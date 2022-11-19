Seafood
Blue Hill Tavern
4,503 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
With the rapid spread of COVID 19 there is no better time to support our Medical Staff on the front line. We have set up delivery locations at UMD ED, Franklin Square ED, Upper Chesapeake ED, Harford Memorial Hospital ED.
Location
938 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD 21224
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant
Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
4.5 • 300
1640 Aliceanna St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Baltimore
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
4.3 • 2,381
2127 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurant
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurant