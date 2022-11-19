Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

Blue Hill Tavern

4,503 Reviews

$$

938 S Conkling St

Baltimore, MD 21224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger
Grilled Octopus
Surf And Turf

Appetizers

Fried Pickles & Banana Peppers

$9.00

with cajun remoulade

Truffled Popcorn

$5.00

Truffled popcorn with parmesan cheese

P. E. I. Mussels

$14.00

Daily Flavor, baguette or special request Garlic Butter White Wine

Grilled Octopus

$14.00

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad, Salmoriglio Sauce

Goat Cheese Popper

$12.00

Smoked tomato coulis, roasted jalapeno aioli

Pork Belly

$14.00

apple onion compote, fig gastrique

Duck Confit Gnocchi

$16.00

duck confit, potato gnocchi, mushrooms, spinach, red wine demi glace

Burrata

$16.00

roasted pumpkin, hot honey walnut sauce

Tempura Cauliflower

$9.00

5 spiced tempura batter, sweet & spicy hoisin sauce, sesame seed

Crab Dip for Two

$18.00

old bay, garlic crostini

Crispy Calamari

$14.00

cornmeal crusted calamari, arcadian greens, peanuts, thai chili dressing

App Special

$9.00

Soup & Salad

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

touch of cream

Caesar

$10.00

romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic crostini

Chopped Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, romaine, sundrieds, cucumbers, kalamata, red onion, feta, red wine vinaigrette, garlic crostini

Thai Salad

$9.00

arcadian greens, roasted peanuts, lime, thai chili vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$11.00

Mixed green, cranberries, roasted butternut, candied walnuts, goat cheese, honey vinaigrette

Entrees

Double Crab Cake Entree

$52.00

5 oz jumbo lump crab cake, corn, caper & potato hash, tartar on the side

Seafood Bucatini

$32.00

shrimp, scallops, mussels, sundried tomato, olives, red onion, spinach, garlic cream sauce, bucatini pasta

Petite Filet Oscar

$29.00

grilled filet mignon, crab meat, asparagus, bearnaise sauce

24 Hour Sous Vide Pork Shank

$28.00

sour cream mashed potato, broccolini, root vegetable demi glace, gremolata

Smoked Duck Breast

$27.00

roasted brussel sprout & potato hash, apple demi glace

Half Chicken

$27.00

peruvian style, rice & black beans, sweet plaintains, salsa verde, amarillo sauce

Salmon

$28.00

butternut squash risotto, green beans, red wine bacon sauce

Surf And Turf

$42.00

5 oz petite filet with horseraddish sauce, 5oz jumbo lump crab cake with remoulade sauce, corn, caper & potato hash

Chateau

$64.00

16 oz Sous vide Center Cut Filet For Two, Red skin mash potato, haricot vert & carrot, Bernaise sauce

Single Crab Cake

$29.00

root beer demi glace, toasted cous cous, grilled broccolini

Sides

Red Pepper Broccolini

$7.00

Brussels

$8.00

Spicy Garlic & Red Pepper Green Beans

$5.00

Corn Hash

$6.00

Macaroni And Cheese

$8.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mashed

$5.00

Truffled Fries

$8.00

Brick Oven Pizza & Sandwiches

Duck Confit Pizza

$18.00

mango bbq sauce, caramelized onion, Monterey jack, goat cheese

Nero Pizza

$17.00

marinara, spicy house made sausage, parmesan

Wild Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

white roasted garlic sauce, parmesan

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

marinara, tomatoes, basil pesto, mozzarella

Wagyu Beef Tavern Burger

$16.00

8 oz burger, aged cheddar, crispy onions,spiced ketchup, brioche roll, fries

Quesabirra

$16.00

braised beef filet, beef consomme, corn tortilla, cilantro, queso fresco, onion

Crab cake sandwich

$27.00

whole roasted boneless bronzino, greenbeans, cherry tomatoes, lemon garlic sauce

Dessert

Apple Tart

$8.50

Bread Pudding

$8.50

Chocolate Mousse

$8.50

The Candy Bar

$8.50

(GF)Flourless Chocolate Revenge Cake

$8.50

Kids

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$11.00

Kid Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

served with fries & honey mustard

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

With the rapid spread of COVID 19 there is no better time to support our Medical Staff on the front line. We have set up delivery locations at UMD ED, Franklin Square ED, Upper Chesapeake ED, Harford Memorial Hospital ED.

Website

Location

938 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Directions

Gallery
Blue Hill Tavern image
Blue Hill Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lee's Pint and Shell
orange starNo Reviews
2844 Hudson Street Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
orange star4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Raw & Refined
orange star4.4 • 233
2723 Lighthouse Point E Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Sal and Son's Seafood - Broadway Market
orange star4.5 • 300
1640 Aliceanna St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Bertha's Restaurant and Bar - Baltimore
orange star4.0 • 1,501
734 S Broadway Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Riptide
orange starNo Reviews
1718 Thames St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Captain James seafood palace - 2127 Boston St
orange star4.3 • 2,381
2127 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Lee's Pint and Shell - Chef-Crafted Meals
orange star4.4 • 1,006
2844 Hudson St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
orange star4.6 • 797
2748 Lighthouse Point E Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Mahaffeys Pub
orange star4.7 • 596
2706 Dillon St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
RegionAle - Baltimore
orange star4.7 • 312
2400 Boston Street Suite #120 Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Pigtown/Washington Village
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston