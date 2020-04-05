Blue Jay Bistro imageView gallery

Blue Jay Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

141 S Main St

Littleton, NC 33469

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Shareables

Hams & Jams

$19.00

Oysters Clara

$19.00

Turnip Fries

$12.00

Broccoli and Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Romaine Salad

$12.00

Roasted Beets Salad

$12.00

Sweetpotato Bisque

$15.00

Lobster Empanada

$18.00

Entree

Carolina Flounder

$34.00

Fall Vegetarian

$25.00

Hanger Steak

$39.00

Pork Chop

$36.00

Roasted Chicken

$29.00

Scallops Entree

$38.00Out of stock

Short Rib

$35.00

Cowgirl

$72.00

Additional Side

$5.00

Sweet Endings

Saigon Sunset

$10.00

Sorbet

$6.00

Sweetpotato Creme Brulee

$12.00

Pumpkin Pinwheel

$10.00

Cider Doughnut

$10.00

Vanilla Icecream

$6.00

NA Beverage

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sparkling

$3.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$2.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Mocktail

$7.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.50

Coffee

$2.50

Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

BJB Coffee Mug

$15.00Out of stock

Wine Coaster

$35.00

Beer

Marvin the Marzen TW

$7.00

NKOTBock TW

$7.00

565 Amber Ale TW

$7.00

Cherry Bobbin' Trolls RCC

$7.00

Endless River Kolsch ME

$6.50

Harvest Time Pumpkin BB

$6.50

Oatmeal Porter Highland

$6.50

Reptar Juice 26 Acres

$7.50

South End Cider RCC

$7.00

Sweet Josie

$7.00

Unicorn Milk Cream Ale 26 Acres

$7.50

Domestic Beer Bottle

Premium Bottle Beer

Wine

Notte Bianca

$10.00+

Jacques Bardelot Champagne

$18.00+

Sassi Pinot Grigio

$10.00+

Fento Bico da Ran Albariño

$12.00+

Château Moncontour Vouvray

$13.00+

Mud House Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Fess Parker Chardonnay

$12.00+

Hill Family Carly’s Cuvee Chardonnay

$16.00+

No.

No..

Timbre Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Puro Malbec

$11.00+

Legado Muñoz Garnacha

$10.00+

1975 Feliz Creek Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00+

Daou Family Estate Pessimist Red Blend

$13.00+

Bodega Matsu "El Recio" Tempranillo

$15.00+

Pedroncelli Zinfandel, Bushnell Vineyard

$15.00+

Corkage

$25.00

J Cuvee Brut

$48.00

Domaine Carneros Brut

$52.00

Piper Heidsieck Brut

$84.00

Tarlant Brut Rose

$105.00

Lorenza

$35.00

Whispering Angel

$38.00

Brunn Grüner Veltliner

$31.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$47.00

Silex Sancerre

$45.00

Left Coast White Pinot Noir

$38.00

Maison Latour Meursault

$89.00

Merryvale Chardonnay

$50.00

Moreau-Naudet Chablis

$48.00

Patz & Hall Chardonnay

$52.00

Pax Buddha's Dharma Chenin Blanc

$48.00

Ramey Chardonnay

$90.00

Rochioli Chardonnay

$75.00

Trimbach Riesling

$41.00

Barons de Rothschild Légende

$70.00

Black Kite Pinot Noir

$70.00

Bluetail Crest Cab Sauv

$35.00

Chateau Haut-Surget

$48.00

Conundrum Red Blend

$40.00

Cru Vinyard 29 Cab Sauv

$75.00

Double Diamond Cab Sauv

$95.00

Gaja Promis

$69.00

Hess Allomi Cab Sauv

$51.00

Joseph Roty Marsannay

$75.00

La Crema Sealift Pinot Noir

$51.00

Melka Metisse

$240.00

Miura Pinot Noir

$93.00

Mollydooker "The Boxer" Shiraz

$52.00

Pahlmeyer Merlot

$110.00

Pepper Bridge Merlot

$75.00

Red Angel on the Moonlight

$45.00

Rudius Howell Mountain

$140.00

Smith Story Pickberry Vineyard

$85.00

Trois Noix Cab Sauv

$120.00

Voerzio Martini Barbera

$50.00

Liquor

Angels Envy

$16.00

Basil Haydon Dark Rye

$15.00+

Bulleit Rye

$12.00+

Eagle Rare

$16.00

Elijah Craig 18yr

$40.00Out of stock

Heaven Hill 17yr

$100.00

Hooker's House

$20.00

Jim Beam

$9.00+

Makers Mark

$12.00+

Michter's 10yr Rye

$40.00

Soldier's Cut

$14.00+

Southern Star Standard

$14.00+

Woodford Rsrv

$14.00+

Yellowstone

$13.00

OF Flight

$45.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Conniption

$10.00

End of Days BR Gin

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

House Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Appleton Estate

$14.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Myers

$9.00

Raleigh Rum

$9.00

Ron Zacapa 23yr

$15.00

Dalwhinnie 15

$20.00+

Glenlivet 12

$15.00+

J&B

$9.00+

JW Red

$12.00+

Lagavulin 16

$25.00+

Macallan 12

$20.00+

Macallan 15

$35.00+

Oban 14

$22.00+

1942 Don Julio Añejo

$55.00

Casamigos Añejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado Primavera

$40.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Bedlam

$9.00

End of Day POE Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

House Vodka

$8.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Crown Royal

$13.00+

George Dickel BiB 13yr

$15.00

Jack

$11.00+

Jameson

$11.00+

Stranahan's

$16.00+

TOPO 8 Oak

$11.00+

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Aperol

$9.00

B & B

$11.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

Choklat

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00Out of stock

E&J Brandy

$7.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessy VS

$14.00+

Hennessy XO

$31.00+

Kahlua

$9.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Oak City Amaretto

$10.00

Ouzo

$10.00

Pimms

$9.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00+

Skrewball

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

St Germain

$10.00

Pedro Ximénez Sherry

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate 2017 Vintage Porto

$20.00

Cocktails

Tuscan Pear

$14.00

Muscadine

$14.00

Apple Butter OF

$14.00

Lucha Rosa

$15.00

Sangria

$13.00

Carajillo

$12.00

Apple Royale

$14.00

Graceland

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Chai Iced Coffee

$14.00

Cin Cin Gin

$14.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dizzy Hayden

$16.00

French 75

$12.00

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

LIT

$11.00

Made in the Shade

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Grasshopper

$11.00

Rum Punch

$10.00

Sunset Peach

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Dessert Martini

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Negronis

Negroni

$12.00

Boulevardier

$14.00

Sun will Come Out

$13.00

Cynargroni

$12.00

Chocolate Orange Negroni

$12.00

SHAREABLE SNACKS

Hams and Jams

$17.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

141 S Main St, Littleton, NC 33469

Blue Jay Bistro image

