The Blue Heron Kitchen & Pub
10880 Mill Dam Rd
Hebron, OH 43025
10880 Mill Dam Rd
Hebron, OH 43025
Dinner Menu
APPS
CHEESE CURDS
Fried white cheddar cheese curds, raspberry-jalapeno sauce or marinara dipping sauce (V)
CHICKEN WINGS
Crispy fried wings, choice of BBQ dry rub or "Old Bay" Buffalo, served with house made blue cheese dressing & celery
CRAB & PIMENTO CHEESE DIP
Blue crab, pimento cheese, herbs, breadcrumbs, served with house fried tortilla chips
DRUNKEN CLAMS
Blue Heron Blonde Ale, smoked bacon, herbs, butter, grilled bread
PEPPER SEARED TUNA
Seared rare ahi tuna, wasabi aioli, sweet soy, mixed greens, sesame seeds, scallions (GF)
BBQ DRY RUB FRIES
Signature BBQ dry rub on our signature seaside fries (V)
SALAD
1/2 PEAR & WALNUT
Mixed greens, fresh pears, dried cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, white wine-honey vinaigrette. (GF)
1/2 CHOPPED
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, bell pepper, cucumber, cheddar, hard boiled egg, bacon, rosemary-lemon vinaigrette.
1/2 CAESAR
Romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, classic caesar dressing.
1/2 WEDGE
Iceberg, bacon, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, house made creamy blue cheese dressing.
FULL CHOPPED
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, red onion, bell pepper, cucumber, cheddar, hard boiled egg, bacon, rosemary-lemon vinaigrette.
FULL CAESAR
Iceberg, bacon, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, house made creamy blue cheese dressing.
FULL PEAR & WALNUT
Mixed greens, fresh pears, dried cranberries, goat cheese, toasted walnuts, white wine-honey vinaigrette. (GF)
FULL WEDGE
Iceberg, bacon, cherry tomato, hard boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, house made creamy blue cheese dressing.
SANDWICHES
FRIED COD
Blue Heron Blonde Beer battered cod, pickles, tartare sauce, cabbage slaw on a kaiser roll
THE BLUE HERON CHEESEBURGER
Char grilled 8oz. RL Valley Ranch patty, LTOP, choice of cheese on a kaiser roll (GF)
PORK TENDERLOIN
Pounded and fried, mixed greens, pickles, lemon rosemary vinaigrette, red onion, mayo, on a kaiser roll
SPICY CHICKEN
Grilled breast dipped in chili oil, calabrian peppers, Swiss cheese, shaved lettuce, red onion, mustard, mayo, on a kaiser roll (GF)
PASTA
ENTREES
FISH & CHIPS
The Blue Heron Blonde Beer Battered Cod, French Fries, Hot Slaw, Tartare Sauce, Lemon Wedge.
GRILLED SALMON
Pan seared with butter pan sauce, served with your choice of 2 sides. (GF)
HALF ROASTED CHICKEN
Lemon Rosemary Roasted 1/2 Chicken, served with your choice of 2 sides. (GF)
7oz Flank
Market Steak, Grilled Roasted Garlic- Herb Butter served with your choice of 2 sides (GF)
SIDES
KIDS
DESSERT
BUCKEYE MUG CAKE
Made to order chocolate and peanut butter cake, Johnson's Vanilla Ice Cream (V)
SPIKED SHAKES
Johnson's Ice Cream Shakes, (See cocktail menu)
KEY LIME PIE
House made Fresh & Zesty Key Lime serve in a Graham Cracker Crust & Topped with Whip Cream.
