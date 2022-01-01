Main picView gallery

Blue Fish Sushi Bar 11587 S District Main Dr #100

review star

No reviews yet

11587 S District Main Dr #100

South Jordan, UT 84095

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
The District Roll
Ecstacy Roll

Appetizer

CALAMARI

$7.00

CHICKEN EGG ROLL (4pc)

$7.00

ground chicken and shredded cabbage, wrapped in flour paper and deep fried, served w/ sweet chili sauce

COCONUT SHRIMP AP

$7.00

EDAMAME

$3.50

HEART ATTACK

$8.00

Deep fried jalapeno stuffed w/ spicy tuna & cream cheese served w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce

MIXED TEMPURA AP

$8.00

MONKEY BRAIN

$7.00

Deep fried mushroom stuffed w/ spicy tuna & jalapeno served w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce

PORK GYOZA (6pcs)

$6.00

TAKOYAKI

$7.00

Round shaped Japanese snack made from a wheat flour-based batter with diced octopus inside, deep fried, served with house made katsu-mayo sauce

VEGGIE GYOZA (6pcs)

$6.00

Salads

Seaweed Salad

$5.00

Squid Salad

$6.00

Sunomono Salad (cucumber)

$4.00

Side Salad w/ ginger dressing

$5.00

Sides

Miso Soup

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Specialty Rolls

Coco Crunch Roll

$13.00

Coconut shrimp, cucumber & avocado roll topped w/ crab meat, eel sauce & tempura flakes

Crunch Dragon Roll

$13.00

California Roll w/ eel sauce, tobiko & tempura flakes

Ecstacy Roll

$15.00

Losbster meat, spicy tuna & cilantro rolled & topped w/ avocado, lime, eel sauce & tempura flakes

Fire Fighter Roll

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber & jalapeno rolled & topped w/ avocado & shichimi pepper

Honey Mango Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus tempura, avocado & cream cheese rolled and topped w/ mango, eel sauce, honey mango sauce & coconut flakes

Hot Night Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber & avocado rolled & topped w/ spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo & tempura flakes

Hungry Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber & avocado rolled & topped w/ baked lobster, eel sauce, lobster mayo & tobiko

Jasmine Roll

$15.00

Korean BBQ Roll

$15.00

California roll topped w/ char-grilled bulgogi (Korean BBQ Pork) & avocado served w/ cucumber salad

Mad about Peaches

$16.00

Mad Shrimp Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado & cream cheese rolled & topped w/ shrimp, avocado, eel sauce & extremely spicy mad sauce

Mango Tango Roll

$12.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado & cream cheese rolled & topped w/ chopped mango, jalapeno & eel sauce

Mt. Fuji Roll

$10.00

Spicy tuna, yellotail rolled and topped w/ tobiko & spicy mayo

Playboy Roll

$14.00

Shirimp tempura, cucumber & avocado rolled and topped w/ tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce & tobiko

Popcorn Roll

$13.00

California Roll topped w/ deep fried scallops, spicy mayo & eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Rose of Sharon

$15.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado rolled & topped w/ eel sauce, sriracha, tobiko & tempura flakes

Snow White Roll

$14.00

Baked lobster, tempura onion & avocado rolled & topped w/ escolar, jalapeno, spicy mayo & eel sauce

South Jordan Roll

$9.00

(Seaweed on out side roll) Tuna, salmon, white fish & crab meat rolled & topped w/ ponzu sauce

Spicy Crunch Roll

$14.00

Eel, avocado, cucumber & creamcheese rolled & topped w/ crab meat, shrimp tempura, spicy mayo, eel sauce, tobiko & tempura flakes

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber & avocado rolled & topped w/ eel sauce, sriracha, tobiko and tempura flakes

Spring Roll

$15.00Out of stock

Sunkist Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna roll topped w/ salmon, lemon slices & sunkist sauce

T.N.T. Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura & spicy crab rolled & topped w/ spicy tuna, avocado, eel sauce & sriracha

The King Roll

$15.00

Baked lobster, tempura onion & avocado rolled & topped w/ spicy tuna, torched toro (tuna belly), tobiko, ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce & tempura onion

The Queen Roll

$15.00

Vampire Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber & avocado rolled & topped w/ albacore tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce & fried garlic flakes

Vegan Roll

$13.00

Steamed asparagus, yam potato, carrot, onion, zucchini, cucumber, cilantro & inari rolled & topped w/ avocado & ponzu sauce

