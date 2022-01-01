A map showing the location of Blue Iguana Sports Grill 6634 S US HWY 1View gallery

Blue Iguana Sports Grill 6634 S US HWY 1

review star

No reviews yet

6634 S US HWY 1

Port St Lucie, FL 34952

Popular Items

Birria Quesa Tacos
Cuban Sandwich
Mexican Corn on the Cob

Appetizer

Fresh Guacamole Guacamole

$9.99

Fresh chunks of avocado with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & fresh lime juice

Chip and Salsa

$3.99

Queso Dip

$5.99

white cheese dip, served with chips

Quesadilla

$6.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, your choice of meat, served with sour cream, lettuce, and Pico de Gallo.

Nachos

$11.99

corn tortilla chips topped with beans, your choice of meat. w/ cheese, Pico de Gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.

Mexican Corn on the Cob

$5.99

Mexican street corn on the cub with queso fresco, mayo, lime and chili powder.

Flautas Appetizer (three)

$11.00

Three crispy rolled tacos stuffed chicken & cheese,topped with red sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream y queso fresco.

Tostones Rellenos

$11.99

Green crispy Plantains filled with your choice of meat. topped with pico and cheese

Chicken Wings

$14.99+

3 Empanadas

$9.99

Four Croquetas

$5.00

Mexican Sampler

$15.99

Masitas Appetizer

$10.00

Yuca Frita

$5.99

Mexican Dishes

Birria Quesa Tacos

$13.99

Three crispy, cheese taos with cilantro, onions and cheese. served with his consome for dipping.

Birria Taco Plate

$16.99

Carne Asada

$25.99

Thick Grilled Steak. served with yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Fajitas

$12.99

sauteed peppers, onions and your choice of meat. served with yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Burrito

$13.99

Your choice of meat, yelllow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole. wrapped in a large tortilla. topped with cheese dip.

Chimichanga

$13.99

Deep fried burrito with your choice of meat and cheese inside. served with yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream. topped with cheese dip.

Taco Salad

$13.99

Crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with your choice of meat, black beans. Served w/lettuce, cheese, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

Flautas Plate

$13.99

Three crispy rolled tacos stuffed with chicken and cheese, served with yellow rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico, sour cream and red salsa.

Order for Three Tacos

$12.00

Cuban Dishes

Ropa Vieja

$17.99

an old Cuban favorite! shredded beef stewed slowly in a Spanish sauce with fresh peppers, tomatoes, onions and herbs.Served with Yellow rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Pollo Plancha

$15.99

Fresh boneless chicken breast seasoned with our blend of special spices and grilled to perfection. Topped with fresh sauteed onions. Served with Yellow rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Vaca Frita

$16.99

Beef marinated in our signature mojo sauce, then sauteed with fresh onions until slightly crispy.Served with Yellow rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Lechon Azado

$16.99

Tender pieces of roast pork, pulled and grilled with fresh sauteed onions and a touch of our signature mojo sauce. Served with Yellow rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Mar y Tierra

$36.00

Grilled Steak specially marinated., topped with Grilled Shrimps. Served with Yellow Rice , Black Beans and Sweet Plantains. served with chimichurri sauce.

Palomilla

$17.99

The Classic Cuban thin flat steak fully seasoned and grilled to perfection, finished with fresh grilled onions.Served with Yellow rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Masitas

$16.99

A classic Cuban dish, Tender cubed pork chunks. Marinated with Cuban spices and mojo sauce. Fried and topped with sauteed onions. Served with Yellow rice, black beans and sweet plantains.

Churrasco

$29.99

Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

A tasty Combination of ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, dill pickles and mustard in a cuban bread tosted.

Pan Con Bisteck

$9.99

Grilled thin palomilla steak, marinated in mojo sauce with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and cheese in a cuban bread toasted.

kids menu

Cheese quesadilla kids

$4.99

chicken quesadilla kids

$5.99

Chicken nuggets and fries

$5.99

dessert

Flan

$6.99

Churros

$5.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
