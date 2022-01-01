Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Iguana Mexican Cantina 201 N Cody Rd

review star

No reviews yet

201 N Cody Rd

Le Claire, IA 52753

Popular Items

Chorizo Taco Dinner
Steak Tacos Dinner
Chipotle Chicken Taco Dinner

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Pile of waffle fries topped with liquid queso, shredded cheddar, bacon, and sour cream.

Guacamole

$9.00

Fresh Avocado smashed with red onion, tomato, jalepeno and serrano. Seasoned with salt, pepper and lime. Served with house corn tortilla chips.

Liquid Queso

$6.00

A creamy, voluptuous combination of white cheddar and Monterey Jack with cream, tomatillos, jalepeno, onion and garlic.

Nachos

$11.00

A base of house corn tortilla chips topped with our queso, shredded cheddar, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Chips And Salsa

$5.00

Specialties

Campechano Tacos

$17.00

Three marinated steak and chorizo tacos topped with melted chihuahua cheese and poblano sauce on corn tortillas

Tuna Tacos

$17.00

Seared wild caught yellow fin tuna served rare and topped with red cabbage slaw, cilantro and chipotle aioli on flour tortillas

Enchiladas Verde

$17.00

Three corn tortillas wrapped around our chipotle chicken and smothered in warm salsa verde. Served with queso fresco, chipped cilantro, onion, sour cream and guacomole. Served with Rice and Beans

Enchiladas Rojas

$17.00

Flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef and Chihuahua cheese smothered in a zesty red enchilada sauce and topped with crunchy lettuce, fresco cheese, white onion and cilantro.

Tacos

Steak Tacos Dinner

$16.00

All include 3 tacos on yellow corn tortillas (soft or hard shell) or soft flour tortillas. Topped with your choice of Traditional (diced onion, cilantro and fresh lime) or Americana (shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato). Or any combination of both! Served with Rice and Beans

Shrimp Taco Dinner

$17.00

All include 3 tacos on yellow corn tortillas (soft or hard shell) or soft flour tortillas. Topped with your choice of Traditional (diced onion, cilantro and fresh lime) or Americana (shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato). Or any combination of both!

Chipotle Chicken Taco Dinner

$13.00

All include 3 tacos on yellow corn tortillas (soft or hard shell) or soft flour tortillas. Topped with your choice of Traditional (diced onion, cilantro and fresh lime) or Americana (shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato). Or any combination of both!

Ground Beef Taco Dinner

$13.00

All include 3 tacos on yellow corn tortillas (soft or hard shell) or soft flour tortillas. Topped with your choice of Traditional (diced onion, cilantro and fresh lime) or Americana (shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato). Or any combination of both!

Chorizo Taco Dinner

$14.00

All include 3 tacos on yellow corn tortillas (soft or hard shell) or soft flour tortillas. Topped with your choice of Traditional (diced onion, cilantro and fresh lime) or Americana (shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato). Or any combination of both!

Carnitas Taco Dinner

$15.00

All include 3 tacos on yellow corn tortillas (soft or hard shell) or soft flour tortillas. Topped with your choice of Traditional (diced onion, cilantro and fresh lime) or Americana (shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato). Or any combination of both!

Veggie Mix Taco Dinner

$12.00

All include 3 tacos on yellow corn tortillas (soft or hard shell) or soft flour tortillas. Topped with your choice of Traditional (diced onion, cilantro and fresh lime) or Americana (shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato). Or any combination of both!

Burritos

Plain Burrito

$9.00

Flour Tortilla stuffed with refried beans, rice and cheese.Ingredients: (flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, monterey cheese, lettuce, tomato)

Chipotle Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Flour Tortilla stuffed with refried beans, rice and cheese.Ingredients: (flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, monterey cheese, lettuce, tomato)

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.00

Flour Tortilla stuffed with refried beans, rice and cheese.Ingredients: (flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, monterey cheese, lettuce, tomato)

Carnitas Burrito

$13.00

Flour Tortilla stuffed with refried beans, rice and cheese.Ingredients: (flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, monterey cheese, lettuce, tomato)

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Flour Tortilla stuffed with refried beans, rice and cheese.Ingredients: (flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, monterey cheese, lettuce, tomato)

Steak Burrito

$13.00

Flour Tortilla stuffed with refried beans, rice and cheese.Ingredients: (flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, monterey cheese, lettuce, tomato)

Veggie Mix Burrito

$11.00

Flour Tortilla stuffed with refried beans, rice and cheese.Ingredients: (flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, monterey cheese, lettuce, tomato)

Quesadillas

Plain Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour Tortilla filled with cheese, served with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour Tortilla filled with cheese, served with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour Tortilla filled with cheese, served with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour Tortilla filled with cheese, served with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour Tortilla filled with cheese, served with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour Tortilla filled with cheese, served with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour Tortilla filled with cheese, served with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Sliced and grilled bell peppers and onions, served in a screaming hot cast iron pan with your choice of protein and flour tortillas.Ingredients: Pepper Onion mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, flour tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$21.00

Sliced and grilled bell peppers and onions, served in a screaming hot cast iron pan with your choice of protein and flour tortillas.Ingredients: Pepper Onion mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, flour tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.00

Sliced and grilled bell peppers and onions, served in a screaming hot cast iron pan with your choice of protein and flour tortillas.Ingredients: Pepper Onion mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, flour tortillas

Surf & Turf Fajitas

$23.00

Sliced and grilled bell peppers and onions, served in a screaming hot cast iron pan with your choice of protein and flour tortillas.Ingredients: Pepper Onion mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, flour tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

$19.00

Sliced and grilled bell peppers and onions, served in a screaming hot cast iron pan with your choice of protein and flour tortillas.Ingredients: Pepper Onion mix, lettuce, pico de gallo, guac, sour cream, flour tortillas

Salads

Avocado Salad

$10.00

A bed of lettuce, topped with crumbled bacon, tomato, cucumber, shredded Monterey and freshly sliced avocado. Served with a side of avocado ranch.

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$11.00

Our custom grind of beef smashed thin on a brioche bun. Served with fries.

Quesadilla Burger

$13.00

Two smash patties with melted cheese and wrapped in a flour tortilla with guacamole, lettuce and pico de gallo on the side.

B.A.L.T

$11.00

Bacon with slided avocado, tomato, and field greens topped with chopotle aioli on toasted sourdough.

Iguana Burger

$14.00

Ala Cart Tacos

Ala Cart Steak Taco (1)

$4.50

Ala Cart Shrimp Taco (1)

$5.00

Ala Cart Chicken Taco (1)

$4.00

Ala Cart Ground Beef Taco (1)

$4.00

Ala Cart Chorizo Taco (1)

$4.00

Ala Cart Carnitas Taco (1)

$4.50

Ala Cart Veggie Taco (1)

$3.50

Extras

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Beans & Rice

$3.00

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$1.00

Side Avocado Ranch

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Poblano Sauce

$1.00

Side Cheese

$0.50

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Guac

$2.00

Verde

$2.00

Avocado Slice

$1.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$1.00

Corn (soft) Tortillas

$1.00

Corn (hard) Tortillas

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tacos

$5.00

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Fingers

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Mac n' Cheese

$5.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

N/A Bev (Copy)

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Mt Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Water

Ice T

$2.99

Energy

$2.99

Soda Water

Soda Water

$2.99

Juice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Cuisine In The Heart Of Le Claire!

Location

201 N Cody Rd, Le Claire, IA 52753

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