BEER FLOAT
Johnson's Salty Caramel Ice Cream, Millersburg Vanilla Porter (GF)
2 SCOOPS JOHNSONS
1 SCOOP JOHNSON
BIRTHDAY MUG CAKE
ADD/EXTRA
Drinks Menu
RED WINE
Kuleto Estate Frog Prince Cabernet Blend
Flavors of red fruits, currants, and dried herbs
Banfi Chianti Classico
Cherry and leather with supple tannins and good acidity
Spellbound Merlot
Deep flavors of ripe berries and American oak
Meiomi Pinot Noir
Dark berry and juicy strawberry flavors
Kuleto Estate Frog Prince Cabernet Blend BTL
Banfi Chianti Classico BTL
Spellbound Merlot BTL
Meiomi Pinot Noir BTL
Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon ‘20 BTL
The Four Graces Pinot Noir ‘19 BTL
En Route Pinot Noir ‘19 BTL
The Prisoner Red Blend ’21 BTL
Stags Leap Winery Cabernet Sauvignon ‘19 BTL
WHITE WINE
Beringer Founders Chardonnay
Flavors of pear and ripe tropical fruits
Rodney Strong Estate Chardonnay
Structured with a balance of fruit and minerals
Astorio Alisia Pinot Grigio
Velvety, harmonious, and fruit forward
The Seeker Reisling
Fruity and slightly sweet wine from famous producer
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Refreshing flavors of passion fruit, melon, and grapefruit
Moscato 7 Daughters
Beringer Founders Chardonnay BTL
Astorio Alisia Pinot Grigio BTL
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Rodney Strong Estate Chardonnay BTL
Chalk Hill Estate Sauvignon Blanc ‘21 BTL
Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse ‘20 BTL
CHAMPAGNE/ROSE
Da Luca Prosecco
Continuous bubbles with hints of fresh fruit and citrus
Mumm Napa Brut Prestige
Sophisticated sparkler with rich, lingering finish
Bieler Pere & Fils Sabine Rose
Delicate balance between floral, herbal, and red fruits
Bieler Pere & Fils Sabine Rose BTL
Banshee Sonoma County Rose BTL
De Luca Prosecco BTL
Mumm Napa Brut Prestige BTL
DRAFT
BOTTLED BEER
Bud Light
Miller Lite
Bell's 2 Hearted IPA
Blue Moon
Budweiser
Busch Light
Corona
Corona Light
Conway's Irish Ale
Heineken
Michelob Ultra BTL
Modelo
Rolling Rock
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Stella
Woodchuck
Yuengling
N/A Heineken
SUNDAY DISCOUNT
CANNED BEER
Buckeye Lake Buoy Light Lager
BrewDog Elvis Juice
Ciderboys Peach
Columbus IPA
Dogfish Head
Fat Head's Bumble Berry
Jackie O's Mystic Mama IPA
Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale
Millersburg Vanilla
Rhinegeist Bubbles
Rhinegeist Cheetah
Rhinegeist Truth
Truly
White Claw
Buckeye Lake Irish
SUNDAY DISCOUNT
NON ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
CRAFT COCKTAILS
OLD FASHIONED
Old Grandad 114, maple syrup, bitters, garnished with expressed orange peel and cherry
NEW FASHIONED
Old Grandad 114, Disaronno, bitters, simple syrup, garnished with a cherry
BUCKEYE LAKE MULE
Choice of either Ketel One Vodka, Woodford Reserve Bourbon, or Kraken Rum, fresh lime juice, simple syrup, soda, served over ice with a lemon slice
BH Cocktail
Ketel One Vodka, UV Blue Vodka, Triple Sec, muddled blueberries, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, soda, served over ice with a lemon slice
FLAGSHIP MARGARITA
Don Julio Blanco, Triple Sec, fresh lime, agave nectar, rimmed with lime zest and salt
LAKESIDE LEMON
Chopin Vodka, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, Grand Marnier, rimmed with lemon zest and sugar
CHOCOLATE MARTINI
Ketel One Vodka, Kahlua, Irish cream, Creme de Cacao, heavy cream, chocolate rimmed glass and chocolate shavings
SPIKED SHAKES
SCREWBALL SHAKE
Skrewball Whiskey, peanut butter, milk, chocolate syrup, ice cream, topped with whipped cream, crushed peanuts, and chocolate syrup
BOURBON BACON MAPLE SHAKE
Angels Envy, maple syrup, crushed bacon, milk, ice cream, topped with whipped cream, maple syrup, and a strip of bacon
MINT BAY SHAKE
Creme de Menthe Green, Creme de Cacao White, ice cream, milk, mint cookies crushed, topped with whipped cream, mint cookie, chocolate syrup, and sprig o' mint
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
10880 Mill Dam Rd, Hebron, OH 43025