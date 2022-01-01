Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

2625 East 2nd ave

Denver, CO 80206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Salmon

Oysters & Clams Menu

Single Oyster

Single Oyster

Served with Mignonette & Cocktail Sauce

Dozen Oyster

Served with Mignonette & Cocktail Sauce

1/2 Dozen Oyster

1/2 Dozen Oyster

Served with Mignonette & Cocktail Sauce

NA Beverage

Acqua Panna

$10.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Gilligan's True Love

$7.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Frutti Fresca

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$10.00

Sprite

$3.50

Teakoe Ice Tea

$4.00

Tonic

$3.50

Thai-Tonic

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.29

Beer

DBC Pilsner

$7.50

Odell Brewing IPA

$8.50

Avery IPA

$7.25

Bitburger

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.75

DBC Graham Cracker Porter

$7.25Out of stock

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.50

Modelo

$7.00

Rotator

$7.25

Cocktails

Elderflower Basil

$13.50

A Good Thyme

$13.50

Blood Orange Margarita

$13.75

Cherry Creek Mule

$13.75

Jesse's Girl

$15.00

House Martini

$15.00

BIOB Manhattan

$15.00

Signature Old Fashioned

$15.00

Spicy Strawberry-Basil Margarita

$15.00

Spanish G&T

$13.50

BIOB Signature Bloody

$14.50

Aperol Spritz

$13.50

$5 Oyster Shooter

$5.00

Gilligans True Love

$7.00

Frutti Fresca

$7.00

Thai Tonic

$7.00

Wine

Acumen Cab

$24.00

Bella Glos PN

$18.00

Donati Cab

$15.50

Justin Cab

$17.00

Montinore PN

$16.50

Rioja Reserva

$14.00

Stolpman Syrah

$17.00

Super Tuscan

$16.00

Bella Gloss PN Btl

$69.00

Bella Union Btl

$145.00

Zinfandel BTL

$64.00

Sanford 'La Rinconada' PN BTL

$136.00

Donati Cab Btl

$62.00

Lang & Reed BTL

$79.00

Montinore PN. Btl

$66.00

Opus Cab Btl

$235.00

Red Meritage Btl

$119.00

Acumen Cab Btl

$85.00

Super Tuscan

$63.00

Justin Cab BTL

$69.00

Rioja Reserva BTL

$58.00

Caymus Btl

$195.00

Silver Oak Cab Btl

$165.00

Stolpman Syrah Btl

$68.00

Trefethen Cab Btl

$79.00

Alvarinho

$14.50

Carl Graff Riesling

$12.00

Drouhin Vaudon Chablis

$21.00

Flowers Chard

$21.00

La Fiera P Griogo

$13.00

Replica 'Knockoff' Chard

$13.00

Rothschild Legende

$15.50

Sager & Verdier Sancerre

$19.00

Trefethen Chard

$19.00

Vermentino

$15.50

Wither Hills SB

$14.00

Alvarinho BTL

$57.00

Cakebread SB BTL

$76.00

Carl Graff Reisling BTL

$48.00

Chat Montelena BTL

$125.00

Drouhin Vaudon Chablis

$74.00

Flowers Chard BTL

$74.00

J Drouhin Meursault BTL

$159.00

Jadot Chassagne-Montrache BTL

$165.00

Kissler

$140.00

La Bretonnier Muscadet BTL

$48.00

La Fiera P Griogo BTL

$52.00

Olivier Puligny Montrachet

$105.00

Pouilly-Fuisse BTL

$131.00

Replica 'Knockoff' BTL

$52.00

Rombauer Chard BTL

$87.00

Rothschild Legende BTL

$62.00

Sager & Verdier Sancerre BTL

$70.00

Trefethen Chard BTL

$70.00

Vermentino

$62.00

Wachau Gruner Veltliner BTL

$54.00

Wither Hills SB BTL

$56.00

Bandol Rose

$20.00

Campuget Rose

$13.50

Tavel Rose

$17.00

Bandol Rose BTL

$73.00

Campuget Rose BTL

$54.00

Chateau de l'Escarelle Rose BTL

$65.00Out of stock

Tavel Rose BTL

$68.00

Tempier Rose BTL

$135.00

Paul Chevalier

$13.00

Rivarosa

$16.00

Veuve Clicquot

$25.00

Billacarte Salmon 1/2 BTL

$105.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon BTL

$295.00

Louis Roederer 'Cristal' BTL

$545.00

Paul Chavalier BTL

$52.00

Pommery Cuvee 'Louise' BTL

$310.00

Rivarosa Btl

$64.00

Taittinger BTL

$105.00

Veuve Clicquot BTL

$115.00

Veuve Rose BTL

$148.00

Liquor

Grey Goose

$12.60

Ketel One

$11.30

Ketel One Peach

$11.30

Pinnacle Blueberry Vodka

$9.00

Skyy (Well)

$9.25

Skyy Vanilla

$9.25

Titos

$11.00

Woody Creek Potato Vodka

$11.50

Chopin

$14.50

Belvedere

$14.50

Purity 3oz

$24.00

Streeter

$11.25

Bombay Sapphire

$11.50

Gray Whale

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.25

Nolets

$15.00

Spring 44 (well)

$9.50

Purity Gin

$15.00

St George Botenivore

$14.00

St George Dry Rye

$14.00

St George Terroir

$14.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Woody Creek Gin

$13.00

Castillio (Well)

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Montanya Plantino

$10.50

Montanya Oro

$12.50

Montanya Exclusiva

$16.50

Casamigos Anejo

$20.50

Casamigos Blanco

$15.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Casamigos Repo

$18.50

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.50

Don Julio Blanco

$16.50

Don Julio Reposado

$21.50

Herradura Reposado

$15.50

Herradura Silver

$13.50

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$23.50

Lalo

$15.50

Madre Artesanal

$16.50

Suaza Blue(well)

$9.50

Vago Elote Mezcal

$16.00

Jim Beam (well)

$9.50

Basil Hayden

$15.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Jack Daniels

$10.50

Knob Creek Bourbon

$11.50

Knob Creek Rye

$11.50

Makers Mark

$11.50

Crown Royal

$10.50

Stranahans

$15.00

Old Forester

$10.50

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Woody Creek Rye

$15.75

Jameson

$10.00

Dewars (Well)

$9.50

Glenlivit 12yr

$17.25

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.50

Glenmorangie 10

$19.50

Laphroaig 10

$17.50

Oban 14

$25.50

MacCallan 12

$18.50

MacCallan 18

$36.60

Hennessy VSOP

$17.50

Amaretto Disaronno

$7.75

Amaro Montenegro

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Carpano Antica (well)

$10.00

Carpano Dry (well)

$10.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chateau Laribotte Sauternes

$16.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$9.00

Fonseca Bin 27

$12.00

Frangelico

$7.75

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Hennessy

$16.50

Kahlua

$9.00

Korbel Brandy

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$7.75

Lillet Rose

$7.75

Luxardo

$11.00

Solerno Blood Orange

$11.00

St. George Absinthe

$15.50

St. George Coffee

$10.00

St. George Pear

$10.00

Taylor 10 Port

$15.00

Taylor 20 yr

$20.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Kids Food

Kids Fish'wich' Sliders

$9.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Pasta with Butter & Cheese

$8.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Chicken FIngers

$8.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Mini Cheese Burgers

$8.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Kids Filet

$15.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Kid Alfredo

$8.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Kids Salmon

$14.95

Served with Choice of Shoestring Fries, Fruit or Asparagus

Hot Dog

$7.95

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Graham Cracker Crust, Nellie & Joe's Famous Key Lime Juice, Fresh Whipped Cream

Butterscotch Pot De Creme

$10.00

Chef's Seasonal Selection

Flourless Chocolate Brownie Sundae

Flourless Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Salted Caramel, Chocolate sauce, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Candied Walnuts, Whipped Cream

Blood Orange Olive Oil Cake

Blood Orange Olive Oil Cake

$12.00

Macerated Berries, Fresh Whipped Cream

Espresso-ooohh Martini

$15.00

Brandy Alexander

$14.00

NOLA Old Fashioned

$16.00

Scoop o' Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
We’re more than oysters - we’re Denver's best seafood restaurant! Our approach is to create honest food and drinks, served in a comfortable, casual environment. The restaurant’s culture is inspired from memories of growing up in coastal towns with families of oyster farmers and fishermen. Like them, we strive to bring you superb hospitality and delicious food with a commitment to the freshest seafood at reasonable prices. To ensure this commitment of quality, we’ve partnered with Chris Quartuccio of Blue Island Shellfish Farms in Long Island, NY to bring you nearly daily shipments of seasonal oysters and seafood, offering favorites such as Steamed Mussels, Lobster Rolls, Clam Chowder, Crab Cakes, and fish like halibut, Icelandic cod, and salmon, to name a few. Our food items are complemented by a well-rounded bar menu with craft cocktails, a great wine list and thoughtful beer selection.

Location

2625 East 2nd ave, Denver, CO 80206

Directions

