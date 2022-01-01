Blue Highway Pizza imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Blue Highway Pizza - OCALA

607 Reviews

$$

2130 E Silver Springs Blvd

Ocala, FL 34470

SMALL PLATES

6 Wings

$8.99

10 Wings

$13.99

20 Wings

$24.99

Antipasti

$12.50

Brie & Spinach Flatbread

$11.50

Bruschetta

$8.50

Cheese Bread

$8.50

Clams Posillipo

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00

Herbed Tuscan Fries

$6.00

Meatballs al Forno

$8.50

Shrimp Bruschetta

$11.00

Tuscan Hummus

$8.50

HH Cheese Bread

$5.00

HH Tuscan Hummus

$5.00

HH Tuscan Fries

$5.00

Crab & Shrimp Bisque

$9.00

HH 6 Wings

$4.49

HH 10 Wings

$6.99

HH 20 Wings

$12.49

HH Antipasti

$6.25

HH Brie & Spin Flat

$5.75

HH Bruschetta

$4.25

HH Cheese Br

$4.25

HH Clams Posillipo

$5.50

HH Fried Calamari

$5.00

HH Fries

$3.00

HH Meatballs Al Forno

$4.25

HH Shrimp Bruschetta

$5.50

HH Humchetta

$4.25

SALADS

Micanopy Tossed Salad

$8.00+

Caesar Salad

$10.00+

Blue Highway Salad

$10.00+

Tuscan Bean Salad

$10.00+

Mediterranean Salad

$5.50+

Small Create Your Own Salad

$3.00

Large Create Your Own Salad

$6.00

Caesar Drako Salad

$8.99+

PANINIS & SANDWICHES

Apple Pecan Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Rustico Panini

$9.95

Meatball Sandwich

$9.95

Roast Turkey Club

$9.95

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$9.95

The Gino

$9.95

The Highway

$9.95

The Incredible Hot Tuna

$9.95

PIADINE

Turkey Piadine

$11.00

Tuscan Bean Piadine

$11.00

Lamb Piadine

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Caesar Piadine

$11.00

Parma Piadine

$11.00

PASTA

Pasta & Sauce

$10.00

Pappardelle Bolognese

$14.00

Mama's Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.99

Penne Ala Pesto

$14.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Linguini with Clams

$14.00

DESSERT

3-Mini CC Cannoli

$3.50Out of stock

Brownie

$6.00

Brownie No Ice Cream

$3.50

Cannoli

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$6.00

Cookie Dough Cheesecake

$6.00

Cookie Dough Specialty

$8.50Out of stock

FunFetti Cake

$8.50Out of stock

Ice Cream

$1.25+

Key Lime Tart

$6.00Out of stock

NY Cheesecake

$4.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.50

Strawberry Swirl

$8.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.50

Pecan Praline

$8.50

BAMBINI

Kid's Broccoli & Chicken

$6.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Butter Pasta

$5.00

Kid's Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.00

Kid's Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Veggie Dippers

$4.00

Kid's Drink

$1.50

SIDES

1 Garlic Bread

$0.75

3 Meatballs

$5.00

4 piece Focaccia

$1.50

Bowl of Bisque

$8.50

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Cup of Bisque

$6.50

SD Aioli

$0.50

SD Bruschetta

$3.00

SD Chips

$1.50

SD Dressing

SD Fried Onion

$1.00

SD Hummus

$3.00

SD Marinara

$0.50

SD of Broccoli

$1.50

SD Pickles

$0.50

SD Rst Veggies

$3.50

SD Topping

SD Alfredo

$1.00

SD Carrots/Celery

$1.00Out of stock

Free Carrots/Celery

1 Sd of Fish

$2.00

Sd of Salmon

$8.00

SPECIALS

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00Out of stock

Shepherds Pasta

$12.00

Ocali Salad

$6.00+