Veggie Tempura Roll

$9.00

Deep fried onion, sweet potato, carrots & zucchini rolled & topped w/ eel sauce (seaweed outside roll)

Smokin' Hot Roll

$16.00

Specialty Rolls Gluten Free

Ecstasy Gluten Free

$17.00

Fire Fighter Gluten Free

$17.00

Mt. Fuji Gluten Free

$13.00

Mango Tango Gluten Free

$13.00

Playboy Gluten Free

$14.00

Sunkist Gluten Free

$14.00

Snow White Gluten Free

$15.00

South Jordan Gluten Free

$10.00

Fried Rolls

The District Roll

$12.00

Salmon, avocado & cream cheese deep fried & topped w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce

Mexican Crunch Roll

$11.00

Spicy crab & cream cheese deep fried & topped w/ eel sauce

007 Roll

$11.00

Spicy tuna & cream cheese deep fried & topped w/ spicy mayo, eel sauce & jalapeno

Monkey Monkey Roll

$12.00

Tuna, salmon, white fish & crab meat deep fried & topped w/ eel sauce & sriracha (riceless)

Traditional Rolls

Avocado Roll

$4.50

California Roll

$6.00

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Eel Roll

$7.00

Fresh water eel, cucumber, avocado & eel sauce

Hand Roll

$7.00

Philadelphia Roll

$7.00

House smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon Roll

$5.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.00

Shrimp tempura, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, tempura flakes & eel sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail Roll

$6.00

Nigiri

Tuna (Maguro) Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon (Sake) Nigiri

$6.00

Smoked Salmon (House smoked) Nigiri

$7.00

Flying Fish Egg (Tobiko) Nigiri

$6.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi) Nigiri

$6.00

Shrimp (Ebi) Nigiri

$4.50

Inari (Fried Tofu) Nigiri

$4.00

Escolar Nigiri

$5.50

Unagi Nigiri

$6.00

Toro (Tuna Belly) Nigiri

$12.00

Albacore Nigiri

$6.00

Madai Nigiri

$7.00

Hirame Nigiri

$8.00

Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$7.00

Salmon Sashimi

$6.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$6.00

Escolar Sashimi

$5.50

Tataki

$12.00

Toro Sashimi

$12.00

Eel Sashimi

$7.00

Albacore Sashimi

$6.00

Hirame Sashimi

$8.00

Madai Sashimi

$8.00

Sushi Combination

Nigiri Combination (8pcs)

$21.00

Sashimi Combination (12pcs)

$23.00

Entree

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$12.00

Charbroiled chicken thigh served w/ teriyaki sauce

TERIYAKI SALMON

$16.00

Charbroiled fresh salmon served w/ teriyaki sauce

ORANGE CHICKEN

$12.00

Wok fried chicken, pineapple served w/ house made orange sauce

SHRIMP TEMPURA ENTREE

$13.00

6pcs of shrimp tempura

HONEY MANGO SHRIMP ENTREE

$14.00

Lightly fried shrimp served with mango, cashew nut & honey mango sauce

FRIED RICE

$9.00

Korean BBQ Ribs

$21.00

Char-grilled marinated beef short ribs served on a sizzling platter

Korean Pork Bulgogi ENTREE

$17.00

TERIYAKI STEAK

$18.00

Spicy Pork Bulgogi ENTREE

$17.00

Noodles

Yaki Soba

$11.00

Stir fried egg noodle w/ vegetables

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11587 S District Main Dr #100, South Jordan, UT 84095

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Batch Baked Goods - Riverton
orange star4.8 • 679
3693 13400 S Riverton, UT 84065
View restaurantnext
Taco Mania - 3673 W. 13400 S. Unit "G" Riverton Utah 84065
orange starNo Reviews
673 W 13400 S Riverton, UT 84065
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Salt Lake
orange starNo Reviews
10949 S Redwood Road #400 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Crave Cookies - Herriman, UT
orange starNo Reviews
11946 South Carlsbad Way, STE 200 Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
SAFFRON CIRCLE - RIVERTON
orange starNo Reviews
4594 W PARTRIDGEHILL LN Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack - Riverton
orange starNo Reviews
4505 W Partridge Hill Lane Riverton, UT 84096
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Jordan

Greek Souvlaki - South Jordan
orange star4.5 • 2,167
1067 S Jordan Pkwy South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - River Park
orange star4.5 • 2,049
10722 S River Front Pkwy South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Jordan
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Lehi
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston