

Formaggio Salad Small

$5.25

Caprese Salad

$11.95

A layer of vine ripened fresh tomatoes, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette &amp; Italian dressing.

Add house salad

$1.95

Add Caesar salad

$1.95

SOUP

Soup of the day

$3.25

Minestrone Soup

$2.95

Add soup of the day

$1.95

Add minestrone

$1.95

DESSERTS

Cheese cake

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.95

Brownie

$4.95

Cannoli

$4.95

KID'S MENU

Baby Shell Marinara or Beshamella sauce

$9.00

Cheese Ravioli

$9.00

in butter sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

with ketchup

12'' Cheese Pizza

$9.00

1/2 Chicken Breast

$9.00

with mash potatoes or french fries

Ice Cream

$5.00

Milk

$2.50

Juice

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$2.50

SANDWICHES

Freshly baked croissant stuffed with smoked salmon, signature sauce, cucumber and lettuce

Milano

$10.95

Marco Polo

$10.95

House made tuna salad blended with red onion, celery. Seasoned with black pepper topped with avocado and fresh tomatoes.

Classico meat

$9.95
Croissandwich

Croissandwich

$13.95

SIDE DISHES

Marinara, Bescamella, Alfredo or meat souce. 12 oz cup Sauce on the side

$6.25

Italian Sausage

$5.95

Roasted Vesuvio Style Potatoes

$4.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.95

Sauteed or Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.95

Meatbolls (3pcs.)

$5.95

SEAFOOD

Zuppa Di Mare

$24.95

Pesto Linguini with Shrimp

$19.95

Signature Salmon

$27.95

Linguini, Salmon fillet, Broccoli

$24.95

Sautéed salmon with fresh broccoli tossed with linguini in creamy tomato sauce.

Tilapia with Rice

$24.95

PASTA

Pasta Marinara

$9.95

Choice of rigatoni, fettuccine, linguini, baby shells, fusilli, gnocchi or angel hair pasta in our home-made Marinara sauce.

Baby shells Bechamela

$13.95

baby shells in Bechamela sauce with parmesan cheese

Rigatoni Alla Vodka

$14.95

Rigatoni tossed in tomato cream sauce laced with vodka.

Linguini Carbonara

$16.95

Linguini pasta tossed with bacon, cream, onion and garlic, topped with crispy bacon strip, egg yolk

Pasta Meat Sauce

$14.95

Choice of rigatoni, fettuccine, linguini, baby shells, fusilli, gnocchi or angel hair pasta in our home-made meat sauce.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Long, wide pasta cooked in our creamy cheese sauce.

Mushroom Fettuccine

$16.95

Fettuccine pasta tossed with onion, garlic, and mixed mushrooms. Topped with chives and parsley.

Fusilli with Sausage

$15.95

Grilled Italian sausage tossed with fusilli pasta, basil, in a spicy marinara sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese.

Rigatoni Primavera

$14.95

Rigatoni tossed with fresh broccoli, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic and romano cheese.

Veggie Angel Hair

$14.95

Meat Lasagna

$15.95

ENTREES

Chicken breast sautéed in olive oil and fresh herbs, finished in lemon sauce served with roasted potatoes.

Chicken Limone

$18.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

Boneless chicken breast with seasoned bread crumbs topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over a bed of rigatoni.

Giambo

$19.95

Mild Italian sausage, jumbo shrimp, grilled chicken in a signature sauce with roasted peppers and rice

Ravioli Portobello

$17.95

Six portobello ravioli cooked in white wine sauce, topped with tomato, spinach, mushrooms.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs 1/2 Slab

$18.95

Delicious tender baby back ribs, served in Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, with a baked potato or fries and coleslaw.

BBQ Baby Back Ribs Full Slab

$27.95

Delicious tender baby back ribs, served in Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce, with a baked potato or fries and coleslaw.