Pizza Valentino TC

$14.00

Pizza Medi

$14.00

Pizza Sopressata

$14.00

Pizza Chix Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Pizza Granchio

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Piccata

$14.00

Ravioli Ala Vodka

$14.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Sicilian Medi

$19.50

Sicilian Chix Bacon Ranch

$19.50

Micanopy Flatbread

$10.00

Zetta Monday

$5.99

Meat Lovers Pizza w/6 wings

$15.00

Capriccio Chopped Salad small

$6.00

Capriccio Chopped Salad Lg

$10.00

Pasta Modena

$12.00

Thin Crust Pizza Milano

$13.50

Sic Pizza Milano

$15.50

Buffalo Calamari

$11.00

Thin Crust Pizza di Cucina

$12.50

Sicilian Cucina

$16.50

Super Bowl 30 Wings

$31.00

SEAFOOD

King Salmon

$12.99

Blackened Talapia

$16.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Shrimp Pasta

$16.99

3-pc Catfish

$13.99

4-pc Catfish

$15.99

Sm Fried Shrimp

$13.99

Lg Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Fish & Shrimp

$13.99

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.99

Catfish Po'Boy

$12.99

SEAFOOD PLATTERS

(1lb)Shrimp, 1 Corn, 1 Potato, 1 Sausage, 1 Egg

$16.00

(1Lb)Snow Crab, 1Corn, 1 Potato, 1 Sausage, 1 Egg

$18.00

COMBO SEAFOOD PLATTERS

(1Lb1/2) Snow Crabs, (1/2Lb) Shrimp, 2 Corn, 2 Potatoes, 2 Sausage & 1 Egg

$28.00

SPECIALTY PIZZA

Abruzzese Thin Crust

$13.50

BBQ Chicken Thin Crust

$13.50

BBQ Tempeh Thin Crust

$13.50

Bianca Thin Crust

$13.50

Buffalo Chicken Thin Crust

$13.50

Buffalo Tempeh Thin Crust

$13.50

Carne Combo Thin Crust

$14.00

Funghi Thin Crust

$13.50

Greek Thin Crust

$13.50

Lombardo Thin Crust

$14.00

Margherita Thin Crust

$11.00

Rustica Thin Crust

$13.00

Scampi Thin Crust

$14.00

Verdure Arrosto Thin Crust

$12.00

Vongole Thin Crust

$14.00

Thin Crust Cheese

$9.50

Thin Crust Roni

$11.50

SPECIALTY SICILIAN

Abruzzese Sicilian

$18.00

BBQ Chicken Sicilian

$18.00

BBQ Tempeh Sicilian

$18.00

Bianca Sicilian

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Sicilian

$18.00

Buffalo Tempeh Sicilian

$18.00

Carne Sicilian

$19.50

Funghi Sicilian

$19.00

Greek Sicilian

$19.00

Margherita Sicilian

$16.00

Rustica Sicilian

$18.00

Verdure Arrosto Sicilian

$17.00

Sicilian Roni

$16.50

Sicilian Cheese

$13.50

CREATE YOUR OWN

CYO PIZZA

$9.50

CYO SICILIAN

$13.50

CALZONE

$9.50

1/2 & 1/2SP Pizza

1/2 & 1/2SP Sicilian

1/2SP & 1/2CYO Pizza

1/2SP & 1/2CYO Sicilian

Cauliflower Crust

$12.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

SPEC PIZZETTA

$9.00

CYO PIZZETTA

$9.00

PIZZETTA & SOUP/SALAD

$11.00

SOUP & SALAD

$8.50

PANINI W SOUP/SALAD

$9.50

SODA

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Mr Pibb

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Water

Kid's Drink

$1.50

TEA

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Mezzo e Mezzo

$2.75

HOTS

Regular Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Whole Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Juice Box

$2.00

Family Meal Group 1

Large Salad, 2 Create your own Thin Crust, 10 wings, 1-2LT Soda

$39.00

Christmas Parade

Adult Patio

$60.00

Adult Dinning Room

$45.00

Child

$15.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat well, Live well...

Location

2130 E Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470

Directions

Blue Highway Pizza image

