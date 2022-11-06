  • Home
Blue Hen Kitchen 17560 Northwest 27th Avenue #113

17560 Northwest 27th Avenue #113

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Breakfast

Bacon Breakfast

$8.95

Beef Smoked Sausage Breakfast

$7.95

Pan sausage breakfast

$9.99

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$8.95

Salmon Croquettes Breakfast

$10.95

Fried Chicken Breakfast

$10.99

Fried Catfish Breakfast

$12.95

Shrimp Breakfast

$12.95

T-Bone Steak Breakfast

$14.95

Chicken Wings Breakfast

$9.99

Breakfast Sides

Bacon Side

$2.95

Pan Sausage Side

$2.95

Smoked Sausage Side

$2.95

Corned Beef Hash Side

$3.95

Salmon Croquette Side

$5.95

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.95

Waffles

$3.95

Pancakes

$2.95

Regular Eggs

$1.95

Egg Whites

$2.95

Cheese

$0.50

Fried Chicken Side

$7.99

Biscuit

$1.99

Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.99

Apple Juice

$3.99

Bottled Water

$2.49

Blue Lemonade

$5.99

Food on the Move

Croissant

$9.95

Big breakfast Wrap

$8.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast Only Establishment

Location

17560 Northwest 27th Avenue #113, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

