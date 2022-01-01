Blue Heron Cafe imageView gallery

Blue Heron Cafe

127 Reviews

$

125 Lake Ave NW

Massillon, OH 44647

Order Again

Six Inch Sub

6" Custom Sub

$6.25

6" Chicken Salad Sub

$6.25

6" Ham Sub

$6.25

6" Italian Sub

$6.25

6" Pizza Sub

$6.25

6" Roast Beef Sub

$6.25

6" Tuna Melt Sub

$6.25

6" Turkey Sub

$7.25

Twelve Inch Sub

12" Custom Sub

$9.99

12" Chicken Salad Sub

$9.99

12" Ham Sub

$9.99

12" Italian Sub

$9.99

12" Pizza Sub

$9.99

12" Roast Beef Sub

$9.99

12" Tuna Melt Sub

$9.99

12" Turkey Sub

$10.99

Whole Bread Sandwich

BLT

$6.25

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.25

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.25

Ham Sandwich

$6.25

Trailblazer

$6.25

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.25

Turkey Sandwich

$6.25

Whole Sandwich (Custom)

$6.25

Half Bread Sandwich

1/2 BLT

$4.25

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$4.25

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.25

1/2 Ham Sandwich

$4.25

1/2 Trailblazer

$4.25

1/2 Tuna Salad Sandwich

$4.25

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$4.25

1/2 Sandwich (Custom)

$4.25

Reuben

Half Reuben

$5.25

Whole Reuben

$7.25

Pita

Chicken Salad Pita

$5.25

Tuna Salad Pita

$5.25

Egg Salad Pita

$5.25

Pita (Custom)

$5.25

Turkey pita

$6.25

Wrap

Spinach Wrap

$7.25

Honey Wheat Wrap

$7.25

Turkey wrap

$8.25

Croissant

Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.99

Tuna Salad Croissant

$6.99

Egg Salad Croissant

$6.99

Croissant (Custom)

$6.99

Turkey croissant

$7.99

Salad

Chef Salad

$8.25

Greek Salad

$8.25

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.25

Tuna Salad Plate

$8.25

Side Salad

$3.25

Grilled Caesar salad

$7.99

Apple Walnut Salad

$8.25

Beverages

Body Armor

$2.09

Dasani Water

$1.69

Bundaberg Soda

$1.99

Can Soda

$1.00

Coffee Large

$1.39

Coffee Refillable Mug

$1.39

Coffee Small

$1.09

Orange Juice

$2.19

Powerade

$1.99

Ginger Peach Tea

$1.69

Grapefruit Juice

$1.91

Hot Chocolate Large

$1.39

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.09

Hot Tea

$1.39

Apple Cider

$1.69

33.8 FL OZ. Smart Water

$2.59

Milk Chocolate

$1.39

Protein Water

$2.39

Cranberry Grape

$2.19

20 FL OZ Smart Water

$1.99

Coca Cola Product

$2.10

Propel Flavored Water

$1.79

Gold Peak Tea

$2.19

V8 Splash

$1.91

Honest kid

$1.25

Nesquick Choc Milk

$1.49

Special

Blue Plate 6" Sub + Soup

$9.99

Blue Plate Half Sandwich + Soup

$7.99

Blue Plate Side Salad + Soup

$6.99

BHC Club sandwich

$8.99

Friday Special: Coney

$6.99

Monday Special: Pulled Pork

$6.99

Thursday Special: Meatball Sub

$6.99

Tuesday Special: Creamed Chicken

$6.99

Wednesday Special: Italian Sausage

$6.99

6" grilled chicken sub w/ bacon

$6.99

Chicken Caesar wrap

$7.99

Turkey BLT on MG

$7.99

Side

Macaroni Salad Side

$2.49

Pasta Salad Side

$2.79

Coleslaw

$1.99

Pickled Eggs & Beets

$2.29

Potato Salad Side

$2.49

Baked Goods/Pudding

Pie

$3.29

Cheesecake

$2.79

Muffin

$1.99

Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$1.00

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$1.00

Cookie White Choc Macademia

$1.00

Tapioca Pudding

$2.59

Brownie

$1.59

Pumpkin Bar

$2.99

Pumpkin Roll

$3.49

Dozen Cookies

$5.99

Shamrock Cooke

$1.99

Caramel Cake

$3.29

Ice Cream

Float

$4.99

Hot Fudge Brownie Sundae

$4.99

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.99

Ice Cream Kids

$2.00

Ice Cream Small

$3.00

Ice Cream Large

$4.00

Milkshake

$4.99

Add Waffle Cone

$0.75

Kids

1/2 PB&J

$4.25

1/2 Ham & Cheese

$4.25

Fruit cup

$0.89

Whole PB & J

$5.25

Grilled cheese

$5.25

Breakfast

Toast 2 Slices

$0.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

Breakfast Croissant

$7.25

Hash browns

$0.89

Add On

Bacon

$2.30

Chips

$0.99

Egg boiled/pickled (each)

$0.99

Extra Cheese

$1.99

Grilled Chicken Strips

$2.30

Extra Meat

$1.99

Pickle

$0.75

Salad Dressing

$0.75

Sausage

$1.99

Chx or tuna scoop (1/4 lb)

$2.39

Extra crackers

$0.50

Spinach in salad

$1.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Retail Snacks

Utz Chips

$2.29

Candy

$1.49

Walnut Creek Snack Bag

$1.75

Fireballs

$0.25

Uncle Mike's Meat Snack

$1.00

Clif Bar

$1.59

Protein Bar

$1.99

Complete Cookie

$2.50

Quest Bars

$2.99

NutriGrain Bar

$1.00

Rock Candy

$1.25

Peanuts

$0.50

Nature Valley Bars

$1.50

Fruit Snacks

$1.25

Orbit Gum

$1.99

Bucket

$1.00

Peanuts

$1.25

Kind bar

$1.99

Retail Canoe Supplies

Trailhead Dry Bag

$19.99

Watertight smartphone case

$14.99

Watertight box large

$17.99

Watertight box small

$12.99

Poncho

$5.99

Watertight pouch

$6.99

Smartphone DryPak

$19.99

Sea & Ski Sunscreen

$3.49

Repel Insect Repellent 6.5 oz

$8.99

Sunglasses

$5.99

Small sub tray

Small Sub Tray

$49.99

Medium Sub Tray

$95.99

Large sub Tray

$143.99

Boxed Lunch

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sit inside and enjoy your meal in a fun atmosphere with bicycles hanging from the ceiling and friendly smiles behind the counter or sit outside on our spacious deck looking out at the river trail! We have ample parking.

Location

125 Lake Ave NW, Massillon, OH 44647

Directions

Blue Heron Cafe image