12Oz Rib Eye Steak

$35.00

Eggplant Torta

$19.95

* Each additional Ingredient

Pepperoni / Chicken / Mushrooms / Onions / Green peppers / Green olives / Black olives / Fresh tomatoes / Roasted red peppers / Artichoke hearts / Provolone cheese / Gorgonzola / Goat cheese / Fresh mozzarella

* Each additional Ingredient

$2.50

SPECIALS

Black Angus Beef Pasta

$23.00

Baron Philippe De Rothschild Wine

$10.00

Sicilian Cannoli

$5.00

Elmwood Chicken Wings

$15.00

CATERING

TRAY PASTAS

1/2 TRAY PASTAS

TRAY APPETIZERS

1/2 TRAY APPETIZER

TRAY SALADS

1/2 TRAY SALADS

CHICKEN AND MEAT

SANDWICHES

GALLON OF SOUP

SIDES

DESSERTS

MODS

no artichoke

no mushroom

no roasted red pepper

no yellow squash

no peppercinies

no asparagus

no onion

no peppers

no parsley

no kalamata olives

no spinach

no capers

no peas

no garlic

no olives

no zucchini

no tomato

no broccoli

no basil

no carrots

no giardiniera

no dressing

no oil

no salt

no bread

no pancetta

no prosciutto

no butter

no cheese

no mozzarella

no gorgonzola

no romano

no goat cheese

mozzarella instead

gorgonzola instead

no fresh mozzarella

fontinala instead

rigatoni instead

linguini instead

angel hair instead

fettuccini instead

baby shells instead

gnocchi instead

no pasta

mashed potato instead

$1.95

baked potato instead

$1.95

vodka sauce instead

marinara sauce instead

meat sauce instead

alfredo sauce instead

butter sauce instead

bascamella sauce instead

aglio e olio sauce instead

pesto sauce instead

no sauce

PIZZA

Pepperoni 12"

$18.95

Pepperoni 18"

$26.95

4 Meat 12"

$21.95

4 Meat 18"

$28.95

Gorgonzola and pear 12"

$21.95

Gorgonzola and pear 18"

$28.95

Veggie 12"

$20.99

Veggie 18"

$28.99

Build your own pizza 12"

$15.75

Build your own pizza 18"

$23.95

Cheese Pizza 18"

$23.95

Cheese Pizza 12"

$15.75

Spicy Salami 12"

$20.99

Spicy Salami 18"

$28.99

Chicken BBQ 12"

$20.99

Chicken BBQ 18"

$28.99

APPETIZER

BRUSCHETTA HALF TRAY

$40.00

BRUSCHETTA FULL TRAY

$70.00

FRIED CALAMARI HALF TRAY

$50.00

FRIED CALAMARI FULL TRAY

$90.00

BAKED ARTICHOKE HALF TRAY

$45.00

BAKD ARTICHOKE FULL TRAY

$80.00

SALADS

HOUSE SALAD HALF TRAY

$35.00

HOUSE SALAD FULL TRAY

$60.00

CAESAR SALAD HALF TRAY

$40.00

CAESAR SALAD FULL TRAY

$60.00

PASTAS

RIGATONI MARINARA HALF TRAY

$40.00

RIGATONI MARINARA FULL TRAY

$70.00

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO HALF TRAY

$50.00

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO FULL TRAY

$85.00

RIGATONI ALLA VODKA HALF TRAY

$50.00

RIGATONI ALLA VODKA FULL TRAY

$85.00

CHICKEN

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA HALF TRAY

$55.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA FULL TRAY

$90.00

CHICKEN LEMONE HALF TRAY

$55.00

CHICKEN LEMONE FULL TRAY

$90.00

SEAFOOD

ZUPPA DI MARE HALF TRAY

$95.00

ZUPPA DI MARE FULL TRAY

$160.00

SHRIMP HALF TRAY

$70.00

SHRIMP FULL TRAY

$130.00

SALMON HALF TRAY

$95.00

SALMON FULL TRAY

$170.00

SIDES

MEATBALLS HALF TRAY

$40.00

MEATBALLS FULL TRAY

$70.00

SAUSAGE HALF TRAY

$40.00

SAUSAGE FULL TRAY

$70.00

ROASTED POTATOES HALF TRAY

$30.00

ROASTED POTATOES FULL TRAY

$50.00

SIDE OF SAUCE (QUART)

$16.00

DISPOSABLE RACKS

$10.00

DESERTS

TIRAMISU TRAY

$70.00

CANNOLI TRAY

$65.00

BROWNI TRAY

$65.00

COMBO (TIRAMISU, CHEESE CAKE, CANNOLI)

$70.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7440 W North Ave, Elmwood Park, IL 60707

Directions