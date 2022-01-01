Blue & Gray Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Chicken

Blue & Gray Bar & Grill

522 Reviews

$$

2 Baltimore St

Gettysburg, PA 17325

Apps

Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Tenders & Fries

Mussels

$14.99

Musket Balls

$11.99

Tater Skins

$10.99Out of stock

Tuna Bites

$12.99

Grilled or Blackened

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$12.99

Cheese Stix

$10.99

Grilled Cheese Bites

$10.99

Spin Dip

$15.99Out of stock

Calamari

$13.99

Stuffed Portabellas

$11.99

Fried Pickles

$10.99

Salt Pretzel

$13.99

Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel

$13.99

Crab Pretzel

$16.99

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Philly Fries

$10.99

Brisket Fries

$11.99

Crab Fries

$15.99

Cheese Stix

$10.99

Cauliflower Wings

$9.99

Brisket Mac

$9.99

Burgers

General Meade Burger

$13.99

Whiz or Prov

General Hancock Burger

$13.99

General Sickles Burger

$13.99

General Warren Burger

$13.99

General Buford Burger

$13.99

General Webb Burger

$13.99

Jennie Wade Burger

$12.99

General Lee Burger

$13.99

General Longstreet Burger

$13.99

General Hood Burger

$13.99

General Armistead Burger

$13.99

Generl Early Burger

$13.99

General Heth Burger

$13.99

General Hayes Burger

$13.99

General Archer Burger

$14.99

Gobbler Burger

$13.99

Wings

Half Dozen Wings

$10.99

Dozen Wings

$17.99

Soups

Soup of the Day

$5.99

Texas Chili

$7.99

Seafood Bisque

$7.99

Salads

Blue & Gray Salad

$7.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Spinach Salad

$8.99

Wedge Salad

$7.99

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$10.99

Brisket Sand

$11.99

Crab Cake

$15.99

Veggie Burger

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.99

Whiz or Prov

Cuban

$10.99

Tuna Wrap

$12.99

Grilled or Blackened

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

BLTA

$9.99

Ham, Turkey, Swiss

$9.99

Chicken Caesar

$9.99

Shrimp Po Boy

$11.99

Fried or Sauteed

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Steak Wrap

$9.99

Entrees

Ribeye

$24.99

Strip

$24.99

Blackened Tuna

$24.99

Crab Cakes

$30.99

Southwest Chicken Rice Bowl

$17.99

1/2 LB Steamed Shrimp

$10.99

LB Steamed Shrimp

$16.99

1/2 LB Fried Shrimp

$10.99

LB Fried Shrimp

$16.99

Filet

$22.99

Swordfish

$18.99

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Sides

Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Unity Fries

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Mashed Potatos

$3.99

Slaw

$3.99

Spinach

$3.99

Applesauce

$3.99

Chips

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Desserts

Crème Brulee

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Challenge

Picketts Charge Challenge

$40.00

Shrimp Night

1/2# Steamed Shrimp

$8.99

1# Steamed Shrimp

$11.99

2 Clusters & Half pound

$25.00

2 Clusters

$18.00

Extras

Extra Garlic Parm

$1.00

Extra Bacon

$1.00

Extra Pickles(2)

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.50

Extra Cajun

$0.50

Extra Crostini

$1.00

Extra Whiz

$1.00

Extra Syrup

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Rebel

$0.50

Extra Cit Lime

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Horsey

$0.50

Extra Chip Mustard

$0.50

Extra Bama

$0.50

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Hot Dog

$3.99

Kids Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Kids Tendies

$3.99

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Tea

$2.00

Sunday Football

Nashville Chicken Fries

$9.99

KC Dilla

$9.99

Wing Night

6 Wings

$4.50

12 Wings

$9.00

Pasta Night

Pasta Night

$13.99

MLb menu

Greek Tots

$10.00

Fenway Tots

$10.00

Southside stak

$10.00

Cha Cha bowl

$10.00

Hammer bowl

$10.00

Charlie hustle burger

$10.00

Pig mac dog

$10.00

Crabby dog

$13.00

Rueben dog

$10.00

Steak n chz dog

$10.00

NA Bev

Coke

$2.75

Diet coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.76

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Coffee

$2.00

Oj

$2.50

Apple juice

$2.50

Cranberry juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Employee RB

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Milk

$2.00

Oj

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Apple juice

$2.00

Cooler Bottles

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Gold Peak Tea

$2.75

Monster

$4.00

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Bottle Water

$3.00

Shirts

BnG shirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

BnG Long Sleeve

$25.00

Hats

Fitted

$28.00

Blue Snapback

$25.00

Black Snapback

$25.00

Sandwiches

Ham and cheese

$7.00

Turkey and cheese

$7.00

Ham Turkey and cheese

$7.00

BLT

$7.00

Turkey Club

$7.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 Baltimore St, Gettysburg, PA 17325

Directions

Gallery
Blue & Gray Bar & Grill image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Gettysburg

